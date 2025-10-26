The way forward is never going to be through my own store of knowledge or intellectual engagement or problem solving. It's really through the imagination and through an emotional entanglement with the beautiful, living world. Julie Gabrielli - green architect, writer

Lately, I keep hearing the same drumbeat echoing through the heart of humanity: What now? Knowing what we know about the world, how fiercely we love it and how fiercely we grieve it, what else could we ask?

Today I sit with writer and green architect

, whose work helps me breathe a little deeper. Not because she offers solutions or certainty, but because she invites us to live the question itself with curiosity, tenderness, and a willingness to stay awake.

Julie—architect, teacher, wonder-collector—has been pouring her whole self into a serialized novel called Flux, and I’ve been deeply immersed. Flux is daring and vulnerable at once: a story where climate science meets grief and grit, where Grace Evans (our brilliant, stubborn, breakable scientist) keeps turning toward the only honest question left: What now? And she allows the answer to surface through stubbornness and inquiry, through unraveling and re-forming, through grief’s undertow and the fragile shimmer of hope.

What I love most about Julie is the way she bridges the rational and the soulful. Trained as an architect, she trusts the grounding of facts, structure, and form, but she also listens for the tremor of feeling moving inside them. She reminds us that imagination is not an escape from despair but a way through it. She lets trees and moss and wind and snails speak. She lets the more-than-human world reveal our place in the web of being: small, insignificant, powerful, welcomed.

She is a quiet mystic, really, one who builds not just houses or narratives, but spaces of belonging.

If you’re needing an infusion of heart-rending, heart-mending courage, listen in, and then go read Flux. Let it widen your breath. Let it lead you deeper into your own living question:

What now?

Kimberly

Julie Gabrielli, wow this is really really fun. The last time I saw you was, well I see you all the time in my head as I read you, was when we did a conversation together with

, but we were focused on Ben. So I'm so looking forward to focusing on you today. And I'm going to do a little intro… for those who aren't familiar with Julie's work, you make me breathe a little deeper when I read you, even though some of your stuff is kind of intense, especially now, this serialized piece. But in general, there's this aura of helping me notice the world more tenderly. And your writing and your stories and your essays definitely remind us of the urgency of the climate crisis, but also to not forget about the beauty and the wonder that still lives in all of it, in every sunrise, in every heron's wingspan. You have an ability to hold both the grief and the awe together in your writing.

So Julie is the author currently of a serialized novel called Flux that I've been absorbed in. And I think you're nearing the finish line. And this is a layered imaginative story that brings climate science into conversation with grief, yes, invention, helplessness, and of course, hope and all the emotions in between all of that.

And you also write nature essays and short fiction that sort of blur the lines between human and non-human relationships. And those are just absolutely fascinating. Your Substack Homecoming, is a gathering place for anyone who wants to step out of the center for a moment, to return to belonging, to find strength and awe and wonder, and to share in both the grief and the delight of being alive on this planet. So glad you're here, Julie.

Julie

It's such a delight. It's such a delight to be with you and a real honor when you invited me. I think I did a little happy dance. I was like, I was hoping I'd get to talk to Kimberly again. I mean, I've admired your work for so long. And I'm thrilled that I just I finally got to read your memoir, even though I've been aware of it for a while but I wasn't in on the serializing that you were doing, which is sad because I was bugging you because I kept reading and then I was like, leaving comments anyway, even though it's like a year later.

Kimberly

It was actually really sweet. I'd wake up and there would be like, 12 messages from Julie.

Julie

That's how you know somebody is binging your work, right? But just to let everyone know, I don't know when you're releasing this, I pre-ordered. I want the book too, so yeah.

Kimberly

Thank you, Julie. Thank you so much. Serializing is really special, and I want to talk with you about that too, because there is a community building that happens, and it really feels a lot like someone is coming along for the ride as you're writing or as you're editing. And so we have so much to talk about today. I want to begin, because I personally, I read so much of your work, but I don't know what first awakened you to the climate crisis. So much of your work is about cultivating hope for the planet. So where did this all begin and become something more personal for you?

Julie

Well, a long time ago, right after grad school, I was living in Philly and I went to a Young Architects Forum for Earth Day. And that was back when I was a young architect. And it was this guy from New York I'd never heard of called Bill McDonough, who then during the next decade or so got to be, you know, he was on the cover of Time Magazine. He just became kind of a rock star-ish as much as an architect could be, but he wears a bow tie and he was the heir to the Seagram's fortune. He is such a New York architect. But he was talking about architecture that is, first of all, he talked about how damaging our profession is, how much energy we use and how many materials and just like the wake we leave behind us of destruction whenever we build anything. But he had this really different way of seeing it with a much bigger context and it was just very exciting because he was talking about our work in relationship to the living world, you know, that how what everything that we do is interwoven with everything else. And that we know nearly nothing about the effects that our actions have on the world. So it was weirdly empowering because when you're young like that, people can tell you anything and you'll be like, I can make this better. Sign me up.

But then I was an intern, so I didn't really do a lot. That became frustrating to me. I was like, well, I want to do it right now, but I had some wall sections to draw and some kitchen layouts to do for my boss.

Kimberly

I'm not going to save the planet that way.

Julie

That's right. So it's been a long time, a long time. And I did finally reach a point in my career where I was just really at the end of my rope for a lot of personal reasons. It's one of the, it's one of those life breakdowns where everything just is like terrible. And I ended up quitting my job, even though I had a really great job. I was just like, I can't, I can't go in one more day. It was mainly to do with, you get to where you kind of have that inkling that, this is a finite period of time that I'm here for, and I need to just do my thing now. And so I just jumped in with both feet. I had, I had no idea what I was doing, but, to be like a green architect, you know? So I just like did a lot of networking and met people and kind of just never looked back.

Kimberly

Wow, so you literally jumped ship and created this whole new avenue for your architecture. And is that, I know you teach at university, is that also what you teach? Green architecture?

Julie

Yeah, because when I kind of walked away, it was right in the middle of all this—maybe TMI—it was like years of dealing with infertility and getting in the medical industrial complex and all of that junk. So that's why I quit my job. It was one of those things too where I just like, I can't do it anymore. My husband just was, he supported me. I didn't have any prospects. I wasn't looking.

And then like two days later, I got a letter from University of Tennessee saying, You want to come teach with us for half a semester? You know, these kinds of things that happen, you know? And then I did that. And then I pitched to, I had been teaching at Maryland off and on in the nineties, but I pitched to, my old friend who was the director of the program. I want to come teach a sustainable design studio, which nobody even knew like what that was. And he's like, “Sure. Okay, come on. And while you're at it, can you organize a forum, you know, where you bring in experts from, you know, from our profession and talk about this stuff.” So I did that. And that was the start of it. So it's weird. Like I told you, I didn't really know what I was doing, but I was learning a lot from other people. I was reading a ton. And so that's how I learn is by teaching. So, so sign me up, you know, and we all just kind of mucked around in it together for a while. And now it's kind of like what everyone in our, it's not because of me, but it’s easier now because everyone expects that in our profession.

Kimberly

Yeah, I mean, he sounds like you were a pioneer in this movement. My mom used to always say, “We teach what we most need to learn.” She always said that in context of being a psychotherapist, because she's like, oh my god, I'm just so messed up in my head. I need to figure it out.

Julie

Exactly. right. Right, right. Well, and that's why we write too, right? Like we write to find out what we think. And so it's all kind of related.

Kimberly

Yeah, yeah.

So your character, Grace Evans in Flux, I'm gonna jump right into your serialized piece, because I want people to get in there. I'm suspicious that there's a lot of you in Grace, and she's driven, she's brilliant, she's stubborn, she's sensitive, definitely a little self-destructive at times. What parts of yourself, and also maybe other people you've known, have found their way into this story, or am I totally wrong and she has nothing to do with you?

Julie

God. It's funny. My writing workshop, there's four of us and the three of them are writing memoir. One of them is also writing fiction and memoir, but it's, there's so much overlap, isn't there? I mean, now, like I just finished The Emperor of Gladness and I was like, I wonder if this is from his life. I actually didn't read about it before I read the book and my friend had like, she went and saw him speak and yeah, I mean, that is, it's auto fiction, right?

So when he sent me this question, I was like squirming because it reminded me of one time I read an interview Barbara King-Solver did and someone asked her a similar thing and she's like, Oh no, no, no, I have more of an imagination than that. I don't base my characters on anyone. I was like, Okay, girl, yeah, you do you.

Kimberly

I don’t know how that’s possible!

Julie

I mean, I know. So I love the sort of Jungian interpretation of dreams. I have a group with a couple friends and we meet every month. And it's just fun to think that everyone in your dreams is you. It's like a movie about you and mostly about parts of you that you actually didn't even know were in there. So I just I'm fascinated by archetypes and tarot and astrology—not astrology as much, just because I don't know much about it—but I do mine own experiences for characters and situations. And I have my husband reading along, although he doesn't always talk to me about the chapters. So sometimes I'll go, What chapter are you on anyhow? And he'll be Uhhh, like, chapter 12? You know, and I’m like, Okay, I just published chapter 18. It's fine, it's fine.

But he recognizes details sometimes. There's a scene where Ned wears this apron while he's cooking and it's Hail to the Chef. It's like a fake presidential seal. And that was my dad's apron. And I have it and Peter wears it now. He was like, Yeah, you had the apron in the scene.

Kimberly

Yeah, I think there's something too about acknowledging the interconnectedness, the porosity of our being. You we can't, we don't live in isolation. And so even if you're writing about a different character, we're leaky, and parts of ourselves are going to be leaking out and into other characters and we learn from them as they are learning from us. And I like that acknowledgement of our interconnectedness.

Julie

Absolutely. It's like collage, you know, like that. So I'm not as good at the discipline of like carrying a little notebook around with me, but I've done exercises where you go to like the farmers market and you just watch somebody and write down what they're wearing and what their gestures are like. And it's just fun. I don't think it's like vampiric or, you know, I think it's just people are fascinating. They just are, yeah.

Kimberly

Well, you have such a curious mind to I can tell just even the way you comment the way you write. I even some of that ambitious energy you talked about when you were younger, I would imagine you maybe were thought you could fix the planet by you know, doing the architecture and which is a lot like Grace in your book where it's like everything can be solved.

Julie

I'm a little behind schedule, Kimberly. I'm a little behind schedule, but I will get there. It'll be, it'll all be fixed by the time I go.

Kimberly

Yeah, exactly. So obviously, we know that we can't, here I am from the unfixed realm, we can't fix ourselves or we can try. We are trying to fix the planet. And none of this disregards the desire to and the action that we must put into making things better. But at the same time, there has to be some awareness that we are living in flux, we are unfixed, we are unstable. So what does it mean to you now to live and write from that awareness?

Julie

It's really hard. It's heartbreaking. I mean, I've struggled with it for so long. I've gone through all these phases, right? I did have that early blush of, Wow, this is so cool, sign me up. We're gonna get there in five or 10 years, like at the most, right? And it feels like the more awareness people have, the worse everything's getting. And I think you have to have, like, you just have to have, or I'm talking to myself, just like make a bigger circle around it all because I don't see enough. I don't see that bigger picture. I get too focused on doing what architects do, which is design and build things and act and be the expert. And I have the solutions and I can fix things or I can at least remodel some, make it a little nicer. And that's satisfying.

Originally I was gonna write about—because architecture just wasn't the medium, I mean, I kind of had this sense, all right, I read a lot and I was sort of going to workshops and everything like people, What does it look like for a culture to live with that understanding and from that understanding that we're a part of it all, that we have healthy relationships with our more than human kin? And I worked on that a lot, I thought, okay, like I'm gonna write stories that show people living that way. Like how cool would that be? And then everyone would want to just like sign up for that. And then I realized one time, it never occurred to me until, Oh yeah, I'm trying to write utopia. So I went ahead and read Thomas More. I read Huxley. I was like, Wow, these are kind of boring because, you know, good storytelling depicts change and struggle and conflict. And if a place is already perfect, nothing needs to change. That's just like, ho hum. So the story had to change too. And in the meantime, like I kept trying to quit architecture and because it was frustrating to me, the more I thought about it, the more I thought, first of all, not enough people were on board with it, in my opinion, and certainly clients, they were like, Well, is it going to save me money? Or if it's going to cost more, I don't want to do it kind of thing. And it's a huge industry with just like a lot of inertia, right?

And then one day I came across this essay by Eudora Welty called Must the Novelist Crusade. And she just completely goes in there with like, Look, if you want to like do that, write editorials. That is not what novels are for. Novels are there to raise questions and not answer them. And so that really helped me because I thought if I can raise juicy questions, right? If I can play the expert over here by teaching and scratch that itch. But then it's also for me, like I love inspiring younger, stronger, more idealistic people, right, to carry the torch. But I also don't sugarcoat it anymore. I don't tell them that we can fix it all, right? I just tell them, these are the questions that I suggest asking.

Kimberly

Yeah, and in a way then you're building, you're helping us build tolerance to be uncomfortable too, which I think is a necessary part of being human. And I think if we're always wrapping things up with a nice hallmark answer, we're sort of dismissing the emotional arc that we need to have as humans and we're kind of saying, Oh you have to get here right away. And so there is in your writing, a lot of that, you acknowledge the heaviness in Flux, the serialized piece, but also in all of your work, I feel the heaviness and it doesn't feel like despair. It feels like you're saying, let's hold this together.

Julie

It's right. And we can, we're strong enough. But together is the critical piece of that, right? Like I tried to I did so much of this on my own. Like I thought, OK, I have to work on me. And I really like I isolated from my husband, from my family, it was all just like and I guess that's necessary to as part of the the heroine's journey, you know, like you're going into the underground or the underworld. But.

I was thinking about that, like the questions, right? So it occurred to me as I was editing chapter 18, the question came up a bunch, or Grace just asked herself, “What now?” And I was like, I want to leave that in repetitively because knowing what we know about the state of things, facing the reality of the world around us and how much we love it and how much we grieve it, what else can we do but ask that? How then, how then shall we live?

Kimberly

Yeah, because there is tomorrow.

Julie

And there are children.

Kimberly

Yeah, and wonder and hope have to be part of that. Is that something that you experience in the site? Like, is there room for that in the scientific community? This wonder and hope and the What now?

Julie

Yeah, I want to get into that, because I think that's such a rich question. But I just want to say one other thing is that I have benefited so much from what you say about living unfixed, both in your essays and in your memoir. And it's such a universal theme. Each of our struggles is different. And it's not like the suffering Olympics or anything. I don't think I've had it as bad as most people. But we've all had something.

It makes me think of that, you know, how life doesn't happen to us, it happens for us. And that's like, I just think you embody that with such grace and generosity.

Kimberly

Thank you. It took a long time and I was certainly coming out of it from being a perfectionist and feeling like everything had an answer. And it to me, you know, this place of acknowledging that discomfort is part of it and that pain is part of, it like took my nervous system down a notch. Somehow it was hardwired in that like I wouldn't survive if there was something bad or discomfort or pain. My brain would be like, No, that's bad. We got to get rid of it. And now it's like, It's not, it's okay. It's really okay.

Julie

What now?

Kimberly

Yeah, what now?

Julie

Yeah, but on the subject of science, I worked on a book for a while and then I was like, well, my main character is a climate scientist. Maybe I should talk to some climate scientists for this book because I'm not a journalist. mean, I, you know, I mostly hang out with architects and other kinds of people. So that was such a fun summer. And I just had all these phone calls with these people. The baseline was that, of course, they all care deeply about their work and about the climate. And this one geologist, he had such a deep and long understanding of time. It kind of blew my mind. I mean, think about geology. And it just calmed me to hear him talk about that. Because he knew that one human lifetime is like a speck of dust, you know, but in a good way.

Kimberly

Is he the guy that has the app actually where you can do the walk of...

Julie

Oh no, that's Steven…what's his name? I did that walk with him.

Kimberly

Did you?

Julie

Yes! My God. I wish, now I'm feeling bad that I can't remember his last name, but it was incredible. Yeah. But I found this website called, Is This How You Feel. And it was about 10 years ago, I found this. these people asked the world's leading climate scientists about the emotional toll of their work. And they had them write a handwritten letter and take a picture of it and put it on social media. And now they're all on this website and they updated it in 2020. And so that was my first peek at, Oh yeah, scientists are people too, you know, because I've always thought of science as being so objective and it has these, you know, the scientific method and you got to do things a certain way.

And one of my closest writing friends is here on Substack

. She's one of my writing group buddies. She's a biologist and working on her memoir. And that goes right into the wonder and the hope and sort of challenging that outdated damaging insistence on objectivity. Because obviously we're always in whatever system we're studying.

And we can do harm even when we don't want to. And there's a really heartbreaking scene that she opens her book with. I'm not gonna give it away. But she's also a great reality checker. Like I'll send her, I'll be like, Okay, what kind of equipment would Grace buy for her lab? She got all this money, like what's she gonna buy? So Mary Beth's like, Okay, she’d get this and she’d get that. And these are the catalogs that she would look at. It's really fun.

Kimberly

See, I kind of thought maybe you were a closet scientist because your research is so good in this book that I just assumed that like either you had a previous career as this because it was, it's so believable. I'm amazed that this is all just through research.

Julie

I'm glad to hear that. I love research. In fact, that is my go-to procrastination thing when I'm writing. And it took me years to take most of it out. So I think I'm learning. Like on the next one, I don't think I would do quite as much. I'm better at it. Like when I do the short stories, I can just look on, do a little research for like an hour. And then that's enough. I'll just riff on that. So I don't have to worry about being authentic. I think the thoroughness came from my career as an architect. I wanted to make sure there's a lot of liability in what we do. So you gotta get it right. But I came to this through this project probably, a little bit through work, but mostly through writing, is that I think my whole purpose on this earth is to bridge or to be a translator between reason like, you know, like the left brain and emotion, the right brain. And that's partly because I was raised so unbalanced toward reason and rationality and even to like absolutely suppress and mistrust emotion and to try to deny it. So I'd completely disconnected from my body and all that stuff. So I thought something was wrong with me until I realized, that's actually our culture. And I'm going to say this word, but I mean it as a, as an energy. It's very masculine. It's very control, top down, hierarchy driven, et cetera. And I, I really had a hard time being, being a woman, like not in a, in a sexuality way, but in a, in a second-class citizen way. Like I didn't like that.

And I still don't like it. Now I rail about the patriarchy a little too much. Like I have a son and a husband and our dog is a guy too.

Kimberly

Wow, so you're surrounded by men, but I'm sure they carry…

Julie

…but they're wonderful. They're not stereotypical, but they get on my case a little and I get too ranty.

Kimberly

So is it through your writing that you've kind of been able to bring some of that feminine quality in or where has that been, how did you plant those seeds?

Julie

I think writing is like, was therapeutic in that sense as is journaling. But you know, honestly, I think it was just, I got tired of hiding. It was not good for my relationships. I was not really showing up authentically. It is super stressful, right, to go out in the world and have to sort of take care of how you show up. I still do that a little bit at school.

But I feel like I came out of the closet of just hiding that I am an intuitive, weird mystic. And I do, not only do I hug trees, I actually talk to them and all the things. And that is, you don't go into a meeting with a bunch of engineers and clients and contractors and start talking that way. You just, you can't. And that's kind of fun too. Now I think part of it is just being older, and it's just kind of an “f-it” attitude, you know, like I really don't care what people think of me as much as I used to and that's pretty nice.

Kimberly

I'm so glad that that part of you was preserved all along while you were growing up in more of these traditional ways of being and non-emotional. Like there was something still really alive. I feel that in Grace for sure. There is something still very alive and it's like, Ooh, I just can't wait for it to come out. But yeah, you...

Julie

It's gonna come out. It's gonna come out.

Kimberly

You and your writing often lean into that like decentralizing of humans. Actually, I know you wrote some stories and were encouraging other people too to make the protagonist non-human. I, that's just, I mean, I could read novels just based on that theme. So tell me a little bit more about empathizing with characters that are non-human and the importance of that in our culture.

Julie

Yeah, it's a pretty recent project and it's probably part of this whole coming out, right? Like to lead with that, because it's weird. My husband is not like this. Like he doesn't like fantasy or any magic realism. He doesn't enjoy that too much. So he's a great person to be with, you know, day to day. He's kind of like my stand in for like the world out there.

I don't try to win him over anymore. I used to be like, Oh my life would be so much easier if he was more supportive or if he was like me, but I actually think it's good because he's so grounding. But you know, who is it…Braiding Sweetgrass lady.

Kimberly

Kimmerer, Robin Wall Kimmerer.

Julie

Yes, you know, she talks, teaches us that we're, know, that humans are actually like, the human beings are the little brothers and sisters of creation. We came along last. And so I think that that means we have a lot to learn. I mean, I'm not the only one who thinks that all, all these sort of oral place-based cultures, they've known this, they still know this, you know, they never stopped knowing this. We're just one little strand in the web of life. So I thought it would be really fun and interesting to just try to work from that. I've had these encounters with trees and moss and snails and wind and weather that have shown me nothing but curiosity and love. I feel small and humble, but also just welcomed. There's no like, You never write, You never call. Resentment doesn't exist. There's also a lack of they're not that worried, they don't really care. Like, as if you could take you and leave you, I feel like. So there's something kind of nice about that. It's almost a neutrality, but it's also just suffused with love. I don't really know how else to describe it.

Kimberly

That is really well said. It's both. There is this deep, deep, deep bond and there's sort of an ambivalence. Is that the right word? Yeah. Like I was telling you about the tree, the huge limb that just fell and it fell on top of one of my favorite witch hazels and completely destroyed it. And I'm there like trying to prop all the limbs back up even though there's like six inch splits all the way down the witch hazel.

And my husband's just shaking his head like, Why are you even trying to save this? And I'm like, I'm sorry, I'm sorry. And I know it's like, Just let me go, put me in the debris pile, let me decay. And I'm having this emotional connection with it, but it's both.

Julie

Well, we're at our old house in Baltimore. My son was literally, it was probably like seven or eight. And our neighbor across the street had to take down this absolutely magnificent beech tree in her front yard. And you know, beach trees, like their limbs, they, I'm getting chills just thinking about it. Like, so the tree people were in the street with the crane and everything and the limbs, they'd had to cut parts of it. And it looked like the leg of an elephant or a giant woman's torso or like there were these parts of this tree. And I saw that I just burst into tears because that was an amazing tree the way it would fan or arc over the street and everything. So my son at that point, he was in this like phase where he liked drawing pictures of trees. Beautiful little like pencil drawings of trees. So we we made a card for her and sent her a condolence card for this tree.

She's like, she's like, that's nice. I've had to come down whatever Yeah, whatever.

Kimberly

Oh, I love that. And it's both, it's both. We can have these sentimental, and I don't want to completely, I mean, we can't anthropomorphize and say that they're feeling the same thing, but I do think that there are responses. There is a relating that's happening.

Julie

Yeah, absolutely. So you mentioned wanting to read stories that, you know, that decenter humans. There's a short story collection, do you know this? It's called What We Fed to the Manticore. That's one of the story titles. It's by Tallia Laksmi Kolluri. It's so good. And every story is from the point of view of a different animal. And you know, some I loved more than others, but there's a couple that just blew me away. And yeah. And then Nina Schuyler, I'm not sure how to pronounce her name, you know, her book. Yeah. In This Ravishing World. It's so good. So like in that one, there are stories with people and then at the end of each story, Gaia weighs in on the characters and their struggles and she kind of puts everything in more of a big picture perspective, which I like that.

Kimberly

Yeah, she did a beautiful job with that one. I don't know if you maybe missed that, but I did an interview with her about a year ago with that book.There's not a lot of you. I wish there were more.

Julie

Yeah, I think I did see that. Yeah, she's great.

I just do a written interview series, and she came on that too, around that same time, like when she was kind of promoting the book. Another, one other book I want to mention is this guy, Henry Hoke, wrote a book called Open Throat, and that is a novel. It's short, but it's narrated by a non-binary mountain lion roaming the hills of LA. And it is… as soon as I finished it, I started it again. It is an amazing, amazing book. I love it.

Kimberly

This is so fun. Okay. I've got my notes here. Thank you for that.

So speaking of wonderful things to read, do you happen, and I can read it if you don't have it, I, when your book, Grace, your main character, wrote a letter to the earth. And I just, there's so much innocence in this. And I think all of us can relate to that innocence and sort of the longing to hold onto that. Do you have that open? Are you able to read that?

Julie

Yes, I do. I almost want to preface it with a story about about how I wrote it, because originally it it was written as a rant. I had this thought, What if the earth was just really angry with us? And kind of like wrote about Don't keep drilling into me, don't keep doing this and that. So it was quite dark. And then I was trying to tone it down. And it was in my writing group that we kind of workshopped it and said, You know, what would happen if, you know, I think it was Kelsey who said, You know, I think I see this in like a younger version of Grace's voice. So it's just a good illustration of that. It takes a village.

Kimberly

I think sometimes even that process of going through the rage is necessary to really give the potency to what I feel in what you ended up with too.

Julie

Right, right. Okay, so here goes. I almost want to read it in that little girl voice, but I'm not sure I can do that.

Dear earth, I could praise your sunrises or sunsets. I could write that I love to count fireflies rising from the warm grass. I never trap them in jars. That's cruel. I could describe the sticky sweet juice of peaches or the way a pine forest smells after rain. But today I'll say, I see you. People usually see only each other, but I see you. It's sad when bulldozers push trees over to clear land for more houses. They don't have to do that. Most people are fine with a few trees in their yard. I'm sorry people divide you up with fences. I'm glad the deer can jump. I'm sorry they capture your whales and dolphins and make them do tricks for people. They're all amazing. They deserve to swim free. I'm sorry they drill oil wells or even water wells. That must hurt. Ms. Simons told us oil is what the dinosaurs became and the plants from back then and it's all meant to stay down there because it's poisonous. Sorry, hope that doesn't hurt your feelings. We all have secrets, I guess.

Kimberly

She's such a sensitive young little girl. I mean, it brings tears to my eyes just to feel that the way she's apologizing, but also kind of really getting into the skin of the earth and how much it must hurt.

Julie

And praising, children are just so unselfconscious about this stuff. And we were talking earlier about sort of the awkwardness of being being oneself. And, it’s that. I feel a little bit or I feel a little bit Pollyanna. I’m always like, Oh, look at the clouds right now. They're so amazing. Yeah, I was just reading this headline, you know, like…

Kimberly

Yeah, but you know, I think when we do it, it inspires other people or at least stops them in their tracks to, you know, get out of their heads for a second and go, Wow, yeah, you're right. Look at that. I mean, we need that more. I mean, what else? What are other ways for us to get our innocence back? Because I think we've all, to some level, lost that childlike wonder.

Julie

Well, I mean, going outside is a good way to do it, right? Just sitting and being and, watching the sunset, watching the sunrise, watching the moon. And you can do any of those things anywhere, right? You can do that from a balcony in New York City. I've had the great fortune to be able to go to some wild places and there is so much life there. And it's not there for me, but it's there for there. It's there for itself. And it's fine with me being there. And it's just such a different feeling, the aliveness in a forest, right? Or out on the water. It's just, it's magical.

Kimberly

Yeah, you have, I think, already a natural ability to let that wonder carry you. I mean, I'm assuming that because of how I read you. I think a lot of people, though, even when they're like observing a beautiful sunset, they're still caught in the analysis, the stories that accompany it, whatever that is. And I think some of that innocence comes back by dropping the stories, if we can, what

talks about a lot in her, Substack, the direct experience, direct experience, bypassing the chatter.

Julie

Yeah, yeah, I love her. And I never knew about her except then finding her on Substack too. Yep. You know, I wanted to ask you, because thinking about our entanglement with nature, the images and metaphors that you explore in your memoir, you know, water, waves, storms, your birth father lost to the lake, you sitting on the sandy bottom of your childhood lake and just water and it made me think of this line. Do you know this poem? She told me the earth loves us. It's by Anne Haven McDonald. There's a section, there's a segment in there that goes like this.

Today I learned that trees can't sleep with our lights on. That they knit a forest in their language, their feelings. This is not a metaphor.

Kimberly

Wow. Will you send that whole poem to me?

Julie

Yeah, it's fantastic. It's in a book about, oh, I can't remember the name of the book, but it's a book about, it's a collection of art and writing about, that's all by women. It's about hope in the climate crisis. All We Can Save, I think, is what it's called. And that's in there. But “this is not a metaphor.” You know what I mean? When I go out in these places, I always think I'm not looking for metaphors. Metaphors are a wonderful tool, don't get me wrong, but it's a left brain thing too. I mean, it can come intuitively, but it is a craft item, right? So like it feels separating, it feels a little bit distancing. So I love that “this is not a metaphor.” Like it's not out there for us to borrow for our art. I mean, it is, but it also is.

Kimberly

Well, it's like, I think the metaphor comes after, where it's like, Okay, we're humans and we need to make meaning. The metaphor helps us bridge the meaning. But like in my memoir, all that water, the water is not a metaphor. And yet, looking back and writing this memoir, I'm like, there are so many themes of water throughout my life and all the way through to this diagnosis where it feels like I'm on water all the time, that it makes me think, What is it about water that my life needs to learn? What is the lesson of water?

Julie

Oh, that’s so good.

Kimberly

So I'll tell you something funny, weird. I have in my astrology chart, and this is something that just occurred to me like a couple of months ago.

My parents did it when I was a child, our whole charts, but I never really paid much attention to it. I have no fixed signs in my entire chart. And here I have none, no fixed, nothing is fixed. Like not even the outer planets. And here I have this whole thing called unfixed. I'm like, what? Isn't that weird? Like, okay, I guess there's something I'm supposed to learn about uncertainty.

Julie

That's wild! That is wild! You can't make that stuff up.

See, I think you're learning it. I was gonna say you've learned it, but that's not possible. You, at least you, now you're conscious that you're learning it. And you're helping us learn it too, which is nice.

Kimberly

I want to come back to you. So there's just, my God, there's so many different places I want to take this, but I let's come back to sort of this, this wonder, this childlike innocence and, then becoming an adult and finding your career and navigating your way through that. Tell me what you're what you're learning as you probably have had to trade parts of yourself away or hide parts of yourself as you navigate the systems that are a little bit—I don’t want to say patriarchal, but—

Julie

—destructive damaging.

So hard, so hard. This made me think of when I read this question, after the Exxon Valdez oil spill, I was just wrecked by it, but also by the certainty that I caused it. My house is heated with methane. My car at the time was fueled with gasoline and I couldn't shake that, just that utter grief of knowing that I'm complicit.

I wanted off, I wanted off the bus. I've always been fascinated by people who just sort of quit. Like Paul Kingsnorth, he's on his homestead homeschooling his kids and cutting his brush with a scythe and all that stuff. But I can't. So I've gotten to be a little more...

I think I've gotten to accept that this is the time that I chose to be incarnated in, you know? And it's a fascinating time of this both/and, right? So we can see examples of living better, and we can even see how we could maybe even sort of like hybrid those with some technology, but we're so far from getting off this bus, right? I mean, the bus is just going and it's like the people, they're doubling down out there on this stuff, you know, like they're closing the EPA and they're gonna like drill in Northern Alaska or whatever. I mean, not to be too much of a downer, but so I feel like all of us have this awareness of that we're trapped in this system that we know is doing great harm and we don't want to be in it. And we have to try to repair it.

We have to try to repair it from the inside maybe. And it made me think of that scene in Apollo 13 where they just sort of dump everything out on the table and they're like, all right, let's make something work here. It’s so messy, that's the thing about someone who's attracted to the field like architecture is you're doing a lot of envisioning, you're doing a lot of like—in a perfect world, this. And so you draw these things and you, but the reality of it, the process of actually building anything is incredibly messy and disappointing. Like I said, a lot of liability in the end, you end up with something really nice, ideally. That and even better that would last for a long, long, long, long time. And people would have, you know, like uplifting experiences in it. But. You know, like that's our job, not job, that's our condition, right? Nothing, nothing can be perfect.

So I don't know if that answers the question actually.

Kimberly

Yeah, well I'm thinking that you you talk about like putting everything out on the table and just you know allowing that mess to be there and knowing that that mess is necessary and that's how you pull all the pieces together. That's very feminine to me. We're going back into these like feminine masculine things but I were and I'm not talking about gender here. But do you, and you said earlier in our conversation that you even like didn't like being a woman in this male dominated world. Has that changed for you? Like how do you see yourself as a woman in your career and the way that it is shaping you now professionally?

Julie

Mm hmm. Yeah, it's it's kind of a fraught thing. It's a I would say it's a work in progress. It really helps like I have started about 10 years ago, co-leading these retreats in the woods that are like kind of nature soul retreats that are, if you know, Animas Valley Institute, they do a lot of that work. And I went to one of their retreats and met someone from Maryland there, we I kind of got hooked into this group of people and they were wonderful. So we would do those a couple times a year and one of the women, Lindsay McLaughlin, she's sort of in charge or has been in charge of that place and she said, Oh, we do these heroines journey retreats in the spring. Why don't you come co-lead that with me and this other woman? And I'm like, oh, I felt so cringy. Like I was like, oh, I'm the last person you want doing this. Cause like I have such ambivalence about being a woman.

But in the end, I mean, I did do it and it's helped me. I did feel a little bit like an imposter at first. But as I said, it's a work in progress. I would say that a little background, my undergrad class in architecture school was 50 % women and they made a big deal about that on the first day because I was like not typical. And I just looked up this statistic that of the hundred top architecture or largest architecture firms, 21 % of women have high ranking jobs. So, you know, and we leave the profession or take sort of a lower status jobs in the profession for all the same reasons that women do in all the other professions, right? So we don't have to get into that, but I always liked working with men. Like, you know, where you stand with them. And that was kind of how I felt about it. Women, I just like, I did have female friends, but I don't know that they're just, men are just more like blunt and I don't know that kind of worked for me. But then I did this like I would be in this big meeting, big project meeting, and then I'd be like, I'm the only woman in this room. So when everyone was respectful, you know, so I want to say like for Grace, because I don't think architecture, was certainly not I did have one boss who, okay, yeah, it was sexual harassment.

I didn't even know what that was because it was very early on and it was in the late 80s, I'm going to say, which don't do the math, please. But I didn't know what it was. And when Me Too came along, I was like, huh, I guess, yeah, I guess that happened. It was awful. But Grace. So I researched women in science and I followed a lot of academic scientists on Twitter in the old days.

And they really, I mean, the stuff they were reporting about just what their lives were like was just shocking. I found this film called Picture a Scientist, which is about these women. It had a bunch of, it followed a bunch of different women and their stories. And again, just like, wow. So yeah.

Kimberly

Well, even, Grace jokes with her assistant Barbara. She's like, “the way I see it, there are two categories of men, assholes and colleagues.” So in your research, you found a lot of those assholes.

Julie

Yeah, I mean, we're talking like sexual predators, you know, like, I won't, I won't be your advisor, I won't help you advance unless you do this and this and this. And there was this glaciologist, a famous guy down in Antarctica that once this all came to light, they actually renamed the glacier that they had named after him. So that was like, yeah, like they took it.

Kimberly

Wow, that's awesome. Good redemption.

Julie

Yeah, there was some retribution, so that's good.

Kimberly

So when you went on these walks, led these retreats, co-led these retreats, what sort of qualities, you said it's a work in progress, but what qualities do you feel like you're kind of bringing back in specifically that might also be essential to the climate change field?

Julie

Yeah, yeah. You know, the main thing I'm learning from these women is that community is everything. We can't do this alone. We shouldn't do this alone. We're not meant to be isolated that way. But, you know, so I just thought about these traits like empathy, relationship, humility, kindness, curiosity, and trusting emotions, like all emotions, just trusting. Being in the body, being receptive and allowing, know, that's a hard one. It's just, you know, things are happening.

I'll tell you where there's no choice is like when I'm on a sailboat and there's a massive storm that comes up. okay, I'm so glad my husband is at the helm because he's very calm under pressure like that. And he knows how to steer and those things. And then I'm just there like reciting poetry to myself going, wow. I'm impressed by you right now. This is cool. You're overdoing it, but okay. I'm gonna say this poem and I'm just gonna allow. I'm not gonna fight it. Being terrified is a great gateway to a mystical experience, I will say.

Kimberly

Yeah, I love that quote. my god, that's that should be a t-shirt Julie.

Julie

I mean terrified.

Kimberly

Okay, I want to get to two more questions before we wrap up here. One of my favorite pieces that you've written, I actually what I've read it three times now. It's just wonderful. And so I'm going to link it here so everyone can read it. It's called Shapeshifting. And it's set in the Marcellus—am I pronouncing that right? Marcellus, Marcellus shale wrapping region in Pennsylvania.

And it carries some overlapping themes with Flux as all of your pieces do. But there's just such gorgeous prose and there's a human-heron exchange where sometimes I'm not even sure. I mean, I know who's who, but there's definitely a porosity. I wanna go back to that word, like something happening between the two of them. And there's a human longing to be wild again. That to me is very, I feel that one and makes my chest vibrate.

Hank is the main character and you write “He can't look away. He falls awestruck into the bird's fierce strangeness. It's pure wild belonging. His chest aches with a homesickness he doesn't recognize.”

I want to hear from you a time in your own life when that longing was alive and when those boundaries between the non-human and human world were sort of blurring as they do in this story.

Julie

Thank you for asking that. I really appreciate your making that connection too, because I wrote those stories after finishing my MFA and I was like really discouraged by the novel or about the novel. So, you know, I just wanted to practice writing and get better at revision and above all go a little wild.

Years ago, I heard a podcast with a writing teacher who always tells his students, “Make it weirder make it weirder.” So I am doing that. Yeah, I think of that a lot. The story that Shapeshifting came out of, it was from a chapter from the novel when I was doing my MFA. I had four POV characters in this one little novel. It was way too much. Yeah.

Kimberly

Wait, and let me interrupt. You haven't shared this, this novel with us on Substack?

Julie

Well, Grace is, Grace is, it. mean, that is, that's from, yeah. So finally, by like halfway through my final semester, I was like, yeah, I got to take all these three people out and just have it be Grace. So yeah, it's quite a bit revised since then, but yeah. So I would say, yes. I mean, it's these nature soul retreats.

The first time I went out to Wyoming, was right after my father had died and it was right before my 50th birthday. And I will say, like that whole event of his passing was incredible. I was holding one hand, my mom was holding the other and then he left. Like in all the courage that it takes to do that, he was sitting in a chair and his whole family was around him. Like he orchestrated it like the retired soldier that he was because he was not afraid to go.

So talk about porosity like that. The veil was just like in shreds, you know, for a while and like the very next week I went to this retreat. So I was out there like hanging out with streams and just all of it. And another time later, this was when I started helping these people do these retreats in West Virginia.

It was in March, it was cold and drizzly, and I had this encounter with this triple poplar tree. I don't know what it is about poplar trees, but you see them growing together like that a lot. Like I just saw one recently, and this thing is massive. And I was paying attention to it, and I was sort of, or them, I should say. It was just the two of us, or should I say the four of us. And they wanted me to take selfies of them. I mean, they were very clear in that request. They were fascinated by this easy technology of a phone and curious what it would be like. So that's what I did. I took selfies of the tree, not of me. And it opened up all these worlds of wonder. And some of those photos are pretty amazing.

I want to do that more. I really don't do it as much as I want to.

Julie's tree selfies

Kimberly

Yeah, I do too. I'm right there. I even started a practice of putting my water jar outside in the morning, early summer. And I was like, all of nature can speak their voices and sing their songs into my water. And then by the end of the day, I'll drink it and I'll be like, all those songs will be inside of me. And then I stopped doing it. I'm like, why did I stop doing that? That's just such a wonderful invitation to let nature say what it wants to say by, you know, because water holds consciousness. So anyway, but I'm with you. It's like it.

Julie

Right. Everything. Whether you understand it or not, right? You can just trust that there's something there. I mean, I'm always like, miss 99.9 % of the messages that are coming to me.

Kimberly

Yeah, I know. Yeah, there's that part of me that's like, why are we so stupid when we're awake? And then when we're sleeping, all of this information comes through and it's like, why are we preserving that for when we're sleeping? And then when I wake up, it's just, What am I gonna have for breakfast?

Julie

Right, right. I had such a cool dream! Oh, I forgot what it was. well. Let me just watch a little Colbert instead.

Kimberly

Julie, you are such a cool woman. I knew you were, but like this is just so awesome to finally get to like dig more deeply into you. And I feel like your journey on Substack is just beginning. I feel like the offering that you have there and the voice that you share is very unique.

And it's just a matter of time before more people will flock to it because it's very special. I want to end with just a couple of notes from you about what writing Flux has taught you about your own place in the climate struggle. How do we move forward with where we're at right now? Because it's destructive and it's painful, but there is still hope.

Julie

Yeah, thanks, sir. Again, thanks so much for inviting me. It's been a ball. I feel like we should be in person having some tea, but that would be like a three hour conversation, probably, at least. But that's fine, someday, someday, yeah. I think I mentioned earlier, I love research. I like knowing things, but that's also learning and discovery. A lot of that is solitary pursuits. And I of course, like part of that is reading about all these committed activists that are out there on the front lines and marching and organizations that are out there demanding sanity in public policy and in our energy system. I can, I can sort of at least take comfort in them through that. But ultimately, I think that what this project has taught me is that the way forward is never going to be through my own store of knowledge or intellectual engagement or problem solving. It's really through the imagination and through an emotional entanglement with the beautiful, with the living world. And especially through relationship and community and bringing curiosity and creativity to that.

All of that is my plan. If you can have a plan for the act three of my novel. I guess there's one more, two more chapters we have to suffer through. So, and I think I'm a little terrified to write. I mean, I have some of it written and some of it is sketched out, but I'm also worried because like I said earlier, I don't want this to be a bunch of answers or like, Okay, things are bad, but like if we just do all these things, they'll be fine. You know, but I like the idea of signposts too. You know, like there are some beautiful beloved communities out there.

Community gardens. There's one in Baltimore that I have modeled. It's actually, well, it's not even, it is the one that's in my book, in Curtis Bay. That exists and it's, a lot of what goes on there is really what goes on there. So a lot of that stuff gives me hope. So I think if anything, I’m just, all in on cultivating hope in whatever way we can. Knowing, yeah, knowing the realities of what we face. And it's just it's lovely to be with other people and to hash it out together.

Kimberly

Yeah, sharing those emotions together. I think that is something that you absolutely do and encourage in your writing. Bill McKibben's SUN day is this Sunday. And I just read, Portland is doing a huge event. There's over 500 events scheduled all over the country to celebrate the power of the sun. And it's just awesome that this is happening. Those are some of the places where I feel like, Oh good things are happening, even in a very destructive climate.

Julie

Right, mean, sure, sure. It's all too easy to focus on all the bad things. And I do it sometimes just for sport. I like to get all mad. But, you know, we're better than that.

Kimberly

Yeah. Yeah. my gosh. I am so looking forward to reading where you take this. And I know you're going to live the questions as you wrap it all up. And it's just it's an extraordinary novel. I hope that it actually can get picked up and so I can have it in my hands someday.

Julie

Me too.

Kimberly

It deserves to be out there and I'm rooting for Grace as I am rooting for you. So thank you, Julie.

Julie

Thank you. Thanks, Kim. This has been wonderful.

