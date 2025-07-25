Mr. Troy Ford's Inclusive Nest

"Must the alternative to mindfulness be some kind of zombie existence, a living death? That's not cool. And frankly, I don't believe that's how it works—so often we stumble on beauty, grace and insight in our darkest and ugliest moments. It's ALL life, every minute of it, for everyone, everywhere."
Mr. Troy Ford, author
Windows and mirrors are often used to describe the diversity, or lack of, found in media and how stories can portray social group characteristics like culture, race, religion, disability, gender, or sexual orientation. After spending a much-too-short hour last week with Mr. Troy Ford exploring everything from writer's block and mental health to toxic masculinity and creating inclusive narratives, I surmise that his storytelling doesn't stop with reflective, 2-dimensional portals; Troy builds nests—safe, places of congress, nourishment and growth where humans are validated and upheld in their unique complexity rather than boxed into perpetual stereotypes.
Not dissimilar to himself, Troy's characters are soft-spoken, gentle, empathic and longing to find their place in this world. Whether he's sharing through witty (and not uncommon laugh-out-loud) essays, his brilliant, heart-wrenching, serialized novel Lamb, or building QStack—a necessary platform and directory on Substack for underrepresented writers—Troy's hard-earned wisdom and light-hearted, vulnerable charm are warm invitations for us all to alight in his nest of belonging.
At the end of our interview I only half-joke about wanting to wrestle and drink tea with Troy, and after listening, I'm certain you will too.