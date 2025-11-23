Don’t expect anything, but anticipate everything. -Susie Mawhinney, writer, teacher, homesteader

I met Susie through the quiet space of the comment section on my memoir serialization. Week after week, her words arrived with a kind of presence that felt unusually attentive and warm, like someone listening not just to the sentences, but to the human underneath them. I didn’t know her yet, but I felt held by her. Seen. Met without being asked to perform anything.

When I wandered over to her Substack, I understood why. Susie lives in a way that many of us long for, even if we don’t always say it out loud. She tends a small volcanic hill in southwest France, but this isn’t an escape from the world, it’s Susie’s way of being in it. Her days are shaped by weather, by work, by the ancient companionship of land and animals. There is beauty, and there is difficulty, and she lets both have their place.

She rises before dawn and walks the hill when the world is still soft. She notices the tilt of a branch after wind, the tracks of a boar in the mud, the soft face of a honey-colored cow deep in the beech forest. She pays attention because attention is her way of loving the world. Her photographs feel like breath. Her sentences feel like home.

What I love most about Susie is the steadiness of her devotion, to place, to tenderness, to what is real. She doesn’t rush to turn experience into meaning. She lets the meaning arrive on its own time. And in doing so, she offers a way of living that is spacious, rooted, and deeply humane.

This is the conversation we had—I in my office, Susie in her kitchen while soup simmered on the stove, kilos of walnuts waited on the table, and the sun lowered itself toward the hill outside her window. I nearly cried my way through it. Two women, two hearts, and the quiet exchange between embodied wisdom and the land that is always shaping us.

Transcript:

Kimberly

I’m stumbling on my words because I’m going to cry myself through this incredible opportunity I have today to speak with Susie Mawhinney. And look at these tears already. Susie, what an honor. And I know this isn’t something that you do. So truly just a joy to have you here with me. So before you speak, because I know you want to share, but let me just introduce you to the people that don’t have the privilege yet of reading you.

I first met Susie early in the serialization of my memoir. So we were just talking about it. I think it was more like chapter 16, but it felt like you were holding me from the very beginning. But week after week, Susie appeared in the comments, sometimes on Sundays, sometimes a few days later but with words that were just the kindest, most attentive, most perceptive, empathic comments that I could ever imagine from anyone. And I was like, who is this person? And why does she care? Why do I feel that she cares? And why do I feel like I’ve actually been heard?

So of course, I had to find out who this woman was behind the words and I wandered over to her substack and Wow. Within a few sentences, and I’m literally saying in a few sentences, I was spellbound. Her letters and her photography, they don’t just describe your world and your days in France—Southern France, Southern? Is it Southern? Southern France? Southwest France. But you walk us through them. You walk me up the hill behind your home through the woods, into the fog, the frost, the blossoms, the birdsong. You make what might be to other people familiar, you make it luminous. What might be ordinary for others, you make it mythical. And again and again, your presence right in the moment returns me to that wonder and that possibility that humans can live in honest and reverent relationship with the earth because I do feel that in everything that you write, Susie.

But I also want to say that it’s not all like roses and daisies. Susie, you have an ability to hold both the awe and the ache at the same time. And in this sort of this way of sensing your grief and the world unraveling, you still don’t crumble to this unrelenting despair. It’s like both can exist at the same time.



Almost like you’re asking the question, How do we live with open eyes and an undefended heart? So this is the tension I want all of us to lean into and Susie is our guide and why so many of us trust you Susie. So you don’t look away and I’m just so grateful to know you, so grateful.

Susie

Thank you. And likewise, Kimberly, thank you so much for inviting me here. And as you know, it was a battle to accept purely through nerves, but thank you. Thank you. I’m so glad I said yes, eventually.

Kimberly

I’m so glad and I know everyone listening right now is just jumping up and down if they’re not physically doing it, their hearts are jumping up and down because we want to know who Susie is. So I hope I can just, let’s just lay the land and have a sweet time today together. Before we even jump in, just because you’ve put us in your kitchen often in your writing, just describe what you see right now. Tell me what’s happening in your kitchen right now.

Susie

Okay, well in my kitchen, it’s chaos actually. It is utter chaos because I’ve had to move things around so that I can sit in a place that’s close enough to the wifi. So the table is chaos, there’s soup cooking, there’s vegetables everywhere, there’s walnuts everywhere. Which we try to make oil with, but cracking 50 kilos of walnuts takes a huge amount of time. And invariably, it’s only me because, yeah. So I sit there, and if I have time, I’ll watch a film and I’ll sit there and sit there. I’ll do maybe 10 kilos at a time or five kilos at a time, or even just a kilo or two, whatever I have time to do. But it’s not every year we get time. Sometimes I just don’t. I just don’t get time.

Kimberly

And these are from walnut trees you have in your yard?

Susie

Yeah, when we bought this house there were two, three, four, there were five walnut trees, now we have 20. Because it was an odd thing, the walnut trees were one of the things that, because my husband works with timber and walnut is beautiful to work with, and I think he had this vision. And they do grow, for a hardwood they grow quite quickly. So, you know, we now have nuts coming. We have a harvest from the trees that we planted 20 years ago. And it’s a good harvest as well. So, you know, we have a lot of walnuts.

Kimberly



Let me ask you a question you might be able to answer this. I just planted a walnut tree and it was because it was free. We had to go pick up a cutting board at this place that has this beautiful wood and they had some free little saplings outside. And they said, don’t plant it anywhere near any other trees or even like blueberry bushes or fruit or anything. He said, because they are very territorial and they will kill, they will send out toxins to kill the competitors.



Susie

There is a certain amount of, there is a chemical in walnuts which many other trees don’t like. You know, I have, I’ve heard the same thing and quite honestly, I’ve never had anything die that’s been planted close. You know, we have, I have walnut trees mixed with cherry, mixed with plum, mixed with apple. There’s bushes, there’s all sorts underneath, and it’s never had, perhaps it prohibits the growth of these others, perhaps it doesn’t help in stabilizing what I would call a standard growth, but certainly, for us it’s not happened that way. But a walnut tree will, it can grow to be a big tree, it does like space. So if you have somewhere you can put it with plenty of space around, it will grow faster. It will grow in a sort of what I call a classic walnut shape, is delightful. yeah, yeah, yeah.

Kimberly

Which is beautiful and I’ve seen some of them in your photographs and oh my gosh.

Okay, I want to put bring everybody to your hill and in my mind, correct me if I’m wrong, but the home, your homestead is at the bottom of this hill. Is this correct?

Susie

It’s halfway. It’s halfway. We are halfway up. I’m about 200 meters maybe from the yeah, I’m 200 meters from the top and about 250 meters from the bottom.

Kimberly

So gosh, okay, so this is a big hill.

Susie

It’s it’s the height is 487 meters, I think. So it’s quite big.

Kimberly

And you said it’s a small mountain of volcanic rock?

Susie

This entire region was volcanic. I mean, hundreds of thousands of years ago, millions of years ago, this entire region was actively volcanic. And most of the rocks, most of the stone that the houses here are built with, they’re built with this sort of very friable volcanic sediment, which has formed into rocks, I suppose. I really don’t know the science of it. But just yesterday I found a piece outside in the garden, which just broke open in my hands and inside is fossilized ferns. You we find fossils all the time. I mean, I’ve found nothing wildly exciting yet, I hope one day maybe. But there are, know, there’s inside the stone, there’s a fern which has been fossilized inside. I don’t know how old it is, yeah. But we find things like that all the time. So.



Kimberly

What an incredible place for your family to land. I mean, obviously it’s a place of a lot of self-sufficiency and largely due to your, I mean, you work hard and you work hard and unfortunately don’t sleep as well as you probably should with all that hard work. But there’s also, it sounds like you love it. you know, all the changing of the seasons, you wouldn’t have it any other way.

Susie



I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Kimberly

So can you just wind us back a little bit and tell us how and why did you land where you did?

Susie

Well, we originally moved, I met my husband in Derbyshire, in Hayfield in Derbyshire in North England, or just a little bit north of the middle of England. And we wanted to buy a house around Derbyshire because Derbyshire is beautiful, it is a stunning place. But it was, the prices there at the time were ridiculous. So we looked elsewhere and my husband’s family are Irish, so we looked in Ireland and we literally fell upon a property that we could afford—just, I will say just— derelict, no water, no electricity, no nothing. And we bought it and we moved in, as it was. And we lived without electricity and without water for two years.

Which was hard work, but it did give a good grounding for self-sufficiency. No, it was in Southern Ireland, but it was the north of Southern Ireland. In fact, actually it doesn’t matter where you are in the north or the south of Ireland, the weather is very similar. It’s colder a little bit more at the top, but yeah, there’s a lot of rain in Ireland. It rains a lot. And we were there 13 years. We renovated the property and we’d had enough, we’d had enough of the weather. We could feel a huge change in the economy about to come in. We’d managed to profit well from the Celtic tiger that roared through during the late 90s, I suppose it must have been, and the early 2000s, and that tiger crashed and we just decided, right, let’s look somewhere else.

And I’ve always wanted to live in France. I’ve always wanted to, my grandmother was French and ever since a child, France has been my sort of passion and the place that I would have loved to have ended up as would have my parents had they not have passed away. So we decided to have a look and I sent my husband off with a stack of papers this big, properties that I’d found on the internet and because he was working with a friend over in the Charles-Maritimes, working on the, what do call them, the floodgates of the canal and they took a trip down here to have a look because I always knew it would be around the Aveyran or the Tarn-et-Garon or in those regions that I’d like to live. Not one of the properties was any good, not one.

And on the very last day, they stopped in Vifrance-du-Ruegge, which is just about half an hour from here, and in an estate agent window, William saw this, and that was it. That was it. He extended his holiday for a day, and they came over with his friend and looked at it, and he sent me videos, he sent me, he was on the phone, he was so excited. And again, I mean...It was another derelict property. There was no electricity, although there was power to the house. Water, did we? No, there was no water. There was no water.

Kimberly

Susie you are so badass.

Susie

But worse, half of the house was fallen in. We couldn’t even step into that one end of the house. There was no roof. There were no floors.



Kimberly

But it was perfect.

Susie

Yeah, it was perfect. Of course it was perfect. It was a derelict ruin, pile of stones. And this room here, where I’m sitting now, was a recording studio. Somebody from Orban, the local town, had obviously rented it for a while and they’d set up this sort of soundproofed room in the middle of the kitchen. - Oh Hello puss, come on in. She’s changed her mind.



And, you know, there was one room there we couldn’t get into. That room, which is my pantry, we didn’t even know was there. It was closed off completely. So, yeah, it was the perfect property. It was perfect.



Kimberly

So why was it perfect? I mean a lot of people are going to be wondering…

Susie

And I didn’t, you know, when I first visited it, which was not until we’d actually signed the Compremis du Vent. Six months later, I think it was. The first time I saw it was on October the 4th, 2004. My husband found it in the month of May. So all that time, I’d been envisaging this property and what it would be like. And he had plans and he was drawing and making plans as well. But what blew me away completely was the view.

The view we have from the sitting room windows is just heaven. It is heaven. And the hill, which I can see if I just turn slightly from the sitting room window to look up, but actually we’re in a small hamlet, so there are a couple of other houses here. And the house opposite blocks my view of the hill entirely. I’d knock it down if I could put it here. There’s somebody living in it, I don’t think she’d like that very much.

So yeah, it was the view and the peace and quiet and the solitude and the fact that I couldn’t see, I couldn’t see a from where, you know, a main road, I could not see or hear a main road. And that was just wonderful. It really was.

So, and that for me, I was sold. Having said that, Kimberly, the day we arrived, after we’d sold the property in Ireland, and we arrived with everything stacked in 40 foot wagon at a port somewhere, and I looked around here and I just thought, my God, what have we done? What have we done? We’d just sold a house in Ireland, which after 13 years was finally finished, and I looked around and I just thought, No, what have we done? What have we done? But it was one of those sort of, we were exhausted. We’d been traveling for almost 24 hours and the dogs were whining, everybody was exhausted. We had no food. We arrived on May the 1st with nowhere to stay, not even thinking about the fact that May the first in France is an absolute bank holiday. So there was nowhere open. We couldn’t find food. We couldn’t find a place to stay. So yeah, was that first day was a little bit, oh my God.

Kimberly

But this is perfect because this is one of the things I love about you, Suzie, is you can hold the, Oh my God, what have we done? And the This is perfect, in the same breath. And I think that’s just that that is right. You know, we can feel the like, you know, the gasping for air and the deep, deep Yes in the same moment.

Susie



Yeah, yeah, and it was the following morning when we came back again and I came back again and I looked around and I just thought, Yes, now we can start. And it was, it was very much like that. It took a long time, but it was very much like that. Yeah.

Kimberly

Well, okay, so it took a long time and then this is just the beginning and you know, there’s so much to your story, Susie, and a lot of it has been really hard. And yet you say you’ve never regretted a single day, but I want to, and I know this is hard stuff, but can you talk about some of these unimaginable obstacles that have come your way since you landed there?



Susie

Well, yeah. Well, the first thing without doubt was the language because none of us, even though my grandmother was French and my father spoke fluent French, he never spoke it in the house. So what I came here with was perhaps just a little more than schoolgirl French. I think possibly having a French grandmother there, there was maybe something in the blood that made it slightly easier for me to get a grasp of the language, but honestly the language, I couldn’t even speak on the phone to start with. If the phone rang, because we rented a house to start with, if the phone rang, I refused to answer it because I wouldn’t understand what was being said. It was terrifying.

And of course in France, everything’s terribly bureaucratic and red tape and what they call cachet. Everything has to be exactly as they wanted it. It’s an administrative nightmare here, it really is. It still is. So you have to understand all these documents and you have to register things and know Rosie had to be registered at school which I didn’t want to do. I thought Rosie could, we arrived in the May and I thought you know she could she could probably at least have the summer with us and and start school in the September but no it had to be done immediately. So there was all of that to do.

And Rosie, she started school a week after we arrived. Bless her heart, terrified, having no French whatsoever at seven years old. mean, God help her. And she was amazing, Kimberly. She was so good. She was so brave. I think she cried for the first two days, which was a miracle because in Ireland, she cried every single morning. Every morning without fail, she would be clinging to me. Mommy, don’t leave me. It was horrendous.



But here it was was like this was where she was meant to be as well.

Kimberly

So the language was the first hurdle.

Susie

The yeah, the language was was hard. It was hard. That first year was, you know, constant tears, constant. I just don’t understand this.

Kimberly

And when you needed help from your neighbors were they able to switch over to English?

Susie

We met, one of the first people we met was a wonderful family who lived in the village where we’d rented a house and she happened to be the local school teacher or was, she was retired, English teacher at the college which was the school that Rosie ended up going to and she helped us immensely. I mean without her I would have, I’m not quite sure what we would have done. We would have gotten there eventually but

with her help it was easier. We did have help to start with, was brilliant. But you have to ask for help in this country. Nobody will offer. It is kind of very much a, yeah, you have to ask.

Nobody minds if you ask, but you’ve got to ask. They won’t offer. It’s almost as if the French are so refined, so aware of intrusion, if you like, into other people’s private affairs that they don’t offer help because of that. So, you know, we had to understand that if we needed help, we had to go and find it, which thankfully we did. We found with this wonderful teacher.

Kimberly

How many months into living there did your husband have the accident? And if you don’t want to go into that, you don’t have to.

Susie

No, no, no, it’s fine. Seth was, Seth was two and a half. So that would have been...

2011 he had the accident. That was horrendous. That was, I think, possibly the thing that suddenly made me realise, Now you’re in charge. He can’t work. You have to. And thankfully I was extremely lucky to have made friends with the local, the headteacher of the school. And she said, look, Susie, we’ll find something. You can replace everybody that’s absent. You can come and work and slowly but surely because I’d voluntarily as an English teacher in the school right from the start. She literally, Michelle, she jumped on me and she said, Susie, you have to come and teach English to the little ones. So I thought, my goodness. Well, English I can do. Whether I’ll understand the French, I’m not so sure.

So all of a sudden, you know, I had to earn some money because we hadn’t been here long enough to be entitled to anything really. So I had to earn some money, which is what I did. But it was terrifying, Kimberly, absolutely terrifying because we’d worked together, you see. I worked with him on renovations on carpentry, I know I’m absolutely hopeless at carpentry. He hates me working with him. I’m not precise enough. So yeah, that was really hard. And the other massive obstacle, or not obstacle, but hardship, shock, was falling pregnant, because that was not in the plans at all.

Kimberly

Wow, so Seth was an oops.

Susie

He was an oops. He was a definite oops because there’s 11 years between him and Rosie. And you know, you get to the stage where you think, OK, you’re only meant to have one child. That’s fine. You have a gorgeous little girl who, you know, we adored and it was it was perfect. So I just was not expecting that at all. And yeah, I cried and I cried and Rosie cried as well. I don’t want any—I don’t want a brother or sister, Mummy.



But, you know, when that little baby comes and you look at him and all of a sudden the fear is gone, you know, I knew it would be fine. I knew it would be fine. It was hard. You know, it was an unexpected gift, which possibly we wouldn’t have ordered had we have been given the choice, certainly because this house wasn’t finished. So it was four years after we arrived, this house wasn’t finished.



Not even close and you know, we said to each other right? What are we going to do? We have to, we now need more space because there’s going to be a tiny baby in the house and Rosie needs to get to school and at the time my husband hadn’t had the accident so he needed to work and the little house that we were in was just—which in fact was a house we bought as well in the interim because paying rent was just money down the drain. So yeah, literally at eight months pregnant I was plastering walls and climbing up ladders.

Kimberly

And you, you just described, you moved to a country where people don’t offer help, you have to ask for it. So I’m curious, would you say looking back on these tremendous hardships that you’ve, are still, you know, even with the property and every season, something different happens. And do you feel like there’s been some new negotiation around asking for help for you or what has been surprising that’s come from all of this.

Susie

I think help has come in from surprising places, definitely. We’ve made friends, but not as many as we possibly would have imagined making. But then, you know, France is very much like that. There are pockets of English people all over the place. We live in a part where they’re...

the pocket isn’t very deep. There aren’t many English people around here. But I have friends, I have an English friend who lives across who keeps horses and she’s always there. And my best friend’s sister, Gabrielle, who is just in Fijiak, not so far away. So we have help. French friends at the bottom of the hill are an adorable couple who will help whenever we need it as well. So yeah, it’s come in not from the places we expected. Our neighbours, when William was struggling to start with massive great beams that needed replacing in the kitchen, and they jumped in and helped. But again, it’s sporadic. It is sporadic. It’s not there all the time.

Kimberly

And you’re incredibly self-sufficient. So I imagine a lot of that you just wake up and you put your boots on and you get to work.

Susie

Yeah, yeah, exactly. And if it needs doing, we do it. That’s pretty much it. We don’t look and wait and we don’t expect. We just think, right, OK, this has got to be done. So let’s do that. Let’s do that.

Kimberly

And yet you find time for beauty and writing and photography. You have to, it’s probably, so I wanna ask you a little bit about, because you’re writing and your photography, they’re so married to me. They, one can’t live without the other. They are just beautifully braided together and they’re such a...



I mean, even, it’s funny, because even looking at your face today, which I have never even seen—it’s almost exactly how I would have imagined. It’s like the picture of Susie in my mind is exactly what I’m seeing today. And I think that’s a tribute to how much of your soul comes through your writing and your photography. So I want to know which came first for you? Is it the word or the image?

Susie



Uhhhh...They kind of came together. I think. My photography, my passion for photography began when I was traveling. My father’s best friend said to me, he said, You have to go and buy a camera. If you’re traveling, you have to buy a camera, because I didn’t have a camera. I was 20, 26, I think, 25. And… he said, right, you go to Singapore. This is the shop. This is the man. And, you know, I found this man in the middle of Singapore when I finally got there and I bought the camera that he recommended, which was an Olympus OM 101, I think. I can’t remember. It was, you know, supposedly the best at the time.

And that was it. So the photography came, I suppose the writing came first because I’ve always kept a journal on and off. I’ve always kept a journal even as a child. You know, I have boxes, huge boxes full of things out there. And it’s mostly scrawled notes and there’s a stack of books I’ve filled up with, know, the lovey-dovey romantic thoughts that one goes through in adolescence and then it sort of continues through the twenties.

So I guess the writing came first but the photography then very much complimented the writing. I now, think, I don’t have a huge imagination and I think if I don’t see something, if I don’t actually experience it, I can’t imagine it. I can’t write about it. I need a prompt. Now the two really are, they come hand in hand.

Kimberly

I can relate to that. I almost want to say it differently. I think in a way, I feel like your writing is very embodied. And I don’t think it’s not that you don’t have an imagination. It’s that your world is sparked through your body. And so if you see it, you smell it, you hear it, you feel it, then the world opens up. So I feel like your entry point might be just through your body.

Susie



Yeah, it’s definitely got to be a feeling. It’s not something, you know, I can, I walk every day, Kimberly, I walk twice a day with the dog. you know, if I can squeeze in another half an hour up the hill and back down again, I will. It’s my sort of, Phew! Let’s just breathe for half an hour. It’s my relaxing, even if it’s moving and I’m using energy, but it’s time for my head to just empty and...just fill with what I love rather than the necessities, which is generally what it’s filled with.

So yeah, I mean, yeah, it is, it’s a feeling. Unless I feel something, I can’t write about it. It’s got to be a very deep, solid, or maybe not even solid, airy, because I am, I’m so dreamy. I was a dreamer at school. I basically dreamt my entire way through my 20s and my 30s. And when we finally got here in my 40s, the dream continued. So yeah, it’s very much that. It’s very much a dream that takes hold and then I can write about it.

Kimberly

Yeah, that place, I’m going back to the classroom because you said you were a dreamy child in the classroom. Do you now because I know that you are spending a lot of time with children in the classroom. I can’t imagine you in a classroom just sticking to the language like Let’s just learn English today kids. So tell me a little bit about how you, or maybe even just something recently, like how are you bringing wonder into the classroom?

Susie

Well, I’m very restricted as you can imagine. I don’t have free rein and I’m not considered because I have no qualifications as a teacher. I’m not considered, how would you say, I don’t have the title of teacher in France. My job is to encourage and support children with learning difficulties. Now, I have to be a little bit careful when I say it because I don’t always stick to what I’m supposed to be teaching.

You know, I do have the ability to take these children off into a separate classroom. If they’re struggling in a class of 25 other students, I can take them off to another classroom and I can do my best to get them through whichever lesson they’re struggling with there. And I will always try to weave into those lessons, unless it’s maths, because maths I have to really concentrate as well, and I do always try to weave something in.

Something natural, something of nature, something environmental, something that they may not have known before, because shockingly, so many children don’t know enough. They don’t know even a third of what I did at the age that they are now. But then, you know, I had an upbringing on a farm, so perhaps that was different.

But you ask the name of a tree and they don’t know. They don’t know it’s an oak tree. They don’t know it’s a chestnut or a walnut or a beech tree. They have no idea. So I do weave it in. I try my best. I try my best. Even if it’s just in the drawing or in the writing of poetry, or I’ll give them a leaf—and in fact, it’s got to the stage where at one of the little schools I work at now, any art project, any art project is given to me and they say right Susie what are we going to do here this is what we’ve got to do tell me what tell me what to do.

Kimberly

And do they take to it? Do you find these little ones are drawn into it?

Susie

Absolutely. It depends on the child. Some, yes, definitely. Some are just completely overawed and think, wow, this is amazing. How did I not know this? Because they live in the country. We are literally in deepest, darkest France here. This is the La France pour Fond. It really is. And so many of the children, they don’t know that there’s trails that lead for miles and miles and miles around the hills.

It’s frightening, it is frightening. So hopefully they come away with something. Hopefully they come away with at least just a little bit more knowledge than they begin with. I hope.

Kimberly

I think they are, you know, I’m reminded of a story. Dave had a wonderful elementary school teacher and he remembers there was a stray cat that would always jump up on the windowsill during lessons. And a lot of teachers would just shoo the cat away. And this teacher decided to turn this into a lesson. And so she would open up the window and bring in treats and let the kids come around and pet the cat. And it was just this like, this is what life is bringing to us. So let’s turn this into a teaching. And he just adored her for it.

Susie

Yeah, I mean I am forever trying to encourage nature walks. Unfortunately because I was a child that gazed out of the window far more often than I was looking at my exercise books. I encourage that as well because honestly Kimberly, these children, they have learning difficulties for a reason. Some of them will go on to be great mathematicians or great scientists, whatever, but a lot of them will struggle through life with academics, definitely. And so, you know, I do try really hard to draw them into an interest that is outside of that. Even if it is just telling them the name of the clouds or telling them the name of birds or trees or flowers, whatever, it’s something. If they leave with just a little bit more knowledge, then...

Kimberly

Yeah. And showing the importance of noticing because you are a noticer. When you go for a walk and I’m actually—do you have this passage from the Ravishing Splendor of Silence? I know I mentioned it and I would love for you to read it because I want to hear it in your voice. And this is just a perfect example of the ways that you, your attentive aliveness. I’ll keep talking while you’re looking for it.



Susie

I do, I do. have that.

Kimberly

So this is one of your pieces titled The Ravishing Splendor of Silence. And you stumble upon a or a honey colored cow and in this beautiful beech forest. So can you read this for us? if you want to preface it, you can.

Susie



Okay, okay, I can read this. I will have to say this is the bit that scared me most because I’m not very good at reading. But I’ll try.

This beautiful, gentle, honey-coloured lady is healthy and quite obviously happy in her wild wanderings through the old beach forest. Perhaps she plotted and planned a deliberate escape from the horrors of wintering sardine-like in a stuffy barn being nourished on the same meal daily.



Maybe she knows her way but has no desire to return home. I am plunged into deepest quandary. What do I do? Leaving her means the farmer will worry. Perhaps he has been for days already, but leading her back means another two months of confinement. Well, we all know how that feels. I whisper in her ear. Qu’est-ce que tu veux faire? Toi-même, dis moi ma belle. She looks at me with her huge brown eyes, hesitates only briefly, nudges my shoulder as if to say, Go. Turns slowly and without a backward glance walks into the darkness of the forest, making the decision for me. With unquestionable relief, I turn also towards home, leaving her to a vast, now moonlit wilderness.

Kimberly

I’m crying and I have goosebumps all over. That is just, yeah, I’m spellbound. I don’t have words.

Susie

I remember that, that she was so gentle and it’s quite rare because often, you know, when they’re in a herd, they can be bolshy, the cattle here. I do take care, and especially if they have little ones. But I remember this cow, she was just, her eyes, Kimberly, they were just so huge and the lashes. And she just looked at me as if to say, I don’t want to go home. I don’t want to, this is so much nicer. So I just, and I did, I just left her. I didn’t have the heart. I literally didn’t have the heart. So I just left her there. And I’m sure the farmer found her eventually, you know, the hill, it’s big, but it’s not that big. And somebody would have reported her sooner or later, but at least she had a few more days of freedom. So, she was, absolutely.

Kimberly

She was having her Susie moment. She was like, it’s like I want to enjoy this light. I want to enjoy this beech forest. I want to smell the air. And I love that what I hear in this piece from you is someone who trusts life and is willing to be quiet and patient enough to listen for the answers.

Susie

Yeah. Yeah. Yeah, I think you have to. There’s a lot here that, there’s a lot happens here that I really disagree with. And there’s nothing, and I can’t change it. The farmers do what they do and I can’t change the fact that there are now no hedges left up on the hill. And all the things that were in those hedges have been ripped out to make way for huge machines so they can plough in one big long stretch and there’s nothing I can do about that so you know I have when an animal speaks to me which whichever animals are left because they’re they’re diminishing by the year, I have to listen and even if it’s part of a herd I feel it’s you know my heart says just listen just listen to what she wants or he wants

Kimberly

And that’s so beautiful that you can trust that.

Susie

Yeah, it is, it’s a matter of, it’s instinct, I think, nature is all about instinct. And here especially, because, you know, the weather can be so wild and so changeable and so disagreeable sometimes, and not just in the storms and the hail and the wild winds we get, but the heat as well. I do tend to try and just go by feeling. And if an animal is, I mean, it was like the wild boar. When I came face to face to him, I was terrified. I cannot deny terror, but I just sat there. I didn’t move because I knew what I felt. I knew that I wasn’t going to hurt him. And I hoped that he knew that, I hope that he felt that. Evidently he did.

So it is, it’s very much instinct. You have to meld with everything natural in order to understand. And I really try to do that, I do. I fail sometimes, yeah.

Kimberly

That’s a beautiful way of putting it. No, but I think you’re right, you have to, in order to trust your instinct, you have to get outside of the idea that it’s just yours, that instinct, like you said, is the natural world. And so we have to meld with the natural world in order to grow and strengthen that instinct. That’s beautiful what you just said.

Susie

Yeah, yeah. It’s how I feel, you know, and I try really hard. I don’t always make the right decisions probably, but it’s certainly number one is that just ask yourself before you do anything, What does it feel? How do you feel? What is the whole of what you’re seeing or what you’re about to do.

Kimberly

You do the same with stories too, Susie. In one of your pieces, it was called Fog Bow Delirium, which I love. Fog Bow is the name of the sailboat that was my father’s. Did I tell you this? The one that he died in was called Fog Bow. So anyway, in that piece, you said you rise before the sun to walk through moonlit fog and ask, What story wants to be written today? And you say, I have no plan, only desire to walk anywhere and nowhere in particular, to wander aimlessly and endlessly with all senses buzzing. I am a child playing her favorite game.

So if you were to teach others, us, or your little ones, how to listen for the stories, what would you say?

Susie

I would say, gosh, because I think it comes so naturally for me to just go out and I wait and, or I don’t even wait, I just see, I can see the story, it opens. Now that day I was not expecting that story. That is the first time in my life I’ve seen a fog bow and I was, I mean, I walked in the door afterwards and my husband said to me, said, “I want something of whatever you’ve taken for breakfast!” because I was just like, I was, I mean, I think there were sparks coming from me. I was ecstatic. What I’d experienced that morning was just extraordinary and probably will never be repeated. But I think, yeah, go out and expect nothing, but anticipate everything.

I think that would be for me, don’t expect to see one thing because you’ll miss what’s going on beside it if you do. I think you just have to be completely open, eyes open, ears open, heart open—all senses literally buzzing. And that’s, I think that’s what I would, that’s how I do it. That’s how I leave the house in the morning, on a morning when I have time to really enjoy that feeling of being free, if you like, having the liberty to walk this hill and to know every corner and not worry if there’s going to be a farmer or a bull or, you know exactly where I can go. So, yeah, I think that’s probably, yeah, just...



Don’t expect anything, but anticipate everything.

Kimberly

I love that, I love that. And then it’s felt in your words, you’re teaching us through your words how to do that as well. Just read Susie because I start to embody it myself as I’m reading you. And the delight that you feel and the energy that you receive, have you always been this way when you were little or is this something that’s grown because of your relationship to the land?

Susie

Well, as I said earlier, I was a dreamy child. I was a dreamy student. I was a dreamy 20 year old. And I think possibly in my 40s that dream was calmed a little because we had this derelict house that had to be put together. And then my husband having an accident and I had to work so all of a sudden that was, know, there was, the dreaming had to stop for a little while at least. But yeah, I think...Yeah, I think probably that’s what comes from within. It’s unstoppable. Does that make sense? I don’t know.

Kimberly

Mm hmm. Yeah. Yeah. So you’re saying even when you were a little girl, you felt that? Yeah.

Susie

I mean, obviously I didn’t have that intense feeling of being a part of, but certainly, you know, I would be, I remember when I was very young, when we very first arrived at the house where my father, it was a cottage and my father worked today a week on the farm in return for the house. I remember, I think I was about six years old when we arrived there, maybe five. The feeling, all of a sudden coming from a town with no garden and no balcony, nothing, and arriving at this house that had a massive garden and fields behind it, sheep, there were dandelions and daisies. It was just like, Oh my God, this is just, the excitement was almost uncontrollable and I think my mother would have said the same.

So yeah, think definitely I’ve had this feeling since very young, although the feeling I have here with this hill is completely different. There is definitely a huge bond now that I don’t think I ever anticipated or felt anywhere else.



Kimberly

You know, I agree with, I’m similar to you with the, you know, the childhood dreaminess wonder growing up in, in having this sort of experience with nature, but there was something that shifted when Dave and I moved to this land in 2017. And it was such a, it was like something just turned on in us. And I go back to what you just said about how almost when our instinct melds with nature’s instinct, something new comes alive. And I do think that there is a relationship that almost like the land, your grandma, this is where your grandmother came from. And it’s almost like that ancestral energy just came alive in you.

Susie

And I think it’s almost, for me certainly here, it feels almost like a guardianship as well, because there is nobody else that walks this land as I do. I am the mad Englishwoman on the hill, can be seen out there at the top in the storms.

Kimberly

I want pictures of that.

Susie

I am quite well known here now. There’s also the, you know, I do get thanks for that because I find often the calves that are in difficulty and those that haven’t made it, the calves that are dead in the field, you know, or I’ll find often a mother who is in difficulty in calf, you know, and I have all the phone numbers of the farmer so I can phone them. So I’m thankful that. I do. For me, there’s like this feeling of guardianship now. And I’m heartbroken if I don’t arrive soon enough, which once I didn’t. And I won’t even explain, the site was desperate. Yeah, it was, I mean, was horrible.

Kimberly

I think I remember that story you wrote about that, right? Yeah. Or one of them.

Susie

Possibly. And I felt so bad because I can’t be on every corner of the hill, every slope of the hill or every valley or every deep ravine all the time. And it’s the same for my poor chickens at the moment who are desperately trying to avoid being clawed death by the buzzards. I can’t be there all the time. I try, but I can’t.

Kimberly

Yeah. Yeah. your sweet hens. And it’s just such a feeling of despair when we see that we can’t control the way of nature all the time. I mean, we’ve had our version of that here and it’s just devastating. And yet we still show up as the caretaker. We still want to do everything we can to bring harmony to this.

Susie



Exactly. Yeah. And I do, you know, I do what I can. I really do. And, I love every animal on this hill, even the rats. I adore them, you know? And I don’t want my husband to have to go out there and see off the buzzards in whichever way he sees fit. I really don’t. Likewise, my heart broke when I found the—I don’t know whether you saw the photo of the fox bones in the leaves, the fox that had killed so many of my chickens, but it still broke my heart that he eventually had died. I love every single animal on this hill.

Kimberly

I know that feeling. What is it about, Susie, you’re the perfect person to talk about, you know, my favorite word unfixed. And you know, the way that it is embodied through all the unpredictability and the uncertainty of your life as a homesteader. I always am curious, What is it about this lifestyle and this unpredictability and this lack of certainty that has given you exactly what you needed or almost in a way it’s shaped you but almost saved your life. Like, flip it over.

Susie

Again, I think it comes back to that beginning where, you know, I see the devastation, but in all of the rubble, I can see the joy as well. You know, yeah, it’s hard. And when we have hailstones that fall this big, which thankfully has only happened once, but I know it could happen again. It could happen any day. And then we have three months of drought where there’s no water and our well is dry and my garden has failed and the winds are possibly the biggest of my heartaches if you like because they just rip out everything in their wake literally and tornadoes really in France? But yeah we get tornadoes, and they come often.

So I think for me, I have to look past the difficulties. I have to just maybe drag them behind me for a while, and they’re heavy and I’m sick of it. But ahead of me is that little light at the end of the tunnel, which really is burning brighter and brighter. And yeah, I just have to look at that.

I really do. I really do.

Kimberly

You know, it’s interesting, just noticed, Susie, you’re the first person I’ve talked to where the light has changed during the interview, like visibly. So I see, yeah, we went from what looked like daylight when we started to nighttime. And that is, I’m just, I’m in awe right now of the perfection of that because that is you. That is even what you’re saying. The night has arrived and the day will come again. The day will come.

Susie

Yeah, yeah, exactly, exactly. And it will and it does. You know, we have to pick up the pieces in between. We’ve lost so many trees ourselves. This year, my beautiful persimmon is dead. I mean, it’s just sitting there all brown and there’s no life left from the drought. Well, no, it’s...



I can’t say we had a drought this year because July really actually we had some rain and it was quite wet and quite cool for July but August we had a month of the most extremely dry hot temperatures and when it’s sudden like that it’s almost more dangerous or more disabling for the trees than it is when it’s a slow process. There were no storms in between, we had no rain whatsoever and up the road I noticed, and again I think I wrote about it, when we finally did have rain and it was almost a week of rain, there are oak trees that are bursting into leaf again with brand new leaves.

It’s so dangerous, it’s not normal. Yesterday, and I took a photo of this yesterday actually, there’s a hawthorn with berries and flowers.

Kimberly

In October? Blossoming with berries? This is like mutation level strange

Susie

So when you talk about unfixed, we’re very unfixed around here because we, I think in a way it has to be that way because if you fix things, they’re gonna be unfixed straight away again afterwards because of the extremes that we have to go through. And yeah, it is hard.

When I see a storm forecast on my weather map there, and I just think, No, please not again. Let it be a normal storm. Let it just be thunder and lightning and heavy rain. Can we not have the tornado and the giant hailstones again?

Kimberly

Yeah. And yet, we still would don’t regret being there. And I want to bring your kids in and even though this whole conversation, I feel like your children have been present in the conversation because the love that you feel for them and the love that you express for them it’s the same as you express for the land.

And it makes me wonder as you’re talking about this choice to live in the hardship and to live with the uncertainty and choose it every day. What would be your greatest longing for your children as they shape their own lives in the world? And how has your choice shaped them?

Susie

Well, I mean, my choices came really directly from my parents’ choices, Kimberly, because they had a life that wasn’t dissimilar to this. They were very self-sufficient and they were a bit bohemian compared to the rest of the village that we lived in. And I’ve carried that on and my husband similarly, obviously.

You know, I hope they’ve learnt that although this is a hard life, it is such a joyous life. It is so fulfilling. It’s so, you know, there is something extraordinary now about bringing vegetables from the garden and preparing them for a meal in the evening and everybody enjoying the fruits of the labour, which—that’s twice, I’ve used a cliche now, which I really didn’t want to do—but anyway, it is exactly that.

Kimberly

But it’s a perfect one.

Susie

It is, it is, and I really hope that they, I hope they haven’t been frightened away by the hardships. I think that’s my biggest hope. But whatever they do and however they see their lives, I mean, Rosie is down in Toulouse, in an apartment without a garden. She has pots on her balcony and I think if she could, you know, I don’t think, I know if she could she would have a life that would be similar. I know she would.

Seth is slightly different I think. He’s a bit geeky, he loves his computers and he loves not just the games but he built his whole computer system. He has screens everywhere in the computer, he built a whole lot when he was 14.



So, you know, I can’t take that away from him, much as I would love for him to have picked up a little bit of what our life is about. He has to go his own way as well. And I do, you know, I do drag him out on walks, Kimberly, believe me, he’s been dragged out on more walks than he would have ever imagined, I think. And I try to teach him.

Kimberly

Well, and the tenderness that he has towards his new love, the way you describe, makes me think that, you know, there is definitely your influence in there.

Susie

He has the biggest, tenderest, most gentle heart I could possibly ever wish for. He is not a man that is ever going to anybody any pain if he can possibly help it. It literally, he breaks my heart with his tenderness. For 16 years old, he’s extraordinary. He really is.



Rosie has a massive great big heart and she gives and she takes care, but she’s also tough and Rosie, she knows her direction and nobody’s going to mess with her along the way. Whereas Seth is very much like me, you know, he’s so empathetic, he’s so conscious of other people and their needs and what’s they would like and I think, yeah, it’s, you know, maybe he won’t be quite as self-sufficient as we are but he has other great gifts that are buried in that heart. I just know it, I really do.

Kimberly

You’ve birthed so much beauty in this world. And it is through the hardship. That is the hard shell of the seed that needs to push through that outer casing. You’ve pushed through and continue to push through and are birthing so much beauty in this world, Susie.

Susie

Well, it’s, I think, as I said to so many people, it’s, it’s, I don’t know whether I’m birthing it, it’s there. It’s just, you know, it’s there for me to grab and sprinkle everywhere else if you like. And I love it. You know, I love the fact that, as I said, I think it was in the post I wrote for Julie Gabrielli. And I wrote in there that, you know, my sole reason for writing is to share with people something that they may not have the fortune, the good fortune to experience. And that really is, that’s why I do it.

Kimberly

And you’re successful. You started this conversation when, before we started recording, you said your heart has broken and mended a thousand times since you started on Substack. And I’ll tell you, I think mine has broken and mended a thousand times just in this last hour listening to you. And certainly reading you and there is so much depth and so much for us to learn from and so much beauty that you’re sprinkling around, whether that’s coming from you, like you said, birthing, or you’re just shining a light on it so we can see it. So my heart to yours. Thank you.

Susie

And mine back again, Kimberly, thank you really. I mean, I still can’t quite believe I’m sitting here talking to you in my kitchen. But thank you. We did it.

Kimberly

We did it!

Susie

We did do it. Huge thanks.



