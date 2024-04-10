Unfixed

Unfixed

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie Gabrielli's avatar
Julie Gabrielli
Apr 11, 2024

I’m sold on “Unfixed.” Subtitle or not. 💚

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bertus's avatar
Bertus
Apr 10, 2024

I do love simply 'Unfixed' for a title.

And from the text somewhere in these last chapters three words seem to have rooted in me:

'The Exhale Replies'

I would pick up a book with that title....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Kimberly Warner and others
93 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kimberly Warner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture