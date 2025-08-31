Swaddled in heat, I stand barefoot and breathing. Exchanging swollen air with a symphony of crickets, I lean into our rhythmic dissonance, in breath, out breath, saaaaw zhiiiiz saaaaw. So many different time signatures! I try to follow just one, but as surely as a child’s mirror neurons fire when her mother smiles, my body falls into easy resolution. I join the raucous bacchanalia, everywhere a celebration: figs, berries, kiwis sugaring; tomatoes, apples, plums plumping; purples purpling, reds reddening; thistles lifting, dandelions puffing, lavender buzzing, sunflowers bowing, corn silking, garlic curing; juncos, finches, grosbeaks chitting, tweeing, lilting; swifts testing then trusting wings above earth always giving. Earth freely spilling.

Yet somewhere else abundance seeks its shadow, flourish insists on perish. In the midst of my relishing, a California quail startles and crashes into the garage—a broken neck the balance.

Out of fracture, I praise this punk rock season of loss and plenty, feral with fullness.

So I gather her excess in jars, sticky-handed: orchards empty while baskets fill, fruits collapse even as sugars condense, cupboards swell as the fields grow thin, a bowing to contradictions.

I give in to earthfullness—mind fallow and bowled, hollowed to receive only to empty again—mindlessness the balance.

Enjoy your dog days. I’ll be sharing some bits and bobs over the next month but mostly soaking in the mindless presence of late summer/early autumn and quietly preparing for my five-city book tour October 14–21. I feel strangely calm about it all—thanks to the wildly capable hands of

, the Empress team, and the beautiful humans who’ve stepped in to sponsor, celebrate, and add to the enthusiasm. It feels less like effort and more like being part of the overflowing sweetness of the season.

And for those who missed last Sunday’s special storytelling event with Health Story Collaborative, the recording is now available. Thank you to all those who showed up with your beautiful, attentive, inquisitive selves. I felt so seen and held!

Share

Preorder my memoir today!