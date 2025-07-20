This is the second story in my “In Defense Of” series to take the shape of second-person fiction. The first, In Defense of Uneventful, was built around a birthday ballad my biological father Charles Brauer once wrote, called Bertha. This piece, In Defense of Never Arriving, comes from another kind of music—a real recording from 1981, the only one I’ve ever heard of Charlie reading his own poetry aloud on national public radio. It took place on A Prairie Home Companion, where he was featured alongside Garrison Keillor. You can listen to that brief but unforgettable moment at the end of this piece.

Just four years later he sailed into eighteen foot swells on a stormy Lake Michigan. He was 35 and his body was never found.

Charlie’s life ended far too early—before the softening, before the long, winding path of becoming. He never got to arrive in the ways he deserved. And maybe, in some small way, this story is my attempt to arrive alongside him. Not in fame or finality, but in the many moments and making and movements that are their own kind of sacred arrival.

If you’ve been following this series or my journey through Unfixed: A Memoir of Family, Mystery, and the Currents That Carry You Home (Empress Editions: October 2025), you know that Charlie’s story is braided deeply with my own. Writing these pieces is not about understanding—it’s about reaching through time to touch. It’s about letting fiction say what fact can’t.

And so, here we are. Somewhere in the middle. Still circling. Never arriving.

The drive is four hours, so you start early. Not to rush, but to relish; to settle into the making of it—a scenic byway, an easier pace, a toasted cheese sandwich at some roadside diner you may or may not stop at. Maybe a beer. No, you shouldn’t have a beer. Still, the idea of it clings to your tongue like a half-finished lyric. You picture the sunlit pint as you toss a few things into the back of your VW Bug: two self-printed poetry collections—maybe Mr. Keillor would like one; a jug of water, a wool blanket in case you meet someone much-too-pretty-to-just-walk-on-by, and your old Gibson J-45. The ladies come and go but she’ll always keep you warm.

You feel the buzz of nerves and excitement, and your imagination carries them further:

This is it. This is the day it all changes.

You’ve been busting your ass since you were fourteen to "make it," and now, at last, you’ll be on national public radio. Dad won’t be impressed, but you imagine telling him later, casually. Or better yet, let him hear it himself. Let the neighbors call him—”Say! I heard your very own Charles Brauer on Prairie Home Companion!” You smile at the thought, though your jaw tightens; deep down, you know it won’t be enough for him. You wrestle open the top button on your never-worn dress shirt and reconsider that beer.

Ranger sits on the icy stoop and tracks your every move. His tail thuds once, hopeful. Your best friend, your tether to what’s true. He should come with you, really. But the grey stinking city with its grey stinking people is no place for a dog. This is man’s mess. You kneel, press your forehead to his and promise: you’ll be back before the sun sinks behind the bare white oaks. Two steaks. One for each of you; plated on your table set for two. You’ll tell him everything.

You pull away, bumping down frozen potholes of Rush Creek Road toward Highway 35, the Great River Road, which snakes north along the old crick, between bluffs and birch and her mother Mississippi. It’s a drive you know by scent and bend. Past Ferryville, Victory, Genoa. The long stretch north always sends you back, back to a simpler time when the river’s body was winding and wild. No dams, no hydroelectric stations, no imposed purpose. Even now, wide and iced, it still refuses stillness. It moves beneath, like always. Like you. You think of the sturgeon, Shovelnose mostly, bodies older than memory. You once read that they have no true bones, only cartilage. Maybe that’s what gives them their ancient grace, their ability to withstand the crush of time and current. Soft, but not weak. You wonder if you’re made the same way—too soft for boxes, too fluid for straight lines, pushing through the unknown. You push too, but your body doesn’t know the freedom of water. Yours is a proving. A pressure. A hope that if you just keep going, something will open. You want to believe the current is finally with you—but when you pass a dam and notice, not for the first time, how the river chokes, forced to pause, reshaped by concrete, re-routed for someone else’s gain—you feel your own wildness rearranged into obedience.

When the St. Paul skyline appears, something inside clenches. Gray teeth against a bleached sky, boxes caging everything that is round, the buildings, the sidewalks, the lives inside them, bodies caught in capitalism’s current to what end? You watch the pigeons, how they scatter from a suited man’s footsteps, and find poetry in it. There you are, you think, in their flutter. Not in the man, not in his purpose. The idea of turning around tempts you. But the current of anticipation holds.

Liv is working the counter when you stop for lunch. She offers you a beer on the house, a flash of that same smile—last year’s, beneath a motel’s bare bulb. You decline; today you’re a professional. A cordial nod, a cheese sandwich, water. You try to taste the moment but it tastes like waiting.

The drive resumes. Radio low, then off. Her smile lingers longer than you meant to let it. In the back lot of the World Theatre, you park beneath a tired tree. February light slices through bony branches. You check the dashboard clock too many times while holding the Gibson in your lap, thumbing the strings. Normally her voice settles you. That resonant ache of wood and wire reminding you who you are. But today it won’t come. You tune and re-tune. Hoping the tremble isn’t just in the strings.

You remind yourself this is your big break. Roll with it Charlie, you’ve made it. No more posting flyers. No more begging bars for a Tuesday slot. No more folding your poetry into strangers’ mailboxes. But even as you think it, something sombers. Not fear. Not doubt. Just a deeper knowing that your best moments were never as expected. Not peak or pinnacle but process: barefoot in spring grass. Singing to a bar that isn’t listening. Laughing so hard you spill your drink on the page and call it a revision.

When it’s finally time, you enter through the back stage door. Inside, a producer—pressed slacks, pressed smile—shakes your hand and walks you down a long straight hallway—not winding, not wild—but humming with the fluorescent silence of importance. And for a split second you panic; it’s too long, this push, this life. Something feral and flickering behind your ribs tightens. She hands you the program. CHARLES BROWER. You blink. They always get it wrong. It doesn’t sting. Not quite. But it doesn’t land right either. You sit. Wait. Watch people pass. Hope for a smile. Hope for someone, something to tell you you’re here. You’ve made it.

When they call you up, your last thought is, This is it.

But something deeper, more marrowed-than-mind replies: it isn’t.

You take the stage and read A Two Story House—a poem about time, about echoes, about the way life gathers and scatters. About a house once full of shouts and hooves and violet-shaded summers, now hollowed to field and silence. A windmill, once a motor of purpose, now groaning into disuse:

“…turning from reflex, crying and groaning

to wild fields and a two-story house

which listens

with eyes knocked out,

mouth hanging open.”

You read it slow, feeling each word like it’s swimming upstream—sweat rising at your collar, the light too hot, the hush too expectant. The house listens, as you do now—eyes knocked out. Mouth hanging open.

And then it’s over.

You exit without goodbye. You can’t linger; if you stay, something might calcify. Sure, it was fun—but the kind that spins you, leaves your balance off-kilter, the ride still echoing in your limbs. You rip the shirt from your chest as you leave, buttons flying. The door slams behind you, and February meets your lungs like surfacing. You exhale, and a bug flies in.

You drive home and inventory the moment. It was over in a flash. Maybe you were too casual, maybe not enough. Maybe you should’ve read that other poem. The exchange was warm, but it could’ve been the heat of the light—stage bright, unforgiving. Maybe too bright for your own to shine. Not like it does now, slanting low through windshield, retiring over hills and rolling tire. The same flicker behind your ribs has found air. You toss wordplay into that light—let it tumble you, easy now, loosed—as it guides you home.

When you cross back over the Mississippi you sense the sturgeon beneath you not in formation not bound for any shore just bodies sweeping through current slow deliberate boneless directionless no spawn-and-die finale just the slow muscle of longing arriving and arriving again and again in places they cannot name their journey isn’t a line but a life circling finning returning surviving long enough for the final softening. You smile at the thought and wonder—will yours come too? In time? Or not at all?

You skip the celebration beer, pick up two steaks, turn into your driveway and park the car. But you don’t get out. You think you might cry but nothing comes; those fish, their softening, the long, pulsing presence of getting there. Maybe you were wrong: it’s not too long, it’s not long enough. You roll down the window and let the air in, let the old crick remind you: not all currents are forward. Some circle. Some return. Some slip underground for years, only to rise again, glinting in new light.

Inside, Ranger waits. You won’t tell him the story. Not really. But he will smell it on you—the fullness of longing, the ghost of a softening that never had time. And for now, that is enough.

Enjoy this short recording from February 21st, 1981, when my biological father spent a few hot moments under a stage light on The Prairie Home Companion.

