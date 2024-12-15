Dear friends,

This past week, death visited. My mind, desperate to escape the ache, tried to pull me toward the light, toward renewal, beauty, and the comforting truths about death we often lean on. But staying with grief is harder for me. It’s a practice I’ve begun to learn through my own body and chronic illness, yet death is a deeper lesson altogether. With time I am learning that intimacy with suffering doesn’t necessarily promise healing, but sometimes the very thing we are seeking in its erasure is revealed at its heart.

As always, thank you for your penetrating, insightful reading.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I don’t want to defend death— not now, not while I still bleed from bobcat’s hungry lashing, not while No, alongside lavender wings, thrashes into silence on the coop floor. I ran away with eyes pinched shut, No no no no no while death crouched, warm-bellied with yes. Yes. I could defend— it’s nature’s way, life eats life for more life . But my four-feathered chambers reject autumn's pluck for tomorrow's peep; stuck instead on replay, on violence, as if spotting signs, editing ending, could fix what I refuse: No resolution. Only aching, missing, emptying— (not for healing but feeling). Hello, death. We’ve met before, but I always forget we have. Each time, a cold improbability— irreconcilable as love itself, returning again and again to be crushed beneath canines while my warm lap cradles his tiny kin.