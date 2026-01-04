Happy New Year, friends,

Whether you’re beginning the year imagining how you might fill a fresh calendar, or sitting quietly with the spaces between those dreams, I hope you cup those glowing embers and blow on them gently—holding intention, willfulness, and exhale in careful balance.

I’ll be doing the same: some days already marked in ink, others held in sacred spaciousness. It’s easy for our days to fill with to-do’s and tasks without noticing how constantly our inner lives are in receiving mode, taking in more than we ever metabolize. This year, I’m committing to kinder boundaries around that input—commuting, cooking, exercising in silence; protecting early mornings and evenings from digital communication; nurturing the analog; turning off even more notifications; trusting there is enough time to get it all done and still make room for an expansive exhale. Breathed gently, that exhale is what keeps the embers of your dreams alive, giving them enough air to glow, and, in time, to become fire.

From that openness, I’m looking forward to the mores that come from less: more reflecting and writing, more silent walks among moss-heavy trees, more stillness, more listening. More allowing what’s already alive to breathe. More attention to the non-human memoirs composing themselves all around me, their leafing arcs occasionally joining mine, if I’m lucky.

And speaking of memoir, Unfixed continues to reach hands and hearts far and wide. I’m still not quite sure how it’s possible, this babe of mine now with a life all her own, but I’m sitting back in gratitude, watching her blossom in this strange world. May the love and encouragement you’ve breathed into my journey return to you multiplied in the year ahead, for yourselves, and for all beings.

Here are some Unfixed happenings, past and future. In the spirit of more spaciousness, don’t indulge in all of them. Pick one, and trust it carries the message you need most.

