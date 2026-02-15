Last winter, after a bobcat had herself a chicken feast, our coop and run sat as empty as my heart for months. Phyllis, Dotty, Laverne, and Joan deserved our ache, their vacant home a Temple of Honor to their good lives. The emptiness stung, my eyes insisting on filling the space with feathered caboose and joyous pecking—ghost hens moving through memory as if they were still there. I let myself see them. I let grief do the conjuring, rather than jumping in to replace what had been lost. No life, no love, can ever be replaced. Only rearranged. Re-met. Reborn into new form.

So last January, when an orange tabby as feral as my bewilderness showed up in the coop, I did wonder: maybe he was our old matriarch Karckles, a giant orange Buff Orpington wanting to try life as a predator, golden-eyed, lithe with pounce and twenty-hour naps. But while Karckles had enjoyed a good cuddle in her aging body, it was clear this boy had never seen a human lap in his life. We would get within a hundred feet of him with the finest crunchies and he’d vanish into thin air, returning only for fast, cautious feedings before disappearing again, body low to the ground, tail tucked so completely over his giant orange balls that we couldn’t determine his gender for months.

But his tough guy act didn’t fool me. One day I saw him bounding through the front yard like a Disney character, leaping skyward for god-knows-what. I watched in disbelief, the joy of it, feeling cuteness aggression rise into my teeth. That was the day my love was reborn. We named him Tang after our late twenty-one year old tabby Pang, her tree of love branching into endlessly new possibility.

Month by painfully slow month, his one-hundred-foot boundary eventually shrank to fifty. Then to ten. Then, the slightest touch on his back while he fed. He didn’t lean in, but he didn’t resist either—hands on fur doing the ancient work of building interspecies trust. By summer, he’d scaled the old plum tree and made a bed high among the ripening fruit, draped across branches like a Bacchanalian god. From there he’d look down at us with a soft gaze, quiet, amused, a benevolent ruler surveying shared territory. Sometimes he’d scamper down the trunk to dine with company. He still rushed through his meals like each one might be his last—or his first in months—but the inverse relationship between his growing girth and our shrinking distance told the truth.

Within those widening and narrowing shapes, a kind of trust emerged that, in my fifty years, I had never experienced with a wild animal. Oh, how my heart leapt the first time my hand rested heavily on his back during feeding. No petting. Just a solid reassurance. Like the steadiness Dave once offered me while the sidewalk undulated under my feet. Hand in hand, hand on fur—sometimes the most important things are said without words.

As autumn approached, leaves falling and Tang’s tail finally rising with abandon, we began to worry about our boy. How would he survive the winter? His teenage shape was transitioning into something sturdier, but despite his obvious intelligence—any cat to survive up here longer than a year is someone special—we knew the hungry only grow hungrier as branches bare, their bony fingers licked clean come first frost.

So Dave did what any good dad would do for his boy. He built him a fort in the tractor shed. We’d already seen Tang’s golden fur on the tractor seat blanket all summer, so he moved the makeshift bed into an upper cupboard, removed its door, and turned the space into a cozy nook and patio. He set up a night camera, and within a day Tang was napping and bathing in his new home. If we’d had a graduation cap to toss, we would have.

From that moment, his trust and my joy grew in tandem. Within days we were touching him freely, hands delighting in his sturdy shape. A few days later, he was rolling onto his back, belly exposed, tempting himself with more touch. And once he got some, he couldn’t get enough. This feral nervous system—never in his short life having known affection—reached for these new sensations. But the same way I fizz and then frazzle with too much sugar, Tang would relish and then react. Blood was drawn, like some ancient, sacred bonding ritual. I longed to meet, to know, his wildness and accepted the swats like a ceremonial exchange.

Then, our front porch gargoyle began accompanying Dave on his evening walks around the property. Flashlight in hand, Tang wove in and out of Dave’s feet spelling We’re buds with his Crazy Ivan path. Nova and Otis grew accustomed to his visits too, no longer bristling but waiting calmly by the window for Cuz’n Tang to arrive. We bought him a second sleeping shelter. A heating blanket. A brush for his nappy dreads. We doubled our canned food subscription.

And then came the too-long deliberation. We asked ourselves the question again and again: What is the most loving thing to do? Should we trap him? Fix him? Would he forgive us for the shock and sudden confinement? Would indoor life feel like safety or theft? Were we protecting him, or exerting our will over a being who had made no such request? We imagined him on couches, on laps, safe from teeth and talons, but we also imagined the way he scaled trees and bounded through the world on his own terms. We tried to reason our way into the right answer, as if love were a problem to be solved rather than a force already in motion. When raccoons and other cats threatened, Tang was above fighting. He’d sit stoically on the railing until their yowling or mewing tired and they’d wander off. It felt cruel to imagine taking him from his kingdom when he so clearly reigned.

And then one day, he disappeared. I told myself he was fine. He had survived maybe a year before he’d ever found us. But beneath my cautious calm, owls and bobcats and bears loomed. One day became a week. Then another. But just as we were assuming the worst, Tang returned for a belly rub and a brief bite of food—he wasn’t even hungry—then vanished again. I was elated he was alive and heartbroken he’d left again, the two emotions pulling hard in opposite directions.

Above the toilet in my childhood home hung a Winnie-the-Pooh print, offering some version of the familiar wisdom: When you love something very, very much, let it go free. If it doesn’t come back, it was never meant to be yours. If it does, love it forever.

I never liked the saying. Even then, something about it didn’t sit right. If it doesn’t come back, you stop loving? And if it does, you’re allowed to love it forever? I didn’t have language for it yet, but love didn’t feel like something you turned off. It felt like something that kept moving, through hands and paws, through different form. I think of a down jacket I loved as a child. When I outgrew it, my mother passed it on. Years later, my aunt used that same jacket to cover a stranger injured in a car accident while they waited for help. I’ve always wondered if love moves that way too, without knowing where it’s going, or who it will warm next.

Two weeks later, I texted a small circle of homesteading friends up here, each of us feral in our own way, and asked if anyone had seen Tang. One responded: There’s a big orange tabby here. Been feeding him for several weeks. A gray one keeps trying to fight him. Poor guy’s getting beat up. I thought he was feral, but he’s as friendly as can be. I’m planning to get him neutered next week so I can bring him inside to safety. This isn’t Tang, is it?

I knew it was.

Physics shouldn’t allow collapse and expansion in the same moment, but my heart managed both. Dave and I hiked across the hill to confirm. He didn’t approach us; he just plopped down in the dirt, belly up, offering himself for rubs. A teary homecoming and a goodbye in the same beat, like the reflexive hug after words have already been said.

We’d been dumped.

A year of nurturing and patience and shared memory had carried him to a place where he could be loved by another. In Tang’s world, leaving carried no rejection. Love simply moved on, the way it always does, changing shape, finding new ways to know itself and inhabit the world. I felt it as if something had broken, but he knew it as a sign that something had worked. Love moves through. And then beyond. Like the spent hydrangea blossoms outside my window that once sang periwinkle love songs to the sky and now find new intimacy with decay. When I step out of the way, I can see the joy in how beautifully it dances through time and form and space. What Dave and I shared with Tang was not the love itself. Just the shape it took for a while. And then it took another.

I will love you for the rest of my days, Tang. I’lll always wonder if we should have acted sooner, done something differently, if you might have ended up not only nestled in my heart but curled in my lap. But it was never mine to decide.