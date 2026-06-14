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Kathleen Kiddo's avatar
Kathleen Kiddo
4d

KW, this is Beautiful! Thank you.

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Allison Deraney's avatar
Allison Deraney
5d

“I stopped trying to fill the ache and let the ache sing.”

I just wrote this searingly beautiful sentence onto an index card that I will keep within reach.

Thank you, Kimberly. As someone who hums with melancholy, never quite sure why it is persistent, I am beginning to understand. Your words help me see it. 🙏🏼

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