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shannon kennedy's avatar
shannon kennedy
Jul 25

"Yes, isolation has become their most intimate companion. And yet their lives embody a soft, fluid, sapience our culture rarely recognizes, and has never needed more." I think of the last days of my mom and there was this sapient quality to her journey's end and an invitation or bid for isolation. My mom nods are still arriving and I am learning the difference between grasping for her nods and asking for her presence and being there for her surprise visits! I can't wait to see Unbound. So much inspiration and withnessing awaits! Deep deep love and friendship to you Kim.

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1 reply by Kimberly Warner
Rona Maynard's avatar
Rona Maynard
Jul 25

Kim, I am so sorry for the loss of your mom, whom I know a little through your book. I’m glad she saw saw your story fly into the world. As one motherless daughter to another, I know this changes everything.

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1 reply by Kimberly Warner
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