Host Eleanor Anstruther has invited Dr. Dylan Shanahan and I to connect with her for a very special hour today. Yes Dylan is still here! Eleanor has drafted some incredible yes and no questions, he’ll reply using eye movements, I’ll interpret and expand the best I can. It’ll be quite an unusual yet powerful conversation so I’m hoping you’ll join. 💛

Join just at 12pm PT! Links are listed below.

Join link:

https://open.substack.com/live-stream/24429?utm_source=live-stream-calendar-invite

To join this live video from your mobile device, download the Substack app from one of the links below. You can also join in your desktop browser using Chrome of Safari.

iOS: https://substack.com/app/get-ios

Android: https://substack.com/app/get-and