Dear friends,

Whether you're new to Unfixed: A Memoir of Family, Secrets and the Currents that Carry You Home, or have been wading in its waters since the early serialized days, I’m thrilled to share something special with you today. Severance Magazine recently featured an excerpt from my memoir, a glimpse into the story before the book officially sets sail this October.

For those who never caught the serialized version, consider this a first dip beneath the surface. And for longtime readers, it’s a brief return to familiar currents, just enough to tide you over until the full story arrives.

And now, a small ask from the heart:

If you read Unfixed as a Substack serial and found meaning in its pages, I would be deeply grateful if you’d leave a review on NetGalley. These early reviews are vital. They help booksellers, librarians, media, and even algorithms decide what to pay attention to. Your voice carries more weight than you might imagine. Every thoughtful, well-written, incisive review builds the wave that helps carry Unfixed into the world.

It’s very easy, I promise. Just follow these steps:

Visit NetGalley.com and create a free account as a “Reviewer” (don’t worry—you don’t need to be a professional critic, just someone who loves books and wants to share their thoughts). Once you’re signed in, search for Unfixed: A Memoir of Family, Secrets, and the Currents that Carry You Home. You should see an option to “Leave a Review.” That’s it!

Thank you for being part of this circle. The ones who witnessed this book’s becoming and believed in its voice before it had a spine or a cover. Your early encouragement is the very reason it exists.

And huge thanks to

, founder and editor of

, for creating a space where those of us who’ve been severed from our biological narratives, whether through adoption, donor conception, or late-discovered parentage, can share our stories without explanation or apology. Her work makes space for complexity, for shifting truths, and for the ache of asking:

SeveranceWho am I now?

Here’s the link to read the feature!

read the full excerpt

Preorder Unfixed today!