This is a piece of second-person fiction from my In Defense Of series—stories that begin with something real and move toward what can’t be held by fact alone. Each one is a way of standing beside my biological father, Charlie, through the fragments he left behind: his words, his voice, the choices he made in conversation with weather, water, and risk. I never knew him in life. These imagined scenes are how I listen across the distance. This one grows out of a poem he wrote about bathing in cold water behind the house—twice a week, year-round, no plumbing. What follows is imagined, but the practice was his. An inquiry into friction and the strange warmth that comes from meeting the world where it resists you.

It also weaves in lines from the ecstatic poem Windhover, by Gerard Manley Hopkins. I highly recommend reading it in full when you’re finished here.

You dip one toe into the water and immediately regret it. You always do. Cold as a reprimand, cold as a dare—slapping skin like a sentence unfinished. Thoughts of your day, frozen mid-syllable. You hover longer than you need to, sucking air through your teeth, telling yourself you don’t have to do this. No one is watching. But you are. The road can’t see you, but the sun can; mid-winter sun, the kind that pretends warmth is a given from a sideways glance.

Then something in you overrides something else. It always does. You step in. Left foot first, then right—the same order every time, superstition a thin blanket on your naked skin. Slowly, you’re in no hurry, the creek couldn’t get any colder. The sky mirrors its ice, nothing warm between it and the water except your own beating heart and he’s about to question your sanity. The water climbs your calves, your knees, your thighs, and by the time it reaches your waist, breath goes strange, shallow, animal. Tiny knives everywhere at once, your skin recoils and your mind bargains. You don’t listen.

You lower yourself until the water closes around your ribs, your chest, your shoulders. When it reaches your neck, your ego collapses to meet its certain death while deep, cellular warmth pushes forward. The evergreen tree line conspires, so you stay. In a heap nearby your clothes lie—shed skin, nearly worn through but a lifetime yet to live. The breeze moves across your back, waking hairs you forgot were there, and you think, as you often do at this moment: How long can this continue? How long can I?

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Buckle! AND the fire that breaks from thee then, a billion Times told lovelier, more dangerous, O my chevalier! No wonder of it: shéer plód makes plough down sillion Shine, and blue-bleak embers, ah my dear, Fall, gall themselves, and gash gold-vermilion.

You’ve been carrying Hopkins’ lines with you again, turning them over the way you turn stones in your pocket. You don’t recite the whole thing. Just pieces that remind your heart of the fire that breaks from thee. Fragments. Sounds. Rhythms to rev your own beat. You feel your life force falling with the falcon, the sheer force of hurl and gliding scraping you raw for renewal. You know this feeling—the lift, the fight, when wind meets mastery’s sail and questions it. But how much abrasion can you take? Gall. Such an ugly word.

The water hurts less now. Or maybe you’ve slipped past the part that needs to name pain. Heat moves inside you, slow but urgent, your cells striking flint against themselves. Frost clings to the grass; this warmth isn’t coming from the world. It comes from somewhere older, somewhere you don’t command, like the creek, how it answers without being asked, how it runs whether you show up or not. Or the well, the rope biting into your palms, the weight of water insisting on effort. Off-season, when most boats are pulled from the lake, you sail away.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published High there, how he rung upon the rein of a wimpling wing In his ecstasy! then off, off forth on swing,

You think of how you built the house without plumbing on purpose, how everyone thought it was stubbornness or nostalgia or some half-baked philosophy. You never knew how to explain it. You still don’t. You only know that when ease arrives too quickly, something dulls; that when life stops rubbing up against you, you disappear from yourself.

You sit until the tree line shares its poem. Each limb a stanza, each reach a perfect echo of your own silence. Finally, you can hear it clearly. The branches don’t apologize for their angles, how they stretch and twist and make homes for birds without ever asking if they’re doing it right. They don’t ask you if you’re doing it right, and on a quiet bow-bend your wimpling wing alights.

When you finally stand, the cold bites again. Sharper this time, as if offended you thought the worst was over. You wrap a towel around your body and laugh a short bark of disbelief. Still alive. Still here. Still uninvited: Is it time for a change? You’ve been asking it too much lately.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Rebuffed the big wind. My heart in hiding Stirred for a bird, – the achieve of, the mastery of the thing! Brute beauty and valour and act, oh, air, pride, plume, here

Buckle!

In town, under fluorescent lights, your heart retreats. You stand in line holding pipes and valves, fittings for a future you don't want. Later, trenching through clay, hands blistered, shoulders aching, you call it the responsible thing. A house sealed in should’s: roof and walls and amenity should rebuff outdoor extremity; water should arrive without effort; a man should answer to more than the weather.

When the plumbing is finally finished, the house feels different. Armored. Rushing creek now trickles through walls, broken into lines too short to matter. You turn on the tap and listen to the poem that has forgotten its body: water speaking evenly, saying only what it means to say, thin, didactic, complete. You watch the flow and feel more than water running down the drain. So that night, you leave the lights off. When thirst comes, you go outside instead, drink under the open sky as the cold dares you again into regret, until its blue-bleak skin gashes open your own gold-vermillion.

From that day on, you wash in the creek anyway. A private, proud, correction.

Charlie and Ranger, off-season