Unfixed

Unfixed

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie Gabrielli's avatar
Julie Gabrielli
3d

I remember this when it came out! It sparked some insights in me that led to a renewal and renaming of my own Substack. I love seeing how this has all continued to expand and connect in deeper ways. So thankful for you. 💚

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Kimberly Warner and others
Veronika Bond's avatar
Veronika Bond
3d

The Substack Symbiocene! 🦗🍂 🧚🏽🍁 🌱 Yay!! this gives me goose bumps

Thank you so much for the shout out 🙏 💗

sooo looking forward to the writing seminar...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Kimberly Warner
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kimberly Warner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture