On June 3rd, I’m inviting you into a rare and radiant conversation—one that reflects the kind of creative kinship I never expected to find when I joined Substack, but now can’t imagine living without.

We’ll gather in celebration of three soul-rich projects—two launching into the world that day, and one just beginning to make its public debut:

🌀 Boyhood Reimagined, a powerful anthology of essays edited by

and Ada Malone, exploring what it means to raise sons in a world still steeped in toxic masculinity—through the lens of queer motherhood and fierce love.

🌀 Lamb, a luminous, aching novel by

, written in fragments—journal entries, letters, poems—that trace the life of a sensitive misfit whose absence reverberates decades after his death.

🌀 Unsung, the short film Troy and I co-directed, featuring Gail among its cast—a poetic portrait of four LGBTQ+ individuals reclaiming identity, redefining authenticity, and remembering the cost of silence.

We’re gathering live to talk about the threads that bind these works—and us: identity, gender, grief, storytelling, friendship, and the beauty of collaborative becoming.

What We’ll Explore:

Gender, the toxic masculine, and how it shapes our lives

Fragmentation, identity, friendship, and memory

The collaborative heart of Substack

Making art across genre, gender, and geography

Why storytelling—especially now—is resistance, and refuge

This isn’t just a celebration of three releases. It’s a celebration of creative kinship. Of what happens when you say yes to telling the truth—and then find other humans doing the same.

I hope you’ll join us!

Boyhood Reimagined:

What does it mean to raise boys in a culture still steeped in traditional male dominance? Boyhood Reimagined: Stories of Queer Moms Raising Sons, an upcoming anthology from Motina Books, answers this question with raw honesty, humor, and deep insight. Edited by queer feminist moms Gail Marlene Schwartz and Ada Malone, the book gathers personal essays and interviews from many contributors who explore the intersection of parenting, feminism, and gender identity at a time when LGBTQ+ communities are both more visible than ever and increasingly under threat. The collection is set for release on June 3, 2025, just in time for LGBTQ+ Pride Month. “This book is both a love letter and a battle cry,” said co-editor Ada Malone. “In a world where toxic masculinity continues to dominate, Boyhood Reimagined offers a vision of raising sons who embrace empathy, equity, and social justice.”

Lamb:

D is shaken when his mercurial friend Lamb vanishes just before they're set to move in together. The news of his death three years later shadows him like a ghost.

Sifting through Lamb's journals decades later, D uncovers a raw, intimate portrait of a sensitive misfit navigating a world that never understood him.

From their first meeting at an elite all-boys school to the chaos of 1990s San Francisco, Lamb's story unfolds in a tangle of tenderness and rebellion, anguish and adventure. Through journal entries, letters, poetry, and stories, Lamb is a coming-of-age in snapshots that captures the dazed spirit of young men searching for belonging in the aftermath of the AIDS crisis.

A Tales of the City for Generation X-a dark afterparty of gay awakening both aching and unforgettable.

Unsung:

Unsung: Queer Portraits of Authenticity and the Cost of Its Absence is a meditative short film amplifying the voices of four LGBTQ+ individuals as they reflect on what it means to live truthfully in the face of silence, shame, and inherited erasure.

Set within the quiet intimacy of a shared domestic space, Unsung unfolds through layered conversations, gestures, poetry, and quiet candor — an intergenerational chorus of memory and becoming. As its subjects navigate queerness, identity, ancestry, and healing, the film offers a tender portrait of authenticity in process. It invites viewers to consider how the truths we suppress shape us — and how the ones we express might set us free.

By centering quiet, intentional presence over narrative climax, Unsung becomes a slow, luminous act of resistance: an ode to chosen family, radical honesty, and the stories we carry forward when we’re finally seen.