The year of the fire horse is here and she’s already ablaze, stampeding through fences and fields, untamed and unreined, her muscular thrill of speed thrumming as my own blood pounds in reply. I grip with my legs her heaving flanks but not very well, my body bumping out of rhythm like an inflatable tube man, hair screaming what my mouth cannot. I say to myself Surrender, Allow, and I do for a moment—a yes, a wow, a thank you—as the world races by and I’m free in that split second, but it’s all too much, my heart beating in my brain, eyes ablur, my deepest longing no longer on the galloping horizon but in the ground rushing beneath and oh how I want a full-stop, to dig a hole and plant head first into its silence, dark and still.

The dizzy world mirrors my dizzy brain, an unnerving reunion even when Rumi told me to treat everyone as a guest, this world never still but lately even more so, liquid everything as I write this, bobbing and herky-jerking on my invisible bow. I once again say, Surrender Kim. Allow it all. And I do and then I don’t, then I do, then I don’t. And in the don’t I hear my no, and through my no an escape—

Mid-vertical, hot hindquarters aquiver, I let go.

Limbs loosed and listening for good gravity, I roll off the wild mare and crash and tumble through scratchy grass, bramble and stone tearing my skin, and I feel the bruise of saying no bloom underneath because I never want to disappoint, saying thank you to the gods by only saying yes, still learning how a no is sometimes the greatest yes of all. Sometimes survival is not holding on but learning how to fall.

And then I slow into stillness.

Solid ground, sweet, soft and cool. I no longer hear the fire horse’s thunder, only the settling of my breath, full and contained. I press my ear to darkened earth, the chitter and squish of birth and rot in slow motion, and claw myself a reverse pillow and listen to how nothing feels like everything and no movement feels like travel.

I give in and it gives to me. Everything melting toward instead of racing past.

Harnessed now to my breath, the mare fading in the distance, I feel the horizon of my own diaphragm rising and setting in its own pink fire.

This week I canceled a much anticipated, serendipitous, surely glorious sailing trip. A phone call. A reservation released. Three days at sea returned to earth’s calendar.

