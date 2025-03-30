Spirit Rebalanced
"I really have to seek out inner stillness, because my world is always moving."
Apologies to my subscribers who couldn’t view or comment on the last Life Rebalanced Chronicles episode I shared—Mind Rebalanced. The paywall was unintentional! The Unfixed content I create is ALWAYS free for anyone and everyone. :)
What lifts you when the weight of life feels unbearable?
For those living with vestibular disorders, the world never quite settles. It tilts, sways, spins—motion without mercy, chaos without pause. And the disorientation isn’t just physical. It seeps into the mind, into the soul. "I lost the feeling of stillness forever."
When the world refuses to steady itself, where do we turn? When illness takes away the life we once knew, what remains?
In Episode 3 of Life Rebalanced Chronicles—Spirit Rebalanced—we explore the quiet reckoning that comes with chronic illness, the inward journey that so many are forced to take. The grieving, the questioning, the rage at an uncooperative body, at an indifferent universe. "I felt abandoned. I felt disappointed by God." And yet, vestibular disorders—these relentless, invisible forces—demand something profound: the discovery of stillness, not outside of us, but within.
A leaf drifts from its branch, surrendering to the wind. "That fall to the ground represented my fall. And I was going to make decisions in my life from then on to create meaning and purpose from my suffering." The search for steadiness begins—not in resisting the motion, but in embracing what cannot be controlled. In meditation, in art, in a deep breath taken at the precise moment despair threatens to take hold. In gratitude, in prayer, in the simple, unshakable truth that "I might have lost a lot, but I’ve gained so much more."
This episode is about those turning points—the moments when suffering is alchemized into something softer, when the spirit chooses to root itself in presence rather than fear.
If your own world has ever felt like too much, if you’ve longed for a moment of quiet in the storm, I hope this episode offers a small anchor—a reason to believe that even within chaos, there is a place to rest.
An anchor in the world of chaos ~ when inner chaos adds to the outer, the world truly becomes extremely unsettling.
Having recently (very recently, just last week in fact) discovered the work of Michael Meade, I would say your work here resonates deeply with his.
In his talk on 'Finding a Calling in Life', Meade suggests, in response to how to handle inner and outer chaos and confusion..., "there can be an acceleration of calling in the midst of the confusion of the world and so in a sense, at least my sense is the more people who respond to their calling the more ways that people will find to bring healing to bring meaning to bring purpose to the world." https://www.mosaicvoices.org/finding-a-calling-in-life
Meade reiterates in several of his talks that as we live in times of greater chaos and confusion, there will also be more people listening to and following their calling. What you are sharing here sounds very much in resonance with such suggestions. 💗🙏 ✨
I don't have a vestibular disorder but through two brain surgeries my visual perception of the world is "off." It began in 2006, and I still find myself grieving the loss of "normal" for moments at a time, especially when walking outdoors. I have a memory of stillness but it's vague. My world is artificially still when I sit and remain unmoving and have my prism lens glasses on but otherwise, I sort of feel like I remember feeling when trying to walk young and drunk....just pretending to be fine...trying to fool those around me and fooling no one. I walk anyway, and I grieve for a moment or two, then embrace what cannot be controlled and remember what I have gained.