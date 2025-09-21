Unfixed

Discussion about this post

Lor
7h

“Sometimes, fiction gives us permission to meet the people we’ve lost in the places they might have paused, and to hold their quiet transformations.”

To try and live inside another piece of the puzzle, even if it is just for a moment.This reads like a collaboration of, between and beyond . The yellow line, the illusionary map, the connection of waypoints, to lie down on no man’s land, the dividing line of the thin veil. Maybe contemplating which side he belongs on. In defense of (wondering, while) lying down.

Stunning ,Kimberly! The poem, another glimpse into Charlie’s world . Your story, illuminating yet one more way you have learned , through time and circumstance, to connect with the dad you have only met through poems, stories from his/your family, song and imagination.

And! My cheers and hoots are echoing across the lake this morning . The two Loons next to the dock are joining in .

Congratulations! Really, no surprise, I am 100% sure, many more accolades will be coming your way. I can’t wait to walk out of Barnes and Noble with your book in hand. No doubt, I will be very vocal, a living review and advertisement , while standing in line. For once, I hope the line to the register is long, I have a lot to say.

Reply
Veronika Bond
11h

First: HUGE congratulations to the two wonderful reviews of Unfixed — so totally merited in every respect!!

I love your dedication to this post: “a personal disarmament, a letting go of expectation, an act of devotion. For those who’ve dared to stop, to surrender, to dissolve just enough to be remade. For those who know that lying down can be its own kind of becoming.”

“The desert eats the world whole

life hidden beneath the cool undersides of sandstone,

tucked under the shade of a lone piñon pine.”

These lines read like a straight continuation of Charlie’s poem. Obviously, you’ve got the same creative juices running through your veins.

“A fractured spine now competing with your fractured spirit...”

luckier than those “boys not so fortunate,

whose boots have already hit the festering canopies of the Land of the Ascending Dragon.” 

I had no idea what to expect from this piece of your in-defense-of-series…

“God it’s good to lay it all down, the hopes, the regrets, the posturing that only ever wanted to be horizontal....” until “the stone that once begged to stay now begs to keep going” surpasses all expectations!

Reply
© 2025 Kimberly Warner
