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Ana Salote's avatar
Ana Salote
7d

'The day you teach the child the name of the bird, the child will never see that bird again.' J Krishnamurti. Hoping your Mom can see the bird again.

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Teyani Whitman's avatar
Teyani Whitman
7d

Sitting silently with you in spirit. I see you, dear Kimberly.

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