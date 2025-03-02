Dear Friends,

If you’ve been with me for a while, you’ve met the extraordinary individuals in the Unfixed docuseries—people who have redefined what it means to live fully, even in the face of chronic illness. Many of you have told me how much their stories have meant to you, how they’ve cracked open your hearts and reshaped your understanding of resilience.

Now, I’d love to introduce you to a new cast of beautiful humans who will do the very same.

Life Rebalanced Chronicles, created in partnership with the Vestibular Disorders Association (VeDA), follows a group of individuals whose lives have been upended by vestibular disorders—conditions that affect balance, vision, and cognition in ways few can see but many deeply feel (self included.) These individuals never expected to face such an invisible, disorienting challenge. But through openness, adaptation and profound inner strength, they’ve found a way forward—a life rebalanced.

Their journeys are different, yet their spirit is the same. I have no doubt you’ll welcome them into your hearts just as you did the Unfixed cast.

I’ll begin by sharing the first episode of Season One with you, “Body Rebalanced.” In the weeks ahead, stay tuned for the rest of the season as we explore “Mind Rebalanced,” “Spirit Rebalanced,” “Relationship Rebalanced,” “Self Rebalanced,” and “Life Rebalanced.” If you know someone who has struggled with a balance disorder, please share this with them. It’s astonishing how many people navigate these challenges alone—often without a diagnosis, support, or awareness of the resources and community available. Hope is out there, and no one should have to find their way alone.

A Special Invitation: Life Rebalanced Live (March 3-7, 2025)

If Life Rebalanced Chronicles speaks to you, I’d love to invite you to Life Rebalanced Live, a free five-day virtual conference hosted by VeDA. This event is designed for anyone navigating vestibular disorders—whether personally, professionally, or through a loved one.

What to Expect:

🔹 Expert interviews & patient panels

🔹 The latest in vestibular health & wellness

🔹 Strategies for thriving in overwhelming environments

🔹 Insights on neuroplasticity & alternative treatments

🔹 Innovations in telehealth & accessibility

📅 March 3-7, 2025

📍 Online

🎟️ Registration is free! Learn more and register here

These stories, these conversations—they matter. They remind us that even when life knocks us off balance, there’s always a way to find steady ground again. I hope you’ll join me in watching, learning, and connecting.

