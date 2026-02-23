Save the date!
a LIVE launch party tomorrow, February 24th at 6:10pm PT
Friends it’s time to celebrate and I hope you will join us!
<Mary L. Tabor> ‘s remarkable novel Who By Fire will launch tomorrow, Tuesday February 24th.
I’m heading to LA to join and support her for this LIVE event and you can tune in anywhere from the globe to pop the champagne with us. We’ll begin at 6:10pm PT with a lively welcome, a reading by Mary and then I’ll join her in conversation .
Together, we’ll explore the book’s luminous terrain—fire and desire, betrayal and devotion, the stories we tell ourselves to survive love’s rupture, and the uneasy space where memory, imagination, and moral reckoning blur. Who By Fire is a novel that asks what it means to truly witness another person, and whether forgiveness is possible when the ground beneath a marriage has already burned. These questions live close to my own heart and to the terrain of Unfixed, where bodily knowing, uncertain memory, and the search for meaning after rupture shape the path forward.
Come celebrate Mary, this extraordinary book, and the fierce, tender work of telling the truth when certainty is no longer available. See you there!
WHEN: Tuesday February 24th
TIME: 6:10pm PT
WHERE: Substack LIVE
Thank you from my heart to yours for making this trip to interview me: I feel so lucky and a bit terrified (to tell the truth!) and we have lots more folks coming than I thought at first! So, wowza — and I hope I'm not a dunce :)!
I’ll be joining this beautiful celebration virtually 🥂🔥💛