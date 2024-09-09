Unfixed Interviews

Kimberly Warner
Sep 09, 2024
Unfixed shares interviews with authors and creatives!

While on Substack, I’ve been exposed to a wealth of brilliant writers that explore the messy complexity of the human experience through fiction, non-fiction, essay, and memoir. Reading their work has become an engrossing, educational, and often goosebump-inducing new pastime—from the profoundly attentive Death and Birds essays to a LGBTQ+ serialized novel that always leaves me teary, to weekly laugh-out-loud letters that celebrate and ruminate on mid-life—there is a wealth of wisdom to mine over here. Through this offering, I explore unfixed’s meaning and implication in different walks of life—illness, of course, but also relationships, family, aging, socio-economic challenges, trauma and climate change.

Ben Wakeman's Memory of My Shadow

Kimberly Warner and Ben Wakeman
·
January 31, 2024
Ben Wakeman's Memory of My Shadow

I think the solve for humanity, if there is a solve, is empathy. If there was a way to put an empathy chip in every single human, so many of our problems would go away.

Bertus' beautiful brain

Kimberly Warner and Bertus
·
March 20, 2024
Bertus' beautiful brain

Language. I burn it to stay warm.

Mr. Troy Ford's inclusive nest

Kimberly Warner and Mr. Troy Ford
·
April 3, 2024
Mr. Troy Ford's inclusive nest

Must the alternative to mindfulness be some kind of zombie existence, a living death? That’s not cool. And frankly, I don’t believe that’s how it works—so often we stumble on beauty, grace and insight in our darkest and ugliest moments. It’s ALL life, every minute of it, for everyone, everywhere.

Chloe's sacred everything

Kimberly Warner
·
May 5, 2024
Chloe's sacred everything

There are times when I'm with someone at the end of their life or I'm with a tiny bird and there is that moment where I'm just like Oh, Oh yeah, I think there's some God here.

Alisa sings the brain electric

Kimberly Warner
·
May 26, 2024
Alisa sings the brain electric

You can come to a place in your life where you run out of resilience because you're in such an adversarial relationship with your body. And so it’s about how to recast and reframe and re-narrativize a body that loves you, a body that can speak to you and say, “This one thing that's here is a part of you, and it’s pushing you to be the person you were me…

Mary Tabor's unimaginable lightness of being

Kimberly Warner and <Mary L. Tabor>
·
June 9, 2024
Mary Tabor's unimaginable lightness of being

By experiencing deeply and profoundly the grief, I floated on this ocean of loss. And I felt saved in my life by that.

Gail Marlene Schwartz isn't afraid of the hard stuff

Kimberly Warner and Gail Marlene Schwartz
·
July 7, 2024
Gail Marlene Schwartz isn't afraid of the hard stuff

I love that imagination gives us access to certain kinds of truth that don't exist in the factual world. There is sometimes way more truth we can explore in fiction than we are able to in our very limited lived experiences.

Slow blooming with Nathan

Kimberly Warner and Nathan Slake
·
August 18, 2024
Slow blooming with Nathan

"Writing is the most true to myself that I can be."

Adam's grand third act

Kimberly Warner and Adam Nathan
·
September 29, 2024
Adam's grand third act

I'm no fan of myself. I've learned to tolerate myself. Like, okay, this is who I am. I don't know if anybody runs around and goes, gosh, I'm so glad I'm me. So, I don't have that, but there is an acceptance, and I think that gets better as you get older, and I think it's easier as you get older… but when I write I get to be my best self.

Nina listens for the heartbeat

Kimberly Warner and Nina Schuyler
·
October 20, 2024
Nina listens for the heartbeat

What I'm teaching is how to write from the body. If you generate sound and rhythm, that's what the body feels. So you're creating at the sentence level a reality that cannot be denied. I'm feeling it, versus just a bland sentence that's only conveying information or moving the story along. It's a profound difference.

Mary Tabor invites you aboard her Lifeboat

Kimberly Warner, Alisa Kennedy Jones, and 2 others
·
November 17, 2024
Mary Tabor invites you aboard her Lifeboat

"The splash, instead of a return to surface calm, stays open and splayed. That open water with risen water all around the fallen place is an open hand and palm that takes in the wounded and the lost."

Eric’s fool is wondrous and wise

Kimberly Warner and E.T. Allen
·
December 29, 2024
Eric’s fool is wondrous and wise

We’re always asking questions and the outer world is a reflection of those questions being answered, unfolding in linear time so we have the time to experience the answers.

Eleanor Anstruther refuses to judge you—or your inner beast

Kimberly Warner and Eleanor Anstruther
·
Jan 12
Eleanor Anstruther refuses to judge you—or your inner beast

This book really was born—as most of my work is—it was born out of a rage, really, a raw and a rage around an injustice.

