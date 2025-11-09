There’s a question that has followed me for years. A question that began in my body, long before I had words for it:

What if the very thing you can’t fix… is what will save your life?

For those of us who have been unmoored by illness, identity rupture, heartbreak, loss, a calling we never asked for, there is a moment when the path forward is not about solving or conquering or overcoming. It’s about learning to lean into here, the unfinished. To let the unraveling show us something true. To discover that sometimes the greatest transformation comes through allowing.

This is the heart of Unfixed: Uncut, the third season of the Unfixed Podcast, and this time, we’re going LIVE.

Wednesdays • 10am PT • Right here on Substack

Short, intimate, 30-minute conversations recorded in real time. No polish, no script, no second takes. Just two humans meeting inside one question.

First Guest: This Wednesday 11/12 — Alisa Kennedy Jones

I could not imagine a more fitting way to begin.

Alisa Kennedy Jones is a force: writer, publisher, speaker, advocate, mother, cultural shapeshifter, and the fierce, funny, lightning-minded visionary behind Empress Editions. Her work has moved across continents and screens, reshaping how we talk about midlife genius, neurodivergence, creative sovereignty, and the wild resilience of the human spirit—often with comedic precision that will most certainly make you snort-spit your drink.

Alisa is one of those rare humans who refuses to turn away from the wilderness of her life. She walks it, microdosing the universe one moment at a time, and invites others to walk with her.

Join us!

10am PT • Live on Substack

Why Unfixed: Uncut?

Season One opened a bridge, inviting listeners into the lived experience of chronic illness and disability, not as something to fix or fear, but as a human reality we all understand in some form. We asked people to engage with an open heart, to sit inside another’s story without needing to solve it, to recognize that purpose and meaning don’t depend on resolution.

Season Two expanded that listening into a literary landscape. Conversations with writers whose work holds the beautiful, bewildering complexity of being alive. Illness, yes, but also midlife reinvention, family rupture, climate grief, creative becoming. We learned that the unfixed condition lives everywhere: in our bodies, our relationships, our work, our sense of home, our future on this planet.

Season Three is about the LIVE moment, the truth before the tidy arc. Just two people asking, together: What if the thing you thought was breaking you is the thing that is building you into someone more whole? What if broken IS the fix?

UNFIXED officially launches in the US & Canada in hardcover this Tuesday, November 11th! Get your copy today and toss a few extra in your cart for holiday gifts!