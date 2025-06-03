Unfixed

Unfixed

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
12

Three artists. One LIVE conversation on gender, identity and becoming.

A recording from today's live video
Kimberly Warner's avatar
Gail Marlene Schwartz's avatar
Mr. Troy Ford's avatar
Kimberly Warner
,
Gail Marlene Schwartz
, and
Mr. Troy Ford
Jun 03, 2025
12
Share
Transcript

What a joy to gather LIVE this morning with Gail and Troy to celebrate their beautiful new books on launch day! We wandered through so many layers—storytelling, fiction vs. nonfiction, collective authorship, and the deep truths that live beneath our words. A rich thread on masculinity sparked thoughtful reflections from the audience, adding even more depth to the conversation. If you missed us live, here’s the recording—come on in and be part of this momentous day and celebration of friendship and creativity.

Thank you

j.e. moyer, LPC
,
Sean Talbeaux
,
Lor
,
B.K. (Kate) Jackson
, and many others for tuning into my conversation today with
Gail Marlene Schwartz
and
Mr. Troy Ford
!

Get more from Kimberly Warner in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android
© 2025 Kimberly Warner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture