Donna McArthur
Nov 3

I have so much to say about this amazing essay. First of all, I am speechless at the craft of your writing Kimberly. There are so many beautiful sentences I read over and over in awe of how you strung the words together. It is beautiful!

Even more beautiful is your offering, the gentle holding out of your hands to say 'look here Dear One, look at what repetition can offer your soul.' This gift comes at the perfect time, as these things do. I am heading into a season of grey monotony that is Canadian winter. It will be filled with repetition - and joy and beauty of course.

Thank you for sharing your creations with us. These are NOT the cats I was picturing in my mind as I was reading!! Your cats are works of art, I love them.

Rafael Concepcion
Nov 4

You craft such beautiful sentences and paragraphs, but I’m left out in the cold when trying to comprehend them and write them on my heart. It’s frustrating to be battling the brain fog that comes with fibromyalgia, ankylosing spondylitis and the confusion and mental fatigue brought on by insomnia and my medications. Reading the comments I feel a strong sense of loss that I’m missing out on a thoughtful and important message that others are able to partake in. I want to read this as many times as needed in order to draw out the same sentiments that others in the comments are expressing. I don’t know whether to bear down hard to try and squeeze the meaning from your words or to just read them over and over again until the repetition begins to unlock the truth that other, more sophisticated and alert readers are finding here. I am jealous of the readers who have found their connection with your words.

I hope that your condition is improved a lot. Forty-nine years ago I completed four years of French in school and I came very close to acing the New York State Regents exam in French, so I gather that your condition must make you feel all the time like you’ve just gotten off of roller skates. That must be horrible. Be well, and please keep writing your thoughts, and maybe through repeated reading and reflection I will be able to enjoy them and take them to heart.

