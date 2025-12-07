Unfixed

Thank you for this enlightening interview Natalie and Kimberly.

Your insights will be invaluable to those suffering from chronic illness, yet they are also helpful for those of us who are not. There were so many great, interesting points made during this conversation. I think my biggest reminders are to continue to simply show up for people who are suffering and try to keep my words to myself as well as reminding myself that life is both, it is grey and there is always more to the story.

Wonderful interview. Natalie was one of my Funny AF Women interviews early on. She has always managed to insert humor into a devastating illness. What a relief she is in remission and the fear is dissipating. So glad a memoir is in the works. 👏🙏❤️

