LIVE! Unfixed: Uncut with Kathleen Kiddo

A recording from Kimberly Warner's live video
Kimberly Warner and Kathleen Kiddo
Mar 10, 2026

Heather Kennedy, also known as Kathleen Kiddo, joins me for a deeply honest, funny, and tender conversation about living with Parkinson’s, invisible illness, and the strange spiritual terrain of a body that no longer behaves the way it once did. We talk about suffering as teacher, humor as survival, the pressure to make illness sound inspirational, and the quiet difference between fighting and allowing. Heather reflects on Parkinson’s as both poison and gift, on becoming a “human Rorschach blot” for other people’s fears and projections, and on what it means to live well right now, in the moment that matters. We also wander into advocacy, art, adaptation, motherhood, medicine, shame, gut health, healing, and the possibility of finding peace not after the storm, but in it. I GENUINELY LOVE THIS WOMAN.

Thank you Amy Gabrielle, Nan Tepper, Eileen Dougharty, <Mary L. Tabor>, Monica Ticknor, and many others for tuning into my live video with Kathleen Kiddo! Join me for my next live video in the app.

