A lyrical short film amplifying the voices of four LGBTQ+ individuals as they reclaim identity, rewrite inherited narratives, and step into the quiet power of living truthfully. Unsung is a meditation on authenticity, well-being, and what it costs to be silenced — and what it gives to be seen.

Dear friends,

We are thrilled to invite you to the world premiere of our short film, Unsung: Queer Portraits of Authenticity and the Cost of Its Absence.

- Sunday, June 29th

- 11:00am PT / 2:00pm ET

- Streaming live on Substack: https://open.substack.com/live-stream/35170

Unsung is a 35-minute short film that we've poured our hearts into—and we're so honored to finally share it with you. After the screening, we'll gather for a live panel conversation with the full cast and creative team—including myself, co-director

and all four of our extraordinary cast members:

,

,

, and

. (The link to the Q&A will be posted in the comments as soon as the film ends.)

Gail, who is both a featured voice in the film and a fierce advocate for storytelling as a form of survival, recently wrote something that’s stayed with me. In reflecting on the weight of current events, she said:

I'm coming to understand that participating in art, in storytelling, is something particularly important right now. Because that kind of freedom is an act of resistance.

She reminded me—and maybe you need the reminder too—that watching a film isn’t just a quiet Sunday activity. It’s a way of returning to our shared humanity. A way of remembering what tenderness looks like. A way of choosing presence over numbness, and hope over collapse.

How to Join

→ June 29th at 11am PT

Download the Substack app (iOS or Android) Open the app and visit Unfixed. The live video will appear at the top—just tap to join Stick around after for the panel & audience Q&A

Note: If you prefer desktop, you can watch there too—just know live chat works best on the app. Here’s the link.

Why Substack? We’ve never hosted a live video screening on Substack before—but it felt right. This platform has been a creative home for many of us, and we wanted to gather our most trusted, curious, and engaged communities in one place—no barriers, no extra platforms. Just us, the film, and this shared moment.

Let’s close Pride Month not with a party, but with a witnessing. With reverence. With realness. With all of you.

We can’t wait to share this with you.

Mark your calendar. Bring a friend. And we’ll see you tomorrow 6/29 at 11am PT!

With love,

Kimberly & the Unsung team

