January 2025

Our Heroes
My mommy is the sun, the water and the air for a flower…and I am the blooming flower.
  
Kimberly Warner
30
In defense of sentimentality
it's ok to cry in the bathtub
  
Kimberly Warner
69
Eleanor Anstruther refuses to judge you—or your inner beast
An intimate dive into Eleanor's forthcoming novel In Judgment of Others
  
Kimberly Warner
 and 
Eleanor Anstruther
44
A dream comes true: my memoir finds a home
Today, a toast
  
Kimberly Warner
 and 
Alisa Kennedy Jones
87
✨The Empress Questionnaire✨Get to Know Director, Writer, and Advocate Kimberly Warner!✨👑✨
Meet the latest Empress Editions Author as we announce her stunning memoir!
Published on THE EMPRESS  
In defense of inefficiency
Not an obstacle to progress but a vital rhythm, inefficiency is devoted to the unfolding of life in all its unruly, unpredictable, profoundly necessary…
  
Kimberly Warner
108

December 2024

Eric’s fool is wondrous and wise
"I feel led by my own life in response to the questions that I hold, whether they’re consciously or unconsciously asked."
  
Kimberly Warner
 and 
E.T. Allen
56
best words, best order: chloe hope
an excerpt from the essay "nesting" by chloe hope
Published on 100 Stories  
0:25
Unfixed holidays
Hope is here, not as an expectation or condition, but as an open immediacy with life’s natural unfolding.
  
Kimberly Warner
37
In defense of death
/ not for the sake of healing but feeling /
  
Kimberly Warner
62
Stoking the fire
Giving Tuesday
  
Kimberly Warner
5
