The other day, while at an outdoor holiday market, a wide-eyed wonder bounced past in her mother’s arms and I could. not. look. away. Invisible arms threw themselves around that pink overture; I wanted to press cheek to cheek, to inhale the first notes of new life, to promise a world of magic that isn’t mine to give. What a trick of biology—to yearn to mother when I no longer can. Where were these feelings thirty years ago? Why now?

I never wished for my own children. Stuffed animals were my first loves, rotated nightly with the precision of a tiny diplomat ignoring favoritism. Then came Kassandra, my Cabbage Patch doll, cuddled long after other girls had dropped theirs for boys. She’s still here, asleep in a storage bin, waiting. I can’t bring myself to let her go.

But when real babies entered the room, my arms stiffened. I didn’t grow up around diapers or the siren cries of need, so when I took my first babysitting job and changed my first diaper, the sweet-pea rot hit me like a fist. I ran from the room gagging. Later, as high-school friends confessed their someday-longings—cradling velvet heads, counting toes like tiny abacuses—I felt nothing. I waited for the wanting to arrive, the way books and songs and movies promised it would. It never did. Which one were you, I wonder? Their yearning bloomed like inevitable spring, but never formed a bud in me.

What did form was an insatiable ache to make. I called it “to be in the pulse of creation,” whatever that meant. When I danced, when I built miniature worlds, when color and shape and music and motion collided, I felt free. I felt home. I felt me. The desire burned—sometimes so hot I’d shake afterward, hungry and hollowed by the fire of invention—and in that burning, I became a different kind of vessel, a space that could take in the world and ring it back amplified or transformed. Not a cradle for one heartbeat, but a bowl resonating with, and listening for, the many.

But I noticed a shift five years ago, awakened in the night by a phantom infant curled into me, both of us returned to our most original shape. Born as circles, we stretch into lines, then soften back into circles. Her round shadow stayed on my chest all day, all week, until I finally acted on it. Calling the maternity ward at OHSU, I asked to volunteer, to hold newborns newly arrived from their primordial soup, bound together by human touch. I filled out the application that night, already imagining the softening: mystery resting against a stillness I was only beginning to trust myself. My stillness lives inside movement, a vertigo that rocks me even on solid ground, teaching me the body doesn’t have to choose. Motion and calm can share the same space; chaos can cradle quiet. What once felt like dissonance is becoming harmony. And I wanted to give that to them, that lingering note—the one that stays even after the music ends—so that later, in their own hard chapters, it might return. A reminder that a body can tremble and still be safe.

Many had arrived at this vision before me. The waitlist stretched more than a year, with other menial tasks required first. So the imagining would have to be enough. And perhaps it was—an initiation without contact, the mallet never touching the bowl, but intention still vibrating in the space between.

In early December, I drove to another holiday event just after dawn. Out here, everywhere is an hour away, but I don’t mind. Commuting is the yawning pause modern life has muzzled. Sometimes Conan. Sometimes silence. Sometimes Mom. Fog hung low on the highway. Traffic slowed. And I thought of Mom’s slowing—how Parkinson’s alters her pacing, the way a singing bowl’s tone deepens as the mallet circles slower, closer to the heart. We’re listening now for meaning beneath her messages, the vibration beneath her voice.

She tells me she has not read my memoir once, but three times now, each reading revealing rooms inside rooms. She tells me she’s proud. That the book changed her. And I try to let that in without deflecting. Though the truest deflection is this: You wrote this too, Mom. You midwifed every word through your own resonance. Her birthing me into the world was merely the first strike of the mallet. Everything since has been reverberation.

She takes it in. We fall into quiet. Microscopic droplets on the windshield form a kind of braille our souls try to read. Some frequencies are too subtle for ears.

Then, like a clearing in the cloudbank, she says, “Kim, your book gave birth to me.”

The words press between us. Something in my chest opens before my mind can catch up.

I repeat it back, certain I misheard, even as my spine erupts in knowing. “Yes,” she says again. “Your book gave birth to me.”

Mother begets daughter who begets book that begets mother again. A matrilineal ouroboros; stories of birth and rebirth traveling in circles as if my memoir bent time, collapsing past and future into a single point of return. I whisper her words again and my womb hums with presence. Maybe it always has.

A singing bowl is only useful because it’s hollow. Empty isn’t silent. Empty is ready. It receives the strike—a mallet, a palm, a note, a story—and gives it back rounder, fuller, transformed. Some wombs swell with bodies. Some swell once, then quiet, and open again to other forms of creation. Mine, maybe yours too, takes in what the world offers, holds it, circles, lets it hum until something new is born from the listening itself.

Emptiness is what allows the song, a creativity born through relation. To resonate is its own way of mothering.

