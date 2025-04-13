Illness is hard enough on its own. But when it’s invisible—when it comes and goes, when even doctors struggle to understand—it adds another layer of struggle: the burden of being believed.

"It felt like someone had cut my leg off, but no one could see it."

In Episode 4 of Life Rebalanced Chronicles—Relationships Rebalanced—we explore what happens when a vestibular disorder intersects with our connections to others. So many people with chronic illness describe the same painful experiences: friends who stop calling, family members who don’t understand, employers who question their symptoms. “It’s been a few months and you’re still dealing with this?” one cast member recalls hearing. “Maybe you’re just thinking too much about it.”

The unpredictability of vestibular disorders makes relationships even more complicated. Plans are canceled last-minute. Energy comes and goes without warning. “If you're my friend, you're going to be disappointed.” And then there’s the guilt—guilt over not being the same person they once were, guilt over needing help, guilt over feeling like a burden. “I felt like I was letting everyone down. My friends, my family. Even my son—he was there for me when I should have been there for him.”

And yet, within the grief and frustration, there is also growth. Some relationships deepen in ways no one expected. Some friends become strangers, and some strangers become family. Those who stay—the ones who listen, who show up, who adapt—become lifelines.

This episode is about the heartbreak of losing connections, the resilience required to build new ones, and the lessons learned about how to advocate for yourself in a world that doesn’t always understand. It’s about the courage to ask for support, to communicate needs without apology, and to embrace the love that remains.

If you’ve ever felt alone in your struggles, I hope this episode reminds you: there are people who will get it. People who will stay. And when they do, it changes everything.

