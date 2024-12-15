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Susie Mawhinney's avatar
Susie Mawhinney
Dec 15, 2024

"Hello, death. We’ve met before, but I always forget we have."

Oh Kimberly, I hold your sad heart close to my own. There is no reconciling or placating heartbreak. No matter how many times it greats us with its finality, the blow is lethal undoing.

I didn't write of this - once, back in January, was enough; three weeks ago, on a glorious Wednesday afternoon, I returned from a walk in the valley to the sound of barking from my below the house in the meadow, I knew that sound. I ran like a furious wind with camera flying, backpack still on, screaming past the door to my husbands atelier (he heard nothing his music too loud) through the alley, down the lane to see the same two St Bernards that had visited before leaving at speed. What I saw when I finally unlatched the gate was Sonny, laying in a cloud of wool in the grass. I don't know where the sound that left my body came from but can only describe it as a war cry... my neighbour heard from his garage 500 m away. There was no sign of the other three...

Thankfully I must have scared the dogs before too much harm was done, as I ran over to my poor sweet motionless Sonny - the only one to have survived the last attack - and fell to my knees, he got shook his head and trembling still from the shock, clambered back to his feet. There was much blood and bare patches of skin but no harm otherwise. He ran immediately in search of the others who were cowering under an old fallen elder.

When I eventually calmed my own trembling hands enough to call the owner, he tried to deny they was his dogs, again... but this time I had proof - his reply, "they've been so well behaved since".

They will return, of this I'm certain, and still I won't be ready....

All my love sweet soul, I hope your hens have met with my poor lost flock and are having a joyous time elsewhere... xxx

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Renée Eli's avatar
Renée Eli
Dec 17, 2024

Kimberly,

It's breathtaking enough when death comes, but in the eyes that will forever pinch away what you cannot unsee of life eating life to have more life, there is another layer of reckoning.

May your tender heart be held in these depths of feeling. Holding out my hand in shared sorrow.

Many passages struck me in this beautiful poem, Kimberly, not least "not for the sake of healing but feeling" and the image you paint of the chambers of your heart.

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