33 years and a day, someone’s wish came true.

And though his corporeal form has long become lakebed and stone, sturgeon bone and sky, we danced with our joy as father returned to daughter, and daughter welcomed him home.

Let me explain. And I’ll try to keep the exclamation points to a minimum, even though I am still in a fizz of disbelief, watching life, death, and time twist themselves into a witting wink-nudge shape.

In 1992, my high-school English teacher, Mrs. Haack, led a small senior seminar called Interpersonal. At the end of the term, she asked our parents to write us a private letter that she would mail one year later, once we had taken our first steps away from home.

Dad, whose heart always beat to the rhythm of luv dub, took this assignment with the kind of earnest, full-bodied devotion that once made me crimson with adolescent dread. At the time, he was wrestling his way through chemical depression—trading Prozac for Zoloft for 6am ecstatic dance sessions in our basement to Gabriele Roth. I didn’t know if it was helping. I was too much a teenager to ask. Too self-conscious—Dad, please stop being so weird—too busy pretending I wasn’t watching him, learning from him, secretly absorbing his strange alchemy.

A year later, after his bones had been crushed by a Mac truck on Highway 43, Mrs. Haack called my mother and said, quietly:

“Nancy, I have something here. Something precious. May I send it?”

The return address read:

Dad

You Know Where.

(I couldn’t make this up.)

I stood at the mailbox, padded envelope trembling in my hands. The lid on my grief dangerously vibrating. I meant to be careful, to open slowly, to arrive in the moment like someone composed; but instead I tore straight through the letter, a cassette mix-tape falling to my feet, my heart galloping into the void of everything I could no longer hold.

The letter was tender, goofy, self-effacing, alive. He wrote about the patterns a parent passes on, celebrated ones, regretted ones. He told me he had discovered a different kind of dance: not planned, not performed, but originating from the place inside before thought, when the dance dances you. A dance that lets the body be the meeting place between heaven and earth.

And then he went on to say—of course, Dad, let’s now make it even more awkward—that he hoped someday he and I could dance this dance together.

That is my wish, for I believe that would mean both you and I would be in pretty neat places with ourselves (even though we are at this time too, of course.) Blessings, my darling Kim, and my heart goes with you always.

And like a good little witch-in-training, I read the letter again. And again. And again. I lit candles in the basement, saged my body, played his mix, danced my heart out with eyes closed—but always one cracked open—longing to catch his arrival. Clinging to the idea that if I could just get myself into that pretty neat place he’d surely appear. I even choreographed a piece in college to the same music, trying to summon it real, hoping that if I moved beautifully enough, honestly enough, the veil would thin.

But years passed. Grief became weather. And my longing settled with his ashes, now both lakebed and stone, sturgeon bone and sky.

I forgot what I was waiting for. I forgot I was waiting.

*

A few weeks ago, on my debut book tour, I returned to Wisconsin—to hometown and lake, to friends and strangers and the even stranger ache of time—and read the chapter of his death to an audience that included, yes, Mrs. Haack herself. Her inner sparkle unyielding to her years. Tears flowed, arms tangled, cells remembered; a circle closing in my body before I could draw it in my mind.

That night, I slept beside the lake where Dad once danced himself free each morning. The same lake that later held his body in a more primordial freedom. And sometime before dawn, beneath a hush of lakefly stars, I woke to a gasp of joy so sudden—breath stitching dimensions together—it startled me upright.

There was Dad at the end of the bed. And there I was. We were moving, dancing, whooping. The dark room, steady in her silence, held us in the balance. Not a remembering, not an imagining.

Happening.

And after a tearful retelling to my dearest mentor and friend Shannon, and then another at a reading later that day, I thought that was it—the visitation of a lifetime after all these years. But Dad had one last gesture.

This morning, while copying a passage of his letter into this piece, I saw it. The date:

October 16, 1992, Dad wrote his wish.

October 17, 2025, his wish came true.

Thirty-three years and a day. Which is to say:

Waiting is not passive, nor a stillness. It is the river beneath the river, a current carrying what we love forward until our life is wide enough to receive it. Waiting is our slow dance with time, the trust that what is unfinished is still in motion, that what is ours is never gone, only moving toward the moment we are able to hold it.

In defense of waiting: may we not rush the reunion before our arms can open to it. May we remember that love keeps time differently. May we trust the slow choreography of return.

Sometimes, the dance takes thirty-three years. Sometimes longer.

But it comes.

And it comes in on its own music.

And we know it

by the way the whole body

gasps itself awake

in joy.

A different kind of daddy-daughter dance, less amused, circa 1989.

