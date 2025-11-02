Unfixed

Bertus
1d

Been sitting here for twenty minutes trying to word what I feel. Nothing is fitting. From no dad, to two that held you from day one. Your writing has lifted me to kin. I feel a little bit dad, a little bit brother, while I am a distant unfixed stranger with an untold story sitting in my chest. With the same longing to one day swirl with my daughters unashamed. Looking forward to that morning when only love remains from bone and broken phrases.

I do feel this amazing number of days, fall to fall, is a halfway point, the marking of a third, the opening of the second act. There's more to come. Your book will stir and surface more of these shimmering moments in you and your kin.

If ever you decide to do a European tour and need a driver...

Susie Mawhinney
1d

Ok so I am just going to let the tears fall freely because, well... a lifetime, a waiting, a love that transcends "lakebed and stone, sturgeon bone and sky" is not nothing, nor anything that couldn't touch even the most sceptical of hearts. Mine, is electrified, I can feel a thousand tiny currents shooting out like fireworks across the vast ocean to you!

He never left you... he watched and guided and held until he knew you were ready to dance and oh Kim... dance you did! And dance you will! And now I have to stop because tears are not halting — for you, for him... for this extraordinary life! I love this meeting of kindred, I love you! xx

