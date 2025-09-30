Hello dear community! A few quick notes before I share something special.

Tomorrow October 1st at 9am PDT / 6pm CEST I’ll be in conversation with the inimitable Eleanor Anstruther Empress Editions. A home we are both now proud to share. If you love powerful, radiant women, Eleanor stands in the center with arms wide open, so come join us in her hearth.

LINK TO JOIN

Also, if you’re in the Chicago area on Sunday October 19th, there are still a few openings to meet me in person Christine Wolf Midlife Upgrade’s Julie Fedeli! We are offering a giveaway totaling over $500 in gifts, so register today, enter the giveaway, and then get ready for a big, warm hug from yours truly.

Register for free

And now, for the main course.

PRESENTING…

Writing the Unfixed Life

Every life holds stories that refuse tidy arcs or endings—illness, loss, identity shifts, and everyday uncertainties that shape us. Writing the Unfixed Life is for writers sitting (or wrestling!) with those stories.

Over four weeks, we’ll build the emotional and creative scaffolding needed to shape your memoir. We’ll move beyond the mind’s grip and allow prose to rise from within, the kind of truth the body carries long before the brain finds words for it.

I’ll be your companion on this journey, drawing on years of interviewing and filming people living with chronic illness, my own path living unfixed, and the work of guiding others like Dylan Shanahan, whose memoir Liberation of Being came into the world even as ALS took his ability to speak or type. Between Dylan’s story, my award-winning films, and my own memoir Unfixed—praised by both Kirkus and Publisher’s Weekly—I’ve learned that the stories we resist the hardest are often the very ones most capable of shining light, for ourselves and for others.

Session Curriculum

Week 1: The Call to Story — Finding Your Entry Point

Identify the central pulse of your memoir: the story only you can tell.

Explore the “unfixed” nature of memory and how to embrace uncertainty as part of truth.

Exercises: guided free-writes + letter-writing across time (to or from your past or future self or other key characters).

Week 2: Sensory and Synesthetic Play — Writing What Can’t Be Said

Use sensory details, metaphor, and synesthesia to access emotion beyond fact.

Learn to transform abstract feelings into vivid images and scenes.

Exercises: sensory mapping + writing through an object or image.

Week 3: Voices Within — Dialogue With the Unheard

Listen for the inner voices (your child-self, your body, the silenced characters of your past).

Practice writing conversations across memory and imagination.

Exercises: voice-pairing dialogue + “chair across the room” exercise.

Week 4: Shaping the Memoir — Building Your Emotional Blueprint

Learn how to structure memoirs around emotional arcs, not just chronology.

Create your personal story map: themes, turning points, and threads of resilience.

Exercises: draft your memoir’s scaffolding + closing ritual for courage to keep writing.

Participant Takeaways

By the end of the seminar, writers will:

Have 4+ new chapters, scenes, or fragments rooted in emotional truth.

Create a memoir story map that clarifies themes, arcs, and structure.

Gain embodied, emotional building blocks needed to finish their memoirs with confidence.

Carry tools for writing and living with uncertainty, grief, and the unknown.

Enrollment Details

Ordinarily, a course like this would cost $495. For a limited time, you can join at no cost when you purchase 10 copies of Unfixed (about $250 total) from Amazon or Barnes & Noble by October 14th.

Think of it as giving the books away—to a reader’s club, as gifts, or to friends who might need this story—while receiving the workshop as a gift in return.

Simply DM or email your receipt, and we’ll reserve your spot.

Every time I’ve walked beside someone through this kind of sharing, I’ve seen how the unspeakable softens once it finds its voice in the body. What once felt unshapable begins to glimmer with coherence, even a kind of magic—as if you survived it so that one day it could be told, so your pain might become someone else’s map. Writing the Unfixed Life is my invitation to sit with you in that tender, luminous space. Your story matters, in all its jagged, uncertain, unfixedness, and I would be honored to help you bring it into being.

Preorder my 10 copies on Amazon

Preorder my 10 copies on B&N