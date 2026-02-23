Friends it’s time to celebrate and I hope you will join us!

<Mary L. Tabor> ‘s remarkable novel Who By Fire will launch tomorrow, Tuesday February 24th.

I’m heading to LA to join and support her for this LIVE event and you can tune in anywhere from the globe to pop the champagne with us. We’ll begin at 6:10pm PT with a lively welcome, a reading by Mary and then I’ll join her in conversation .

Together, we’ll explore the book’s luminous terrain—fire and desire, betrayal and devotion, the stories we tell ourselves to survive love’s rupture, and the uneasy space where memory, imagination, and moral reckoning blur. Who By Fire is a novel that asks what it means to truly witness another person, and whether forgiveness is possible when the ground beneath a marriage has already burned. These questions live close to my own heart and to the terrain of Unfixed, where bodily knowing, uncertain memory, and the search for meaning after rupture shape the path forward.

Come celebrate Mary, this extraordinary book, and the fierce, tender work of telling the truth when certainty is no longer available. See you there!

WHEN: Tuesday February 24th

TIME: 6:10pm PT

WHERE: Substack LIVE

Join!