I wrote and shared this essay over a year ago, never imagining how much I would need to return to it now.

Words have begun leaving me as Mom and I enter her final days on this earthly plane. The silence we once assumed was part of normal aging revealed itself to be something far more frightening: atrophy of her midbrain, which on an MRI creates what neurologists call the “hummingbird sign.” Soon she will be without words, without the ability to swallow, walk, or speak her love aloud. Before that happens, she is choosing Colorado’s Medical Aid in Dying (MAID), a choice that allows her to leave this body on her own terms.

These days I am a tsunami of tears and, somewhere beneath that ocean, a hydrothermal vent of rage, both rising through me at once, meeting in a threshold where grief is its own untamed ecosystem. I don’t yet know what is being made there. I only know the shoreline of my thoughts is changing, sediment is lifting, stones are being carried somewhere new. The landscape beneath the water is rearranging itself in ways I cannot yet see.

Someday, when the current has slowed enough for the water to clear, I'll read what these depths have written. Until then, I'm grateful for this essay, and for all of you who continue to keep me company in the silence, while somewhere beyond language, a hummingbird is already gathering itself for flight.

I wasn’t a very verbal child. Or teen. Who am I kidding? I’m not a very verbal adult either. If I could communicate in sound, image, the press of body into another, or by making silly shapes in space, I would. Maybe that’s why I fell in love with dance. Why I chose photography and film long before I ever dared write. The irony isn’t lost on me, here I am, writing an essay. About how words, spoken or written, sometimes fail.

There’s nothing quite like transcending time and space through story, I’ll grant words that much. But still, I often feel them falter midair. Like in my only flying dream to date, I lifted off the ground—at last! flight!—only to crash, arms and legs and hair a knotted nebula, into the crooked arms of a tree. Often when I speak, my words feel like a terribly clumsy conduit for meaning.

So my request: Ok words, you don’t need to explain everything, but can you live as a gesture toward the unsayable? To cup it gently, like the time I held a hummingbird in my hands, dazed and panting after it trapped itself in the garage. For a moment, it pulsed against my palms like a living stanza, its fine follicles echoing my own. But I couldn’t grasp its fullness until I let it go. Only in flight, lifting beyond me into the sky, did its unlanguaged meaning arrive. How many other things in life can we only receive through release?

One of my favorite Substack writers rebecca hooper puts it this way: Language has always fascinated and frustrated me because I cannot reliably grasp it. It rivers and lakes, floods and droughts, slips and stops. It lets me enter other worlds, even create new ones, but it does not always let me share my own.

I know that feeling. Too often, I’m standing on the shoreline of expression, catching only glimmers of what I mean to say as it rushes past. Like particles whose meaning shifts the moment we observe them, words collapse under the pressure of being named. What’s left is wave, intention, breath, the wingbeat of something true just beyond my mind’s grasp. Some things we can only point to, like a child reaching toward the sky to show you what she sees. Look past her hand. Follow the reach. Watch how she scatters awe, as if to say, Look! Look how everything is love.

At the dinner table growing up, words were plentiful. Mom, Dad, and brother Eric tossed ideas across the table like hot potatoes. I was often found beneath it instead, nestled into my own subterranean lab, conducting research on planted feet, sewing-machine knees, and napkin-fussing fingers. Psychology students studying family dynamics should be required to spend a semester under dinner tables. That’s where the real communication happens. When I’d emerge from my underworld, blinking into the brightness, the world’s messaging felt too much. Too loud. Too fast. And… off. I understood what was being said, but the human habit of saying one thing while feeling another bewildered me. I couldn’t reconcile the split between voice and flesh, between what’s spoken and what’s hiding just beneath it.

We are such a wordy species, placing so much value on articulation. On having something to say. And yet, the simplest question, “How are you?” often sends me into spirals, silenced by the impossibility of distilling a moment’s entire narrative arc into a single phrase. And what if once it’s delivered, it’s no longer true? Sometimes all I want is not to explain but to be met by warm hand, kind gaze, a chest to lean against delivers the message soft and clear.

Probably why I get a little grabby with my cats.

This need for wordless presence is something artist Marina Abramović calls “immaterial energy.” In her performance The Artist Is Present, she sat silently in a wooden chair at the Museum of Modern Art for more than 700 hours, offering what she called “unconditional love” to strangers who sat across from her, one at a time. More than half a million people visited the gallery. Many cried. Some said they had never felt more deeply seen, and not a single word exchanged.

We all long to feel seen. But do words really illuminate, revealing what was hidden? Or are they more like a beam of light in deep space—brilliant, yes, but narrow—only tracing one path through the dark, while everything else remains just out of view?

Recently, I listened to a paradigm-shifting podcast, The Telepathy Tapes, in which journalist Ky Dickens explores the lives of non-speaking autistic children, children whose families have come to understand that they are communicating powerfully, just not in the ways we’re used to recognizing. Through a trusted teacher or parent, sometimes even through one another across continents, they share knowledge, feeling, memory, even glimpses of what’s to come. As one boy says to his mother, “I’m not reading your mind, my consciousness isn’t reading your consciousness. It’s simply that we are the same consciousness.” Some even describe a shared place they visit, a kind of inter-dimensional meeting ground they call The Hill. It exists beyond geography, beyond bodies, a space where understanding rises up between them, already known. It’s as if they don’t meet on The Hill but as it. They don’t need words to share their inner lives. They don’t need a mouth to speak books. They are living, it seems, outside of linear time and three-dimensional space, where a more refined communion is possible.

Some even describe it as love, an energy that surrounds and precedes. Love as connective tissue, yes. But also love as field itself, the medium everything moves through and originates from.

As Mom ages, I find myself wondering if something similar happens at the other end of life. We call it aging, dementia, Alzheimer’s, categorize it as loss, vacancy, absence, but what if that’s because we’re trying to reach her using a number no longer in service? A landline, when she’s moved on to quantum signal, no dialing, no voice to carry, just connection through this expanding, law-defying, field we don’t yet understand.

On a recent trip to Mexico, a circle of family surrounded her. She spoke very few words, at first disconcerting after decades of her booming Leo life-force. While we lazed on a sunny beach, tossing stories around like a beach ball, Mom sat quietly amongst us, only occasionally catching and passing, but mostly hearing the blue-sky everlasting beyond it that birthed those stories, gave them buoyancy and freedom and life.

On our final night together, we gathered for dinner at a long table. Toasts were offered, words of gratitude spilled from the heart-shaped mouth of her grandson. We sat, made shapes with our mouths; the meal became story in the telling. Conversational pairs formed, reformed, plates arrived, glasses emptied, voices, even tears, swelled, softened. The fires of vocal communication were alive and well, a hearth as old as the human desire to belong. But it wasn’t until the long meal was over, when we rose, then gathered, then huddled our arms and bodies around her small frame, that something else expanded. Heads bowed, like petals of a daisy closing for the night, we stopped talking. So many words—four hours, seven days, a lifetime—suddenly insufficient, surrendering into their hushed, ineffable, origin.

So instead of asking her to speak, we leaned in. Her diaphragm more feather than flesh. We pressed ourselves into her quiet, feeling it ripple outwards, like the fabric of space-time stretching into her children, her grandchildren, the universe.

We listen and hear: in her silence, and now, in her death, the meaning arrives.