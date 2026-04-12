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Susie Mawhinney's avatar
Susie Mawhinney
3d

Oh, oh oh... imagine a teary eyed smiling emoji! I love that you wrote this Kim! That I read it today after writing 'I’m not even sure I know how to meditate' just a few hours before I now know I do! I might even be really really good at it! "Puttering" puttering, puttering... oh how I love this word and all it holds, I think you just gave me new life, and, a new love of never being still... 💞

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1 reply by Kimberly Warner
Teyani Whitman's avatar
Teyani Whitman
3d

You have found such a tender way of moving thru moments. It’s like the loving expression of appreciating the “manna within all things” as Thich Nhat Hahn taught so many years ago. And you embody it, of course you do.

You are the essence of gentleness, dear Kimberly. And I melt with joy for you that when you express yourself so authentically in puttering is when you reach the most comfort from your symptoms. 💞

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