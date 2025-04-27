Who are you when the life you built is suddenly out of reach?

For those living with vestibular disorders, the question of identity becomes unavoidable. Everything that once defined them—careers, passions, independence—can feel impossibly distant. Life, once fast-paced and full of possibility, slows to a halt. The grief is overwhelming. One person describes feeling trapped, like they were stuck in a box with no way out. Another admits, "I was crying on the floor. Crying on the couch. Crying everywhere."

In Episode 5 of Life Rebalanced Chronicles—Self Rebalanced—we explore what happens when illness strips away who we once were. The loss is more than physical—it’s mental, emotional, existential. The body no longer moves the way it once did, plans are abandoned, careers are lost. And yet, amid the devastation, something else begins to take shape.

Because no one knows how resilient they are until they are tested. Strength isn’t something you find before the storm—it’s something revealed because of it. Some discover a patience they never had before. Others, a resilience they never knew they possessed. Creativity, advocacy, service, and connection begin to fill the space where certainty once lived. In losing the ability to work, some discovered a new purpose. In slowing down, others learned to listen to themselves for the first time. "Now, my art has a true meaning," one person reflects. "It’s not just about beauty—it’s about resilience. About finding strength in vulnerability."

Because the truth is: “You don’t know what life is going to throw at you, and you don’t know how you’re going to deal with it until it happens. And you don’t know how resilient you actually are… until those things happen.”

This episode is about transformation, about rewriting what it means to be whole. Yes, there is grief. But there is also growth. A new version of self—one that moves slower, perhaps, but with more purpose.

If you’ve ever felt lost in the face of change, I hope this episode reminds you that identity isn’t just what we do—it’s how we rise. “I’m still me. Maybe even a better me.”

Share

Vestibular Disorders Association