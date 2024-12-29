Subscribe
Kimberly Warner Interview
Unfixed Memoir and its publication via Alisa Kennedy Jones' Empress Editions
Published on Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."
Feb 2
January 2025
Our Heroes
My mommy is the sun, the water and the air for a flower…and I am the blooming flower.
Jan 26
Kimberly Warner
36
In defense of sentimentality
it's ok to cry in the bathtub
Jan 16
Kimberly Warner
65
Eleanor Anstruther refuses to judge you—or your inner beast
An intimate dive into Eleanor's forthcoming novel In Judgment of Others
Jan 12
Kimberly Warner
and
Eleanor Anstruther
31
A dream comes true: my memoir finds a home
Today, a toast
Jan 9
Kimberly Warner
and
Alisa Kennedy Jones
77
✨The Empress Questionnaire✨Get to Know Director, Writer, and Advocate Kimberly Warner!✨👑✨
Meet the latest Empress Editions Author as we announce her stunning memoir!
Published on THE EMPRESS
Jan 7
In defense of inefficiency
Not an obstacle to progress but a vital rhythm, inefficiency is devoted to the unfolding of life in all its unruly, unpredictable, profoundly necessary…
Jan 5
Kimberly Warner
100
December 2024
Eric’s fool is wondrous and wise
"I feel led by my own life in response to the questions that I hold, whether they’re consciously or unconsciously asked."
Dec 29, 2024
Kimberly Warner
and
E.T. Allen
36
best words, best order: chloe hope
an excerpt from the essay "nesting" by chloe hope
Published on 100 Stories
Dec 27, 2024
0:25
Unfixed holidays
Hope is here, not as an expectation or condition, but as an open immediacy with life’s natural unfolding.
Dec 22, 2024
Kimberly Warner
34
In defense of death
/ not for the sake of healing but feeling /
Dec 15, 2024
Kimberly Warner
59
Stoking the fire
Giving Tuesday
Dec 3, 2024
Kimberly Warner
31
