“The impact of shouting from the rooftops when you discover a writer who makes your heart sing or inspires you, who shows you what’s possible, is massive. When you celebrate them you spread the love and that’s not a figure of speech, that’s a literal translation of what happens. The world becomes a better place. Your world and theirs. - Feasts and Fables

Until I discovered Substack, reading and writing were solo endeavors.

Written words were tucked away into forgotten folders. Treasured books, read under a blanketed dark womb, and then abandoned lifeless on a shelf—only their characters lived on in memory like long-lost friends.

Never did I ever think writing and reading could be so immediate and intimate; a sharing or a reading within hours or days becomes a conversation, a hug delivered on soft consonants, quips that loop laughter all day long, a teary joining of minds. And though I can’t even put face to most in this community of soul friends, each transcends time and space—five-dimensional beings that curl and swirl into omnipresence; they reside within, beyond, and are yet more real, nourishing and delightful than a toasted cheese sandwich.

Substack community, you’ve turned this introvert into someone who loves to party; and while it has no balloons or bounds, our party’s last call is the apocalypse and we’ll be deejayed out by birdsong.

So today, a toast. An honoring of the readers and writers who have not been accessories to my memoir-writing-sharing journey but as integral as nutrient-bestowing soil. Without you, this timid sprout, would’ve withered into meaninglessness—a story surrendered to the millions of other stories of a lifetime, lived and then forgotten. Now, this tiny sprout looks up at a tall, exalted wilderness of song. Good god you’re beautiful.

I bow to you, and in no particular order because this forest is from the Symbiocene—as the brilliant

hierarchy, supremacy, competition, and survival of the fittest with a focus on perfection and control.heterarchy, symbiogenesis, synergy, cooperation with a focus on regeneration and sustainability.

An imperishable thank you,

…and to the many others not here on Substack but are alive and thriving in my heart.

a forest of kindness, synergy and seasons

And now for a little fun. I have yet to land on a title for my memoir; Unfixed has always felt more like a working title. Want to throw your idea into a hat?

Here are some current possibilities. And while it’s water-heavy, feel free to think outside the basin. :) And if you need a refresh, here’s a book-jacket summary.

Unfixed: When Brokenness is the Fix

Lost and Found at Sea

In Search of Calm Waters

Water’s Way

