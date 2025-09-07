I have not been inside a love story. I have been a love story: my very body a clamorous, complicated interplay of beings disagreeing, singing, swooning, and melting together. As a year, then two years, passed during which I did not take human lovers, I realized that I was not really “single.” I was deeply plural: my whole life was erotic, flush with sensual, multispecies love. We have to convince each other to not destroy the earth. We have to tell stories that stay the murderers hand. And I think the best version of that is non-human storytelling—the weather systems, the fluctuations in temperature, invasive species. The earth is saying, ‘I am going to write a narrative and if you want to be a character in it, you're gonna have to learn to be a side character. Not central. Can you weave yourself into this? Things are about to get wild.’ And so for me, climate change is this big deep time story that makes our meteor streak lives look absolutely puny. We need to start thinking within these much longer scales of story that the earth is telling you. - Sophie Strand, author, troubadour animist

Some people are not singular. They are ecologies—humming, leaking, gesturing toward the more-than-human chorus of bees and bones and microplastics that shape them.

Sophie Strand is one of those people.

In her memoir The Body is a Doorway, and in this conversation, she reminds us that the body is not a machine to be corrected, but a threshold: a clamorous, complicated interplay of beings—disagreeing, swooning, decaying, flowering—all collaborating toward aliveness. Her writing, her thinking, is animated by a radical animism. Not the precious kind, but what she calls “an animism of chaotic difference.” One that includes migraines and moss, trauma and tenderness, the desire to heal and the wild wisdom in what refuses to be healed.

Together we spoke of many things: The erotic nature of being sick. The ways disability insists on community. The cultural mythology of “fixing.” Climate change as deep-time narrative. Dissociation as a sacred survival skill. And the invitation—terrifying and liberating—to become not the author of your life, but a side character in the Earth’s epic syntax.

“To be healthy is to be isolated. To be sick is to be relational,” Sophie Strand says. “What if the parts of me I desperately wanted to fix were actually the parts that kept me alive?” In her radically ecological worldview, our wounds aren’t failures, they are arrows pointing outward, away from self-sufficiency and toward collaboration. Illness becomes not just breakdown, but bridgework. Not a detour from evolution, but its very frontier: the messy, necessary edge where new forms of survival, and new forms of love, emerge.

This conversation will take root in you. And like all good root systems, it may not bloom right away; it may compost slowly, richly, beneath the surface. I hope you return to it—to Sophie’s ideas, her writing, her cosmology, and yes, to this conversation—as I know I will, with gratitude and astonishment.

Kimberly Warner

My goodness, Sophie Strand. I know you don't do a lot of interviews or you aren't doing a lot of interviews this year. So this is a remarkable privilege. I just want to acknowledge that. So thank you for taking the time to be with me today. I was speaking with somebody last week and she's like, “You're meeting with Sophie Strand!”

So you have fans in the world, self included. But for those who aren't privileged yet to know Sophie Strand, she is a writer, thinker, a compost heap of myth, illness, science, and radical love. And her new memoir, The Body is a Doorway, I finished it about a month ago or maybe two now. My goodness, a fierce tender invitation to live not by fixing, but by rooting deeper into the messy multi-species web of life, and to see our body as a doorway, a doorway into chaos and creativity, into the ecosystems, both microscopic and vast, and to the stories that are older and stranger than we can grasp. So.

For those of you familiar with Unfixed, does this sound familiar? Sophie's path resonates so deeply with me and my own journey embracing a life, not as we wish it to be, but as it gloriously is. So, Sophie, I'm honored to have you here. Your writing feels to me like an invitation to unlearn, to leak beyond the edges of self, this structure, and to remember that true survival is always feral, collaborative, always creative and never ever ever tidy.

So to kick things off, I just want to jump into the present moment. If you had to describe your current relationship to your body in this very moment this morning, this afternoon, in just three unexpected words, what would they be?

Sophie

That's really interesting. I'm having a really hard time with it. Well, I'm mostly grateful that it still somehow manages to exist. It’s a cockroach, because no matter what you throw at it, it lives on. So, cockroach. I joke sometimes that I feel like a cockroach. I'm like, yeah, You throw poison, you throw stuff, I will persist. Pestilence. But also...Gallop. That feeling of wanting to run down the hills in the springtime and just let your whole body exceed its borders like a little kid running with gravity and letting the gravity just begin to pull it down hill.

Kimberly

Wow. Cockroach and Gallop. See, I love you already. We could we could write a children's book just about those two words. So thank you for jumping in on those. I want to join you in that gallop.

So you write that many of the stories that drive us are invisible. And I know you've been working with so much around your health and the invisibility of it. And so culturally ingrained are these stories that we live in, that it's hard to even question them sometimes. So in your experience of chronic illness, how did your body become a kind of radar or antenna for detecting these invisible cultural stories?

Sophie

That's a great question and I would also be curious in what ways your own body is a canary in the coal mine.

I mean, I think the first chapter in that book is that I'm a survivor of CSA, of childhood sex abuse, and it rendered my nervous system very glitchy, very hypersensitive, very open. People who have been through traumatic experiences, especially at a young age, have a hard time standing down, which means that—as we get older, our brain does something called pruning; which means we receive too much stimuli to process. We need to somehow homogenize that so that we can predict our reality and navigate. So we prune out things that culturally we learn to be irrelevant. Unfortunately, within our anthropocentric culture, that's usually the aliveness of the world. Plants, animals, the bumptiousness of insects and dirt, weather patterns. What we learn to recognize is just human stories. But for people who have been through violence, it's too unsafe to gate anything out because anything could be danger. So, and of course, that's not a good or a bad thing. It well exceeds normal categories. It stresses out our immune systems. It makes us more likely to develop autoimmunity, cancer, all sorts of things. It makes it less easy for us to perform neurotypicality. But it also means that we're hyper aware of the world, of our senses are open to things that other people are culturally gating out.

And so as a young child, I felt like maybe I noticed more and I didn't know why. Like I was always noticing more smells, chemical smells, perfumes, insects, birdsong, noises. That plant isn't growing there this year where it did last year. Like I felt like I was living in a world where the sharpness had been increased and other people were in a less illustrated, less sketched out world than me. And that dissonance was interesting.

It involved a lot of translation where I'd have to be like, Do you notice this? Can you not see this? And that takes effort, but it also means that we have to understand that other people think differently than us and experience things differently. It forces us to understand that we are always translating. We are always working between different “umwults,” being a German word for sensory affects. Like the experience a certain animal has given its sensory limitations.

So we're always translating between experiences. The first chapter for me is hypersensitivity for sure as a child. I mean, later on, illness caused those invisible story structures to become much more visible in that I was a young person who was supposed to get better. You know, young people are supposed to get better and I didn't get better. I didn't perform what is a classical healing narrative, which is—you get sick, you learn a lesson, you get a diagnosis and you get better.

And as I was exiled from that, I started to see that maybe health wasn't this platonic real thing. It was something manufactured by capitalism to render most of our bodies deviant, to haunt us. And that happened later on.

What about you? What would you say like the first entry points are?

Kimberly

I'm nodding my head. I had some very early assaults as well—there is an early imprint of that the longing is unrequited and that it's too much. And so I simultaneously have this nervous system that is hypersensitive to protect myself from that, but also very shut down at times from the longing, from the need. And so the way that translated as an adult, I live with, it's called Mal de Debarquement, and so it's this constant dizziness. I feel like I'm on a boat all the time. I'm 10 years in, but the early stages, it's like a migraine on steroids. So lights and sounds, and I mean, even looking at my cell phone screen was off limits for about a year. It felt like it sent my nervous system into these tailspins. And so maybe some would call it like a protracted panic attack. I needed, on the flip side of this, I needed to get so in touch with those sensations of overwhelm that they became my own again. If that makes sense, like I needed to come back into my own body and now living with this, it's like, I can feel the chaos of my body again and be okay with it and not feel like it's going to kill me. So it's not healed by any means like you, there's no redemption arc of like, Ta-da, I'm better! But I have a much more, the bowl is bigger to hold the want and the longing and the agitation and the fear. And it just contains it in a strangely in a place of stillness, even though the sensation is movement.

Sophie

That’s a beautiful way of describing it. Yeah, I oftentimes think about dilution processes, which is, you know can't get rid of it, but if you add enough, you know, water, it dilutes. You know, if you make that bowl big enough, it’s easier too.

Kimberly

Yeah, that is a really great way of looking at it. There's a whole therapy right in there, I think, that you could develop. So in The Body is a Doorway, you describe hovering like a balloon above your body to escape the pain and disembodiment that was mirrored, you suggest, by our culture’s retreat into human exceptionalism. So how might we begin to come back down into our bodies, kind of the way I described my own process, into this larger body of the earth without bypassing the pain?

Sophie

Well, I think so many of us don't get to order it off the menu. So I think a lot of us, I am shocked at how many young people, really young people are very radically, radically ill. And so I think, or ill psychologically, physically dealing with pain that they didn't choose.

I'm always hypercritical of a kind of new age spiritual idea of initiation because most of us are given initiations we didn't order. We don't need to have a boutique yoga retreat initiation with ayahuasca. You know what I'm saying? I'm I don't want your ayahuasca. I vomit and have an ego death every weekend. I need to be paid for that.

Yeah, how would we do it? I think we look to the people who are experiencing it for advice—the sick people, people who are really, really, they don't have a choice, they can't escape it. And there are a lot of people right now who are struggling, who can't leave their bodies, who are in their bodies. And I mean, I also think we can start to really understand that anything we do to harm the earth harms our bodies. Can we begin to flesh out a more complete relational ontology, which is that we don't come into being in this kind of atomized individual way. We are like an ecotone, which is an ecotone is that interface between one ecosystem and the other that is fertile and alive. So it's the shore, it's the hedge between the field and the forest. They're oftentimes the most biodiverse rich, ecologically rich spots in the landscape. And we are the ecotone.

We are where land interfaces with other land, where other species come home to each other. And I think we can begin to talk about selfhood in a queerer, more relational way and realize that if other beings are hurting, we're probably feeling that in our extended body. I sometimes feel like, course we are anxious. The world is out of its window of tolerance. There is no season that is happening in a way that our ancestors would recognize. Our bodies are...anxious because they know something is wrong. That in fact the adequate response, the normal response is anxiety. I think it's much weirder when people are not anxious.

Kimberly

Yeah, you're right. How do you, Sophie, how do you... This morning, for example, I was sitting outside underneath one of my favorite trees and at this time of year, it's humming with bees and it's just a place to just be quiet and take in the world in that sort of early morning way. And off in the distance, there's logging happening. So I'm hearing trees getting cut down and I'm also hearing the raven families that are pissed off that their nests are falling. And I'm feeling this rage boiling up because here's, I'm surrounded in an abundance of bees, but I'm also hearing this, feels like rape to me. And it is so distressing and I do feel it in my body. And I was thinking, How does Sophie, there's no resolution. I know that, but how do you hold these two?

Sophie

Not alone. I think that no single singular body is big enough to hold the heartbreak of what's happening right now. And we can only do it. It's like if you put too much pressure on like a single wooden pin, but if you like spread out that pressure over a bunch, it can hold it. The only way we can hold these feelings is by dispersing the pressure through community. And that community is human and more than human.

And I think that the more in relationship and dialogue I feel with the trees, the birds, the plants outside my home, my family, my chosen family, the people who live near me, the more I have a, I don't know, like a scaffolding for holding the immensity of this pain. But a single body breaks when it tries to process and hold that.

I mean, our town, Woodstock has been dealing with tons of pain. You know, there was a chemical spill, the water is permanently destroyed. There's a lot of pain locally, but it has actually opened up avenues for intersectionality across political divides. People care about the water, people care about this land. And so for me, the way I hold it is not alone, but through letting it weaken me to the point that I need to reach out.

And I often think about disability as being this radical invitation to collaborate because you can't do things alone. That to be too strong—I always say “to be healthy is to be isolated. To be sick is to be relational.” You have to have help. You have to admit that you need help.

Kimberly

I have a list of my favorite quotes from your book and that is that is one of them. This idea that to be healthy is to be isolated. That is just so such an antithesis to how our capitalistic progress-oriented individualistic paradigm lives. And you, you even say, “What if the parts of me I desperately wanted to fix were actually the parts that kept me alive.” Tell me a little bit more about that because I think that talks about that scaffolding that you're alluding to as well.

Sophie

Well, there's so many things I think about which is we live in a culture that likes to flatten and simplify things into simple heuristics so we can say who's in who's out who's on top who's in power where's danger—it's a very it's a juvenile way of navigating and it's understandable but it's not helpful, things are usually much more complex and gray than that. And one thing is you know when we are traumatized or when we are in pain we develop survival mechanisms and a lot of modern pop semantics and pop psychology is about problematizing these ways we have responded to and adapted to trauma, danger, complexity when the truth is that oftentimes these weird bridges we build across the abyss were what saved our lives and continue to save our lives. That to become fully well adjusted in a sick society that's constantly throwing danger your way means you might not be able to adapt actually.

One of the ways I kind of queer this is with the idea of disassociation, which is that because I went through tremendous sexual violence as a child, I disassociated, I became very good at doing it, it is in a kind of standard psychological paradigm that's considered to be a bad thing, there are things about it that are really bad. It meant that I took huge risks. I didn't touch in with my body and I overrode its pain and its fatigue. But in other ways, there have been moments in my life when I've experienced incredible pain, be it physical or psychological, and I was so glad that I could still disassociate.

And it brought me through these moments that otherwise might have cracked my psyche. For me, it's much more ecological than just that, which is there are places I go. There are places where I've planted my heart and my mind. One of them is a river island in the Baton Hill. And one of them is a field outside of Tivoli near the Hudson River. There are these places that I go and where I am, and they are me, and they hold me and they keep me safe from harm during moments when my body is undergoing things that are unimaginable.

Kimberly

Yeah, one of the more pivotal moments for me learning to live with this dizziness was during a storm. And my husband and I were living at the coast at the time and Oregon storms are like sideways rain and branches batting the windows. And I wasn't sleeping much for two years during the early stages of the dizziness, because it doesn't go away when I lie down. And so it was just like, okay, now I'm on a boat lying down. And I was distraught, to say the least, and totally fried, my nervous system. And I had this moment of imagining the storm. And in that cliche way that meditation teachers do, I went to the blue sky above the storm. And I was like, wait a minute, there's, there is stillness up there, there is a place that is holding this frenzy of wind and rain.

And so I thought, well, if that's happening, then I can I can go there too. And it was very dissociative, but it saved my freaking life. And it became like a muscle for me, where I finally just returned to that over, so many times that it just became my new normal. And eventually it actually integrated in back in. So was way out here at first. There was no going in. It was way out here and then it eventually with time integrated. So now the stillness and the movement are living right next to each other and quite happily. So I love that you talked about that dissociative, the positive aspects of it because it really can save us.

Sophie

Yeah, you know, and then there are times in which it's really bad, you know, you don't want to be dissociating when you're driving a car, you know. You want to be able to notice when you're doing it when you are driving a car so that you pull over, you know, there's so many interesting things. I'm curious, how long did it take between onset of symptoms and your diagnosis? What was that process like?

Kimberly

Five freaking years. It was a long journey and I gave up. I spent the first three “little miss fix it,” you know, and doing everything under the sun and actually even living with my mom in Boulder, you know, Mecca of healers and I did everything. And then I finally came home and got to this place, where I was broke and exhausted and my husband and I were nearly split up. He was so tired of me just chasing. He has also raised a daughter with intellectual disability. So he was much more familiar with this concept of unfixed. And so even though we weren't talking about it conceptually yet, being back by his side and sort of integrating this part of him that knew that life could be a fucking mess and that he wasn't going anywhere, somewhat started to inch my nervous system back into a place where I could hold it. So the fixing was not creating any spaciousness of holding at all.

Sophie

It's so punitive. I think, I mean, I think there are conditions where when you get the diagnosis, there is a fix. And I think that can be really powerful. But when there isn't an easy fix, it can just, you know, widen out into an absolute desert of inadequacy, feeling like you're never quite doing enough.

Kimberly

Yeah.

And it like it's an assault to our some deeper intelligence. I mean, I can say this now in hindsight, looking back and having so much more understanding, but it does feel like there is a violence towards self and to the potentially—I mean, you even talk about symptoms as beingpart of this animistic cosmology where everything speaks. And so why wouldn't the symptoms also be like guardians for us trying to tell us something, and we're trying to get rid of them. We're saying, No, I hate you go away. But maybe just like

is one of my favorite Substack writers, and she talks about her philosophy called Synchronosophy. And she talks about how there's these creatures frozen in the permafrost, and that they, like homeopathy, we just need to bring their essence to the surface, allow them to be there, allow them to breathe, let them integrate into the larger personhood of who we are. And our symptoms can be entities of their own, with their own messages.

So how has viewing your symptoms this way changed you and changed your relationship to your body and your healing.

Sophie

So many so many different times, and every time I think that I've reached some kind of plateau of having figured it out I'm like, No, actually this is new and hard, this is a learning edge. I do think that the real paradigm shift came when I realized that they weren't gonna go away or like there wasn't a fix and that I was gonna have to learn—I think about the tree that grows around the nail. It changes its shape to encompass and integrate this thing. It can't break down or move. And so sometimes I think about how I am forced to hold shapes that other people would never otherwise choose to hold. But like in yoga, and like in many different physical spiritual traditions, we know that the body, moving the body into certain shapes, opens certain mental states, certain kinds of spiritual awarenesses.

I have come to honor the difficult shapes I have to hold as having information for me, and that I don't have to go searching for spiritual experiences when they're given to me every day by my body in ways that are sometimes icky and annoying but if I show up and I'm curious, I think for me it's really about curiosity. I think any pain and any discomfort can be an interlocutor, something you can dialogue with, if you know it's not gonna immediately kill you. And I do think that's the one tricky thing is like I have lots of stuff that goes wrong where it's a constant assessment of like, Well, is this gonna go really wrong in the next five minutes? Should I call 911. And so that's tricky. I think that's where I've gotten to this place which is really dangerous, which is called treatment fatigue, which is I've been to the hospital so many times, had so much going on that like I am so loathe to call 911 or go there and so I'm having to retrain myself to be like actually this could be dangerous.

Kimberly

Yeah, yeah. And to work through the medical PTSD and all the resentment that you, I'm sure, have experienced when you... Yeah.

Sophie

We all have, yeah, so many people. But yeah, I also think in other cultures, the spirit workers, the bards, the shamans are people who oftentimes have symptoms that then they don't pathologize. They look at them as being like, Oh yeah, when my neck twitches, it's because my ancestors are tapping on my neck. Like, you know, it can be both/and, you know.

Did a lot of mystics have epilepsy? Probably. Were they also having spiritual experiences? Yes, both/and. Yeah.

Kimberly

Yeah, I love that. We have to see the world that way. And even you take it as far as to even seeing—this isn't some sort of rainbow and glitter version, you include microplastics and migraines and rot and decay and pollution and all in this this embracing of what is which is quite radical.

Sophie

Well, I couldn't get rid of this stuff. I couldn't get it out of me, so I had to figure out some way to live with it. Yeah.

Kimberly

You say that “the animism saved me again and again was not one of enchantment and preciousness. It was an animism of chaotic difference.” So I love that. And it's the chaotic difference—I don't know if you read

on Substack, but she writes a column called

. And she's a death doula, but also works in a fledgling bird rescue center and very short essays, but has this beautiful following and devotional following. And just on Sunday, she wrote about this chaotic difference and the necessity of it. And I wrote it down because your quote made me think of it. She says,

No one renders the liminal quite like nature. She offers the ocean shore, the cliff edge, the climb into wakefulness, the drift into sleep, emergence, dissolution, dusk and dawn, times of the in-between where potential concentrates and devolves simultaneously.

Death and Birds

So you've got this constant chaotic difference and life needs it, life loves it. And how quick are we to forget? Because now I'm remembering me sitting under the tree going, God damn it, I hate these loggers.

Sophie

I know I mean I think about Gaia theory and the dynamic homeostasis of the earth that and you know anything that stops changing is dead, you know dynamic is the word—you can't maintain balance without constantly rebalancing that it takes this dance work this tripping and catching yourself constantly so which is a beautiful thing to think about.

Kimberly

You have such a penetrating mind, Sophie. Were you always this way when you were a little girl even? Were you thinking in multiple layers?

Sophie

I think my parents and my family members would say yes. I had a lot of questions. I was very, very talkative and curious. Yeah, I think this is kind of the weird, fragmented way I combine things and think about them. I'm an obsessive person and that can be a bad thing or a good thing. And I think when I put it towards ideas or things that are really beautiful, it works for me. When I put it towardsbtrying to find the diet that will fix my broken body? No, not so much! You know.

Kimberly

Yeah, we have to channel that compulsion and I think the perfectionist in me always and the daughter of a psychotherapist questions things too much.

Sophie

Yeah, was gonna say also I come from a long line of analysts and therapists. So I think, yeah, the impulse for analysis can be a good thing and a bad thing.

Kimberly

Yes. So I want to talk a little bit about climate change with you. We've already touched on it. But in your view, I love that you frame it as another form of storytelling, but at a scale that we can barely comprehend. So if climate storytelling isn't about hope or despair in this human sense, which—maybe it is even, but I'm assuming that's more of a human projection. What stance can we take towards climate change?

Sophie

Hmm. Yeah, I mean the frame I use in my book is, I talk about storytelling as emergency, which is, you know the only art worth making is the art that's gonna save your life. Because if it saves your life It's gonna save someone else's life and the story I use as my example is Scheherazade of the 1001 Arabian Tales and Knights, and how the king kills his wife every night, remarries a new girl, she's married, she's the vizier's daughter, she's very canny and cunning, she knows the only way to stay alive is to tell a story that doesn't quite finish and is compelling enough that convinces him to keep her alive for another night. And that adrenaline-fueled storytelling is, think, we are, it's our imperative right now. Which is the time through dire, we have to convince each other to not destroy the earth. We have to tell stories that stay the murderers hand. And I think the best version of that is non-human storytelling, is the actual, you know, the weather systems, the fluctuations in temperature, invasive species. The earth is saying, I am going to write a narrative and you want to be a character in it, you're gonna have to learn to be a side character. No central. Like, can you weave yourself into this? Like, things are about to get wild. And so for me, climate change is this big deep time story that makes our meteor streak lives look absolutely puny. So we need to start thinking within these much longer scales of story that the earth is telling you. A kind of like, epic syntax where, you know, stones are telling the deep time stories.

Kimberly

Do you ever actually, I'm imagining you sitting outside with a pen and paper and letting these stories come through you? Or do they feel like they're not translated into human language?

Sophie

I think that I am always a faulty channel. Which is like I'm always a radio picking up transmissions and then translating them incorrectly given how badly put together the radio of me is. And I think that anything I write is that. Anything I've ever written is me trying to do that. Is trying to listen to the species and the beings that show up that get my attention. That want me to write about them.

I try not to do writing that isn't. But when I do it, it's like a game of telephone. It is coming through so many layers of obfuscation and my little tiny human brain. So I'm getting so much wrong, but I try and listen. Most of my days outside when I'm not writing, I try and walk for miles, run for miles, and just notice. And just try and be open to who is showing up.

Do you have a practice in your life of doing this?

Kimberly

My husband and I moved from the city about during the early stages of this dizziness, we went to the coast for a year looking for a home and now we're in very, very rural Oregon. So our little tiny home, 1200 square feet is also very open to the acreage around us that is surrounded by wildness other than these areas that sometimes get logged.

But we are not near human beings. And so for me, immersing myself in the care and the nurturing of the land is, I feel like a devotee. I feel like the land picked us and we're here for as long as I am alive to just nurture this space in whatever simple way I can. And sometimes words come, but I'm not a very verbal person. And I feel like things happen in spurts for me where all of a sudden, you three months later, the ideas are there and I better write them down because I’ll forget them. But there's a lot of deep, wordless gestating that happens for me. and I, I am learning to trust it. Being surrounded by a community of writers, I feel like I should be thinking about stuff all day long, but I'm not a thinker. But I don't think until I start putting my fingers on a keyboard.

Sophie

One of my favorite writers, I was just listening to an interview with her and she's like, “I don't like think when I'm thinking. I only ever think when I'm writing.” And I thought that was such a great, Melissa Fibos. Do you know her? One of my favorite writers, Melissa Fibos, she's a memoirist, nonfiction writer. She just had a great new book come out called The Dry Season about the history of female chastity. And it's fascinating. And She said that, she said like “my mind is like normal chatty thinking about myself, not like doing that much, but when I sit down and write and start putting things on the page, things start to happen.” I feel similarly, I feel like there are constellations of meaning, there are fragments, there are things I can kind of catch in my carrier bag, some of Ursula LeGuin’s idea, but it isn't until I sit down and start to put things out and then read them and then respond to them that I start to think too.

Kimberly

I'm so relieved to hear that because you are such an intelligent woman. Sometimes I've thought, even as a child, my mom would often ask me, what are you thinking? And I was like, “Nothing?” I don't know. I'm just experiencing.

Sophie

And that's a better place to be. I think, you know, there's so much about how we think that's about distancing. We all need to get better at feeling and being.

Kimberly

And listening.

So there's this woman I just recently discovered and she's anonymous, but she has a project called The World is Writing and she's a writer and she got to this place where she was tired of her own thoughts and she wanted to, similar to you, allow the words of the world to share what they needed to share through her. And so she sends anonymous letters to people signed “the world.” And I just got some of them from my mom for Mother's Day. And so over the period of two months, she'll get these letters from “the world.” And they're just stunning language of the trees and of whatever comes to her. And I have been in dialogue with her. So I actually know who she is, even though she doesn't want people to know who she is. And she said that there is something entirely magical about reorienting her words through this larger macrocosm of existence. Yeah, it reminded me so much of you.

Sophie

Yeah, the age when we are encouraged to self-capture and make ourselves into a brand. It's a nice thing to do. To be like, nah, it's the world.

Kimberly

Mm-hmm. Yeah. Yeah, exactly. I think she feels a freedom in it. And I asked her if I would be able to actually interview her and she said, Well, only if you can just link to the website, but not to me, because I don't want anybody to know who I am. So maybe more of us need to move into that space as we even being a ghostwriter to be able to allow words to come through us and not attach it to—because what I'm even saying right now, how could I possibly claim that it's mine? You have shaped me. The thousands of books I've read have shaped me. The sun this morning shaped me. It's not mine.

Sophie

No, the idea of the authors owning their ideas is so, is relatively new. I always talk about how Homer wasn't a person, it was a tradition. People stepped into the role of Homer to riff on the theme of the Odyssey in an oral tradition that spanned many hundreds of years before it was finally written down. But the idea of the individual coming up with their individual ideas is a product of typographic cultures, cultures of text where you pin an idea to a page, stays still, can be owned.

In world cultures knowledge is relational and changeable, it you know it comes alive every time it's retold it's retold by different people so yeah

Kimberly

Hmm. It's like the exquisite corpse.

Sophie

Yeah, exactly. A healthier way to keep wisdom alive is to let it always be moving through bodies and changing, I think.

Kimberly

You said earlier, even “our wounds are relational and risky collaborations.” So, how do people that are afraid of those risky collaborations, because it's so much messier. How would you encourage somebody to just inch a little bit closer to that openness to a risky collaboration with the world?

Sophie

Well I think it’s less about try and should and more about desperation. I mean, if we look at the history of symbiosis, beings don't choose to body share. They usually are put in such a desperate situation where the climate changes or they're both starving to death, where the collaboration becomes unavoidable. Where you either go extinct or you choose to become a lichen, you know? Or early prokaryotic cells choose to fuse. So I think paying attention to where you're desperate, paying attention to where you can't fix something on your own and knowing that your inability to do something on your own isn't a bad thing. It's not failing. It's an arrow pointing out of yourself. But yeah, I think it's very hard to choose to do risky things until we are in a corner. You know, that's why people hit rock bottom before they get sober. Like, you know, it's very hard. So I think pay attention to the places where you feel hopeless, or you feel desperate, or you feel like you've reached rock bottom. And there you will find a doorway to another meaning.

Kimberly

That is so wonderful! It is true. And going back to people living with, like you said, the young population now, there's so many illnesses and to hold them in the pain, but also say, Let's just tune one channel toward the relational possibility that's happening through here. Wow.

Sophie

But boy, I mean, it's not, I always joke that so in evolution, anything that ever lasts began as a mistake and that then eventually fit into the landscape and turned out to be really profitable. Everything began as a mistake. Some, a glitch, everything. And I think that I always say to people who are really sick, “It’s never fun being on the front line of evolution.”

Here are the places where bodies are experimenting. But it's a rough and tense place to be.

Kimberly

Yeah, yeah. But so much more agency when it's framed that way to go, I'm on the front line of some incredible experiment between my body and the world. Whatever it is, yeah. Wow, so your paradigm of wellness is something so much wilder and so much more beautiful than what wellness is in our culture.

Sophie

Yeah, I hope so. hope it's what I wish I could have given myself when I was 17 and I was, you know, filled with tubes, being over-medicated, treated for a condition I didn't have, feeling like, Oh my God, I felt so shipwrecked in my own body, in my own life. And so I think a lot of my work is things I wish I could send back to myself.

Kimberly

Mm-hmm, I'm absolutely the same way. And I think it often comes in hindsight. I think we feel compelled to do it. And then maybe a couple of years later, we're like, Oh I needed that, thank you. And sometimes it comes in the form of—it's violent. You’ve just been through an incredible, your whole adult life has had so much trauma with your body and the experiences that have brought you to your knees—and you just went through yet another one, and yet you do come out of this smarter, wiser, more, I mean, those are such stupid words for something so much bigger.

Sophie

I've chosen to make meaning out of them. I do say that I, in my life these days, pray to learn from something other than suffering. And I worry that I don't want to get too, I don't want to show the universe that this is the only way I learn. Like I only learn when you throw me really hard stuff. I want to learn from joy and from happiness and ease and celebration.

So I am in my own life really trying to pay attention to where the joy and the ease is and to say This also really teaches me and if you gave me more of it maybe I'd think even better.

Kimberly

I want to join you there. think that a lot of us tune into because of just circumstances, we tune into a certain way of development and growth. And are like, this is rich. And I get so much out of that. And some of us, it's through our bodies. And it is important, I think, to also open up that possibility for learning through abundance. And joy and ease and grace.

Sophie

I hope we can all learn from beautiful things and ease. It's very easy to fetishize suffering and I never want to fall into that trap. I feel like if I woke up tomorrow and I was completely healed and there was no story for how it happened, no way to make it into writing. Please do it.

Kimberly

Mm hmm. Yep. I agree. And at the same time, I feel like time is such a part of this. And so I remember in the second year when I was living with my mom, there was some sort of neuro-reprogramming tape that I was doing in the basement in between all my appointments. And it was, I remember forgetting the woman's name, but it even involved like certain ways that I would move on the floor, these patterns with my feet, and then the thoughts that I was having about already being still, already being completely healthy, what I was doing in my life once I got to that place.

And none of it—it didn't work. It was worth shit. Like not even close. Part of it I think was time, but also part of it was because I was doing it because I wanted it to go away. So, you know, we almost have to first just fucking love the shit out of it.

Sophie

I you have like a—it's kind of like Shrek and donkey, like if the donkey is coming along for the trip just at least start laughing with it. It’s like traveling alongside, my illness is traveling alongside me. We are together. We're on this quest together. And so I have to, I have to just acknowledge that and be okay with it

Kimberly

Yeah, yeah, exactly. So, Sophie, you write that—I've been thinking about this a lot because of the woman that does The World is Writing project. You said, “Every morning I gather my council and I summon the supra-cellular, not because I want to go on an adventure, but because I earnestly want to think better.” And I have a hunch that thinking better means leaking outside of the bounded cell, the individualized flavor of consciousness. And I, I love this so much. And I, I recently wrote an essay about In Defense of Nothing to Say, talking about that wordlessness that I go to. And my mom is moving into a quieter part of her life. She's 80. There is some cognitive delay happening, much quieter than she used to be. So I'm imagining that the boundaries are dissolving. And there are other voices in that time that are now allowed to penetrate. And at least this is how I'm trying to think about it.

So with your illness, do you go through periods of this inability to think, like you said, even today, you have brain fog, and then how do you frame that unclear thinking?

Sophie

Yeah, I mean, the fallow periods, the darkness, you have to let things happen underground. But oftentimes, if you have, there's a folk piece of wisdom that I actually think has been studied in material reduction of science, which is young kids oftentimes have huge cognitive leaps after an illness. And because they've been still and quiet and in bed probably integrating all the stuff they're learning. And they like, you know, they'll get out of bed and they'll read or they'll jump like a whole level with mathematics or something, they gain a new skill. And I think about how for me personally, I don't, I can't hear myself thinking, I can't really do the deep spiritual digging to figure out how I really feel until I let myself go to the compost heap, to the underworld. So those periods are hard, but they're really important part of the ecological cycle of decay and refruit, you know? This world depends on periods of fallowness and rot.

Kimberly

Yeah, which part of the cycle are you in right now today?

Sophie

Man, well I'm feeling pretty sick today, so my brain is feeling fuzzy, but I am in a probably in a more upward place because I'm creating a lot of stuff right now and it's been this spring that I received tons of very scary news medically, and one of the ways I navigate that is by creating a new project. I don't know if it's like the best mode, but it helps. So I'm in the final stage of finishing a book right now. So I'm in this like generative place and it's exciting and fun.

Today though in the midst of that season of growth is definitely a lower key, fog day. Yeah

Kimberly

Yeah, yeah. It's like we do have the larger 12 month cycles, but we also within those we have so many—

Sophie

With illness, it's so hard explaining to able-bodied young friends like, Yeah, we can make a plan a week out. I have no idea what I'm gonna be like that day. But we'll see!

Kimberly

Yeah. I know I've gone through that in so many ways with so many different friends and the ones that have stuck around understand that it's unpredictable.

Sophie

It's a good filtering process. The one thing that's so hard about getting sick, it sounds like you've experienced it, is a lot of people don't want to stick around. It's too scary.

Kimberly

Exactly. Like you said, it's one of the cultural narratives that is very visible when you're young and you look healthy, then you should be back in the world. I don't think I know that there are so many, especially women that are living through that story and feeling the expectations on them. Yeah. And they're gestating something else that is so important.

You've gestated so much in your fallow periods and I'm excited to see what is emerging from that. I think it's fiction?

Sophie

Yeah, well I've done a bunch of fiction books in the past two years and hopefully they'll see the light of day. Publishing is very fickle, it's changing a lot right now too. I'm trying to decide whether I'm going to stick with trad publishing or try something new. So we'll see.

Kimberly

Well, we can talk about this—well, I'll mention it now, but my publisher Empress Editions is new on the map. My book comes out in October, but they are phenomenal. And one of their imprints is Romantasy and in general supporting midlife women in all of our messy fertility and feral ways.

In fact, I told the publisher,

that I was gonna be speaking with you and she's like, Oh my God, yay!

Sophie

Well, maybe this is this kismet moment because at this point 've written all these books They're there. They're done. So—

Kimberly

Okay, well, email coming your way after this because that needs to happen. I wanna just end on a, you have so much to teach this world, Sophie, and you're only, you're so young still. So I wanna talk about the ways that you've longed for mentorship in your life and how you've found mentorship through the world around you, not just through humans.

So if you could imagine a curriculum designed by the more than human world, what would some of its core teachings be?

Sophie

What a great question! Yes, we live in a culture that always is looking for human gurus and then lo and behold there's a sex scandal. The great thing about mentoring with a mountain is there's very rarely a sex scandal.

I love the concept of courtship. So courtship is about play and care and curiosity and dialoguing and coming into relationship with the world again in this playful way where we have to convince it to want to talk with us. We have to flirt with it, we have to bring in gifts. And so I think the first lesson in any curriculum is how can we come back into playful courtship with the world again? To convince it, maybe it's not gonna give us its flowers, its synchronicities, its signs immediately. We have not shown that we're good at listening and respecting it. So we can begin to be the honorable, chivalric knight coming back into courtship.

The other is that I think that there are beings trying to get our attention all the time, and that if we can listen and then show up for the beings that are trying to dialogue with us, have so much to teach. Like for example, I was approached repeatedly by woodchucks at the start of the pandemic and boy did I want a sexier animal than that. Long term breakup, I did not want a woodchuck, it was a woodchuck and woodchucks have taught me more than almost anyone I know. They continue to be, I'm like tied to them. And so I think that find that being that shows up for you and has something to give you and to teach you. It's gonna be long. It's gonna involve many, many, many moons. It's gonna happen slowly and discursively. It's strange. Yeah.

Kimberly

How special would it be for kids first grade they find that animal—they're out on a walk and they are told to explore who's coming towards them or they open the question and then allow that to come to them over the next months or years, but then let that evolve over five six years—

Sophie

I know, right? I think we can give it even as aunts and uncles and parents and guardians. Yeah, but definitely not only at school.

Kimberly

Yeah, my husband always jokes—people always assign totem animals to themselves and it's like an eagle or something gorgeous. And he says, “I'm definitely an earthworm.”

Sophie

You don't get to choose. It chooses you. Let me tell you, the woodchucks chose me. And I was like, all right, OK.

Kimberly

I love it. Well, Sophie, thank you. This was just such a joy.

Sophie

This was really special and I just hope this is the beginning of many more cross pollinations. Thank you.

Kimberly

I would absolutely love that. There's a kinship here, so may this continue.

Sophie

Thank you so much. Enjoy your day.

