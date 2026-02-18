Unfixed

LIVE! Unfixed: Uncut with Leah Johansen

A recording from Kimberly Warner's live video
Kimberly Warner and Leah Johansen, M.D.
Feb 18, 2026

In this conversation, Leah Johansen, M.D. centers her work on the power of asking the right question. Rather than chasing solutions, she invites us to identify the core question—or limiting belief—quietly shaping our lives beneath the surface. From this root inquiry, she explains, patterns of thought, behavior, health, and relationship naturally unfold. By bringing conscious attention to that central question, we create the conditions for clarity, regulation, and genuine change. The conversation frames healing not as fixing what’s broken, but as uncovering and gently rewriting the story from which everything else extends—allowing transformation to ripple outward, personally and collectively.

Thank you Adam Jennings, Ann Collins, shannon kennedy, Karen C-Collector of Books 📖, Monica Ticknor, and many others for tuning into my live video with Leah Johansen, M.D.! Join me for my next live video in the app.

