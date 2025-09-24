Dear friends,

It’s finally here—the Unfixed tour is about to begin! My heart is overflowing with gratitude for the friends, family, bookstores, and libraries who are making space for these gatherings. Most stops are intimate, invite-only (thank you, hosts!), but I highlight all the events below. If you’re nearby one of the private parties and would love to join, don’t be shy—DM me and I’ll see if we can squeeze you in.

For those in the Chicago area, we have a special, free event happening with Midlife Upgrade at Writer’s Haven. Only 40 spots available so register today and enter a fabulous giveaway totaling over $500 in gifts including a private consulting session with Midlife Upgrade, a complete Face Fluf skincare system, a Quickies audiobook, an Empress tee, and 2 tickets to the premiere of The M Factor 2.*

Here’s the tour line-up:

Boulder, CO

October 14 | 5:15–7:30pm

Private party hosted by Eric Warner & Jeneye Abele

Cambridge, MA

October 16 | 5:30–7:30pm

Private party + conversation with Dr. Annie Brewster with Health Story Collaborative, co-hosted with Porter Square Books

Appleton, WI – PUBLIC

October 17 | 4:30-6:00pm

Appleton Public Library

Presentation + Q&A + book signing

Neenah, WI – PUBLIC

October 18 | 10:30–12:30

Thomas Lyons Fine Books

Reading + Q&A + book signing

Menasha, WI

October 18 | 6:30–8:30pm

Private party hosted by Shannon Kennedy

Evanston, IL – PUBLIC

October 19 | 4:30–6:30pm

Writer’s Haven

Celebration with Midlife Upgrade + casual chat with best-selling author Julie Fedeli + book signing

REGISTER FOR FREE AND SIGN UP FOR A FABULOUS GIVEAWAY IF YOU’RE IN THE CHICAGO AREA

Only 40 spots so grab yours today!

New York, NY

October 21 | 6:30–8:30pm

Private media party hosted by David & Deborah Roberts

Conversation with best-selling author Kirsten Miller

I can hardly believe I get to bring Unfixed into all these rooms and conversations. Thank you for cheering me on, near and far—it means the world. And if you missed the news, my publisher announced last week that Unfixed has done the impossible: two glowing reviews from the publishing gatekeepers. Un-freaking-real.

Warner’s poetic prose and intimate descriptions of her inscape… plunge readers directly into her reality.—Publishers Weekly, Editor’s Pick (out in print next month)

A gripping, often literary memoir…both accessible and poignant. This is a powerful reflection on identity, memory, and family. Genre-defying.—Kirkus Reviews

Purchase 4 copies to enter the GIVEAWAY!

*DM or email me with proof of purchase to be entered into the giveaway