Dear friends,

I’d love for you to mark your calendars for a special event next Sunday, August 24th, from 5–6:15pm ET, when I’ll be joining Health Story Collaborative for a free virtual storytelling event titled “Healing Story Session: Finding Unconditional Peace.”

During this event, I’ll be reading a short adapted excerpt from my forthcoming memoir, Unfixed: A Memoir of Family, Mystery, and the Currents That Carry You Home (Empress Editions: October 2025), and sharing reflections on the journey that shaped it.

Even more meaningful, I’ll be joined by my brilliant and compassionate longtime healer, Dr. Edyth Vickers—a deeply respected and highly sought-after Naturopath and Acupuncturist in the Pacific Northwest. It’s an honor to share this space with Edyth, whose care has helped me navigate the waters of chronic illness with grace, curiosity, and resilience. You’ll hear parts of her story too, and how our patient–practitioner relationship became a shared practice in healing.

This will be a rare, intimate conversation about what it means to live—really live—inside the mystery of the body, in relationship with others and with ourselves.

I’d be so grateful to have you there.

Click here to add it to your calendar

Pre-orders for the book are now available, and your early support means the world to me.

Preorder my memoir today!