Trivarna Hariharan
Aug 11

“Going nowhere requires a willingness to show up for how life presents itself, not how we think it should be—to wander slowly and very much at random…” Absolutely beautiful and wise. I always come away feeling so enriched and soothed after reading every one of your essays. Thank you for the gift of your words, Kimberly. 🌸

Michael Edward
Aug 12

Beautiful Kimberly! Truly lovely words.

When I go skate these days a lot of the time it is at the same skatepark, at night, alone. And I roll around and around trying to relearn old tricks I could once do — before injuries, life, and ageing took them from me — and a lot of the time it feels like, I’m going nowhere and getting nowhere.

But as you so eloquently put it, when I’m there doing that, I am certainly, now here.

Thank you :)

