Start here ⭐️

Unfixed: A Memoir of Family, Mystery, and the Currents that Carry You Home is a lyrical exploration of identity, inheritance, and the deep wisdom of the body. When a midlife DNA test reveals that the man who raised her isn’t her biological father, Kimberly Warner is thrust into two parallel mysteries—one unspooling her beloved father’s untimely death, the other tracing the disappearance of a stranger whose blood lives inside her. As she dives into the cracks beneath her family’s foundation, another fault-line opens: her body begins to betray her. Chronic illness, trauma, and unexplained dizziness dismantle her sense of control, forcing her to live in the very place she’s always feared—uncertainty.



Told through prose, poetry, and imagined correspondence, Unfixed carries readers across time and terrain—from the New Age spiritualism of Kimberly’s 1980s childhood to the tidal shifts of midlife—where the body speaks in symptoms and the soul insists on wholeness.



This is not a story of resolution, but of rhythm. Of learning to loosen the grip on linear answers. Of trading the map for the water. For anyone navigating the ache of not-knowing—for those who have searched for home in diagnosis, DNA, or someone else’s approval—Unfixed offers a quiet revolution: that healing may not mean closure, but communion. That wholeness was never about perfection, but presence. And that the current we fear the most might just be the one that carries us home.