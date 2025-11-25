Unfixed

Unfixed

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

LIVE! Unfixed : Uncut with Nan Tepper

"If I start to feel depressed, I say, what’s the message?"
Kimberly Warner's avatar
Nan Tepper's avatar
Kimberly Warner
and
Nan Tepper
Nov 25, 2025
Get more from Kimberly Warner in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

A juicy teaser:

Kimberly: Some people might see like this story of yours is actually a true redemption arc, you know, like, Oh, she solved this resolved this. So I’m curious, how does the broken part, how do the broken parts still live in you? And how do you hold them differently? Like, do you relate? Like, do you still visit self-doubt and depression? Absolutely. And all that stuff. And so what’s transformed with how you relate to those parts of yourself?

Nan: I’m not afraid of it anymore. I’m not afraid of it anymore. If I feel myself getting sad, which is different than depression... I ask the sadness what it wants me to know. If I start to feel depressed, I say, what’s the message? What do you want me to know? If I get angry, there’s always that curiosity that will kick in.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Kimberly Warner
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture