What began eight years ago as a deep dive into my past and the narrative rhythms that shaped me has grown into something I never expected: a memoir, a sharing, and—most astonishingly—a community of readers-turned-friendships I cherish beyond words. Your support and encouragement gave me the courage to write, to share, and to believe in this story’s value. So today, a toast. An honoring of the readers and writers who have not been accessories to my writing journey but as integral as nutrient-bestowing soil. Without you, this timid sprout would’ve withered into meaninglessness—a story surrendered to the millions of other stories of a lifetime, lived and then forgotten. Now, this tiny sprout looks up at a tall, exalted wilderness of song. I’m endlessly grateful and will spend the rest of my life trying to express it.

To those not on Substack, please consider signing up and then subscribing to the wilderness of talent and heart listed in the footnote at the bottom of this post. Everything of theirs you read will restore your faith in humanity, touching the sacred space that writing can reach as you “fathom your life and deepen your living.” (Thank you Maria Popova for that unforgettable expression.)

Sometimes, your wildest dreams do come true. And this one isn’t just wild—it’s vertiginous, bewildering, and wonder-filled, like a little girl who once blew a dandelion puff, wished for a fairy friend to appear, and poof, she did.

Fast-forward decades into this unfolding midlife on my fifty-first spin around the sun, my story, Unfixed: A Memoir of Family, Mystery, and the Currents That Carry You Home, will be published by Empress Editions. This innovative press run by the inimitable

is devoted to amplifying women’s voices, challenging stereotypes, and celebrating the messy, magical middle of life. And true to the Empress Editions’ ethos, the memoir will be testament to their thoughtful design and exquisite craftsmanship. Each of their titles is adorned with a signature poppy-colored matte dust jacket, setting a vibrant tone before the first page is turned. Inside, bespoke full-color textiles enliven the endpapers and bookmark, making every volume a work of art. Empress Editions isn’t just a publisher—it’s a curator of literary treasures, offering beautifully crafted books that speak directly to midlife women, their challenges, and their triumphs.

sign up now

Here’s the announcement from the Empress herself:

Empress Editions Acquires World Rights to Kimberly Warner’s Profound and Compelling Memoir, Unfixed We are thrilled to announce that Empress Editions has acquired the world rights to Unfixed: a memoir of family, mystery, and the currents that carry you home by Kimberly Warner, set to release in bookstores everywhere on October 14, 2025. When I first read Kimberly Warner’s memoir last year, I was struck by its cinematic depth and the way its storylines unfolded with the precision of a limited series. Unfixed weaves together two mysteries running on parallel timelines, powered by two richly layered characters in profound internal conflict. The heart of the narrative is as emotionally gripping as it is intellectually stimulating—where yearning curiosity collides with the fear and delight of uncovering truths about one’s parentage. The book resonates on many levels: the intricacies of family and identity, the unflinching bravery it takes to confront the unknown, and the universal question of how to find home when life feels unmoored. With a narrative essence reminiscent of Noah Hawley’s Fargo infused with the haunting, folk-mystery undertones of Where the Crawdads Sing, Kimberly’s storytelling is further elevated by her intimate portrayal of living with chronic illness. For me personally, this memoir hit home in an extraordinary way. As someone navigating the relentless uncertainty of chronic illness, Kimberly’s reflections on her body and mind as unreliable allies mirrored my own experience of falling—always falling—through the liminal space of midlife. Her voice, much like Dani Shapiro’s in Inheritance, is one we’re honored to amplify through Empress Editions. This is more than a memoir; it’s a beacon for anyone seeking answers, solace, or simply the courage to keep exploring life’s mysteries.

Don’t Miss Out on Exclusive Rewards!

Join the Unfixed waiting list now for your chance to receive:

✨ A VIP gift bag filled with curated items inspired by the memoir.

✨ An entry into our grand prize—a luxury writing retreat and spa getaway designed to rejuvenate your creative spirit.

Be among the first to experience this journey. Sign up today and let the currents carry you home.

Get on the Unfixed list

Unfixed is a sweeping narrative of a woman’s inner journey into wholeness, despite physical and psychological derailments along her path. Through visceral, immediate prose, imaginary correspondence, and poetry, Kimberly revisits the unnerving circumstances of childhood in the 80’s and 90’s when the New Age movement redefined marriage, health, and sexuality. Finding her own salvation in the self-improvement dogma, she replaces grief, confusion, and uncertainty with magical-thinking and perfectionism long into adulthood until her body breaks and family secrets emerge. When her paternity, health, and very self become tethered to a nervous system unmoored, Kimberly is forced to lean into a steadiness of spirit where the incomprehensible becomes imaginable, and the possibility that frightens her most becomes a doorway into peace.

Presenting life experiences in single layers and then deep, looping complexities, Kimberly weaves her own fluid becoming into a larger ancestral story of past and future, calling in extraordinary lives both intimate and distant. As she reckons with a myriad of unknowns, she learns more than she ever expected to know, ultimately discovering a surprising kind of healing that embraces a wild and untamable life.

Join my memoir’s waitlist and receive special bonuses—a small conduit for the hugs and gratitude I’m sending your way.