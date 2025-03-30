Apologies to my subscribers who couldn’t view or comment on the last Life Rebalanced Chronicles episode I shared—Mind Rebalanced. The paywall was unintentional! The Unfixed content I create is ALWAYS free for anyone and everyone. :)

What lifts you when the weight of life feels unbearable?

For those living with vestibular disorders, the world never quite settles. It tilts, sways, spins—motion without mercy, chaos without pause. And the disorientation isn’t just physical. It seeps into the mind, into the soul. "I lost the feeling of stillness forever."

When the world refuses to steady itself, where do we turn? When illness takes away the life we once knew, what remains?

In Episode 3 of Life Rebalanced Chronicles—Spirit Rebalanced—we explore the quiet reckoning that comes with chronic illness, the inward journey that so many are forced to take. The grieving, the questioning, the rage at an uncooperative body, at an indifferent universe. "I felt abandoned. I felt disappointed by God." And yet, vestibular disorders—these relentless, invisible forces—demand something profound: the discovery of stillness, not outside of us, but within.

A leaf drifts from its branch, surrendering to the wind. "That fall to the ground represented my fall. And I was going to make decisions in my life from then on to create meaning and purpose from my suffering." The search for steadiness begins—not in resisting the motion, but in embracing what cannot be controlled. In meditation, in art, in a deep breath taken at the precise moment despair threatens to take hold. In gratitude, in prayer, in the simple, unshakable truth that "I might have lost a lot, but I’ve gained so much more."

This episode is about those turning points—the moments when suffering is alchemized into something softer, when the spirit chooses to root itself in presence rather than fear.

"I really have to seek out inner stillness, because my world is always moving."

If your own world has ever felt like too much, if you’ve longed for a moment of quiet in the storm, I hope this episode offers a small anchor—a reason to believe that even within chaos, there is a place to rest.

