Discussion about this post

Lor
3d

Thank you both for a very inspiring and educational interview. Pearls of wisdom;

“I am not my diagnosis”

“I had been seeing a psychiatrist who was also my therapist. So he was playing both roles, ill-advised, everyone listening, ill-advised, because you don't have anyone to talk to about your psychiatrist and no one to talk to about your therapist”

“mental health recovery”

“I thought, wait, I can recover?”

Michael Edward
2d

Such an amazing conversation. Sarah’s thoughts on the issues with the DSM and the way these categories, while helpful for some, can also be unhelpful or even harmful for others — is such an important and powerful point! And being as someone who has his own problems with labels and categories, that stuff really resonated with me.

Thank you both for an illuminating conversation. :)

25 more comments...

