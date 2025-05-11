What does it mean to find a new normal?

When life shifts suddenly—when the things we once took for granted are no longer guaranteed—adapting isn’t a choice. It’s a necessity. And yet, that doesn’t make it easy. At first, many resist. “I only wanted to be cured,” one cast member admits. “I didn’t want to have to learn to live with this.” The road to acceptance is rarely linear. It is filled with frustration, loneliness, and grief for what was lost.

In the final episode of Life Rebalanced Chronicles—Life Rebalanced—we explore what it means to live within the reality of chronic illness, to carry symptoms that may never fully go away, and to rebuild a life in the midst of uncertainty.

For some, the new normal is unpredictable. "Every hour of every day is different. I can be happy, sad, frustrated, lonely—all within the span of minutes." Others find themselves constantly performing, trying to look fine while their bodies fight an invisible battle. “People see me and assume I’m healthy. They don’t know that inside my head, I’m waging a war just to stay upright.”

But adaptation doesn’t just mean loss. It also means change—sometimes, for the better. New routines emerge, ones that prioritize rest, self-care, and patience. Life slows down. There is more time to notice things, to appreciate what might have been overlooked before. “Now, I focus on small victories. I celebrate progress, not perfection.”

And with time, acceptance takes root. “At first, this felt like a burden. Now, I see it as a part of me.”

Creating Life Rebalanced Chronicles has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. Similar to the Unfixed docu-series crew, I have fallen in love with each of the cast members and forged lifelong friendships. It also pushed me beyond the safety of my own vestibular disorder, forcing me to move through discomfort, through limits, through the unpredictable tides of MdDS. There were weeks I paid for it. But looking back, I feel a newfound architecture of yes in me—a knowing that I can succeed, even with a body that has its own rules and unruliness.

I am forever grateful to the Vestibular Disorders Association for believing in this project, for helping to bring these stories to life. And I am grateful to you, for walking this path alongside us.

If you are in the midst of your own transformation, I hope this episode reminds you that adaptation is not surrender. It is a quiet act of courage. And even in the hardest moments, you are still here. You are still you.

