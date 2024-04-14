Unfixed

Grace Denali Dragonfly
Apr 14, 2024

“The sensation doesn’t change, but my relationship to it changes.”

This reminds me of the CS Lewis quote about prayer,

“It doesn't change God. It changes me.”

“…not a stillness that erases the sensations, but one that holds them in an effortless, unconditional embrace.”

Releasing judgment and resistance is key. Be here now with whatever arises, love and accept this too. It’s not easy, but necessary, and how often I forget.

Thank you so much, Kimberly

Amy - The Tonic
Apr 15, 2024

Glorious and beautifully written and resonates so completely with me right now. Just this past week, I ended my participation in my long COVID/MECFS recovery group AND I terminated with my therapist. I need a very big break from trying so hard. I need to experience life and nature and joy. Thank you for this piece, Kimberly 💛

