Unfixed

Unfixed

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonathan Foster's avatar
Jonathan Foster
13h

I love this. I've always felt that longing is the separated individual aching to return to the oneness of All. The more love you have the more grabby you may need to be because your need to immerse yourself in unity and escape separation is powerful.

And you write it all so beautifully, such rewarding sentences as always. Such a pleasure to read. I was just talking to my nephew about song writing and we were talking about how the truly personal is also the universal. The most vulnerable offerings are the most powerful because we all feel those things without necessarily being able to share them. And you do this very thing so openly and so eloquently. Seriously good Kimberly, thanks.

And damn I love that Elder Beast. I want to come across one in the forest.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Veronika Bond's avatar
Veronika Bond
16hEdited

This is heart-achingly beautiful!

I couldn't agree more! The longing is the message and the answer. Of course, answers come all the time, in whatever forms... and the longing remains. Not because we are greedy, but as long as we're alive.

I remember talking to my therapist about this longing (in the context of dealing with my 'dysfunctional relationship pattern'.) I clearly remember her trying to talk me out of my longing, pouring cold water over my dreaming and most fervent aching desires. I was stunned. Glad I didn't listen!

My entire body of work now couldn't have grown without this deep longing, which is somehow entangled with the trauma, but I no longer believe that the 'trauma is the cause'. It may be a trigger, but the whole 'cause and effect thinking' is unhelpful. It is what makes therapists tell their clients to 'stop the longing' because 'longing causes unhappiness'...

As if without the longing we would be happier...

As if the longing was something we could just switch off...

I experience this longing as my guiding star.

Thank you for sharing your story (and our conversation) and fanning out your precious thoughts and feelings and associations around it. The lone Kaua‘i ʻŌʻō bird. Mother Earth reaching out to the sky. This is truly precious 💗 🙏 ✨

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kimberly Warner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture