Julie Gabrielli
3d

Beautiful, Kimberly. So excited for your road trip! And for the first printing sold out - wow!! Enjoy enjoy enjoy! 😊

1 reply by Kimberly Warner
Emily Charlotte Powell
3dEdited

Wow Kimberly. Wow. The two paired endings - “so helplessness passes easily into sweet effortless peace like they say about drowning” - “i am helpless then allowing then at peace like they say about healing”….. I wish that my father could have learned this surrender, this peace. Instead, he fought the pain, and no one could help him - only watch him suffer and grow angry armour against empathy for him…. (Sorry, I realise that won’t make much sense). I have often wondered how I would be if I suffered as my dad did, I hope I would find a way to peace and surrender and turn toward kindness and not bitterness and anger. You show us the way oxox

4 replies by Kimberly Warner and others
