Last week’s newsletter held the shinier fragments of my recent days, little currents of movement and celebration that were all genuinely happening. But one of the stranger truths of being alive is how often joy and disappointment coexist inside the very same season, sometimes inside the very same hour. This essay arrived from the part of my story living alongside the other one. We contain multitudes. xo

The pit in my stomach is green. Slimy snot green, green as putrid algae gathering at the edge of stagnant water, the stench of something fermenting in darkness, and it sits there rude and wet while I stare at this page wondering how exactly one defends disappointment, because disappointment feels so graceless when you are inside it, so humiliating and nakedly human, and yet here I am again in this ongoing practice of turning toward the things I would rather sneak around, the things I would rather outrun with silver linings or spiritual language or productivity or simple disappearance.

Let’s back up. I need to reverse engineer how I got here, where much of my life I’ve lived with low expectations and therefore am delightfully surprised by even the wad of gum on my shoe. I learned early that modest expectations amplify gratitude and are an effective hedge against despair, which is perhaps why disappointment feels so violent when it finally arrives. It means somewhere along the way I allowed myself to want something. The last time I remember feeling this level of collapse was during the long years trying to cure the dizziness. After one particularly expensive and elaborate Neurolinguistic Healing Program, I spent eight weeks marching past-present-future patterns across Mom’s basement floor repeating affirmations about stillness and ease while imagining my future healed self waiting ahead of me like a patient midwife at the threshold of my own rebirth. I can laugh about it now, but at the time I wanted it with an animal sincerity. I wanted my life back. I wanted my body back. I wanted a future ready to receive that body back into the world.

Last November my memoir launched and something astonishing happened: readers found it, landing right in that soft spot beneath the breastbone. In many ways, the response echoed what I’ve experienced for years through my work with Unfixed—my media platform centered around chronic illness—hundreds if not thousands of messages from strangers describing moments of recognition, relief, revelation, people saying these stories helped them feel less alone inside bodies and lives that rarely receive sustained cultural attention. It’s been more beautiful than anything I had trained myself to expect, and because life seems devoted to paradox, beauty arrived carrying vulnerability inside it from the very beginning. The more deeply I loved the work, the more power I unconsciously began assigning outside the work itself, to institutions, gatekeepers, outcomes, and all the shimmering structures humans build around creative output. And slowly I began mistaking those external structures for the source itself. Alongside all that genuine human resonance has existed another reality entirely, one far harder to swallow, the ongoing experience of making work that visibly matters to people while remaining structurally unsupported by the very systems designed to determine what counts as valuable, fundable, visible, sustainable.

Over the years I’ve applied for more grants than I can count and received almost nothing in return financially despite the overwhelming evidence that the work itself is alive in people, offering pieces of my nervous system to institutions tasked with deciding which stories deserve amplification and which remain tucked quietly into dusty corners of the cultural imagination. The work keeps generating one form of abundance while starving in the currencies required to continue it. Sometime around last month I threw up my hands after yet another grant refusal, another closed door, and another rejection, and said, “I’m worn out.” What I really meant was: I’m so, so, so very disappointed.

It’s hiding right there in the word itself: dis-appoint, a mistaken appointment. I’ve been handing over my power to the wrong source. Oh! Something loosened in my chest the moment I saw it. How often have I appointed authority outside the living thing itself, outside the pulse already moving through the work, as though the stethoscope drives the heartbeat? How often have I treated external systems as though they were the true guardians of creative aliveness?

The truth is, Unfixed was alive long before anyone else touched her. She was alive when I lived her. She was alive when film subjects first shared their stories on camera, alive when I started writing my own memoir inside the eye of the storm. Alive when she reached another nervous system and made a stranger feel less alone at 2am in Illinois or Portland or Dublin or wherever these little paper boats wash ashore. Creativity is a strange creature. We think we are carrying art into the world when often it’s carrying us, moving through the world the way water does, along hidden channels beneath the visible surface of things, finding the people they are meant to find regardless of our attempts to direct the flow.

Even with this realization settling slowly into place, disappointment exposes the bruises in me. Some old insecurity that I am not quite real enough to deserve solidity. That I am allowed to make things, perhaps even beautiful things, so long as I do not ask too much of the world in return. What hurts is how quickly disappointment finds the oldest wounds and draws blood from them again, how efficiently it recruits every ancient suspicion I have ever carried about myself, all the lingering fears that perhaps I am still pretending somehow, that I have slipped accidentally into rooms meant for real filmmakers, real writers, real artists, real adults who understand how to move through the world with cleaner edges and less permeability. Suddenly my body remembers all its old humiliations at once. There is a particular shame that blooms when trust meets fracture because I immediately begin scanning my own openness for evidence of foolishness, as though vulnerability itself were my error, as though remaining soft-hearted and hopeful in a world organized around transaction were evidence of some fundamental naïveté or misunderstanding about reality.

And while disappointment unexamined wants to flatten people and systems into villains, that would require denying the moments of genuine goodness that also exist alongside the frustration and defeat. Human beings are rarely one thing for very long. We love and fail simultaneously. Warmth and blindness coexist more often than we want them to. We wound each other while meaning well. The complexity of this has been the hardest part to metabolize because disappointment would be easier if people and organizations and systems were simply monstrous. Instead everything we are, everything we’ve created, remains painfully, bewilderingly human, carrying unspoken fears and failures and blind spots and ambitions and fractures and all the unseen architectures determining what gets valued and what disappears.

And then, because disappointment apparently enjoys dramatic timing, other heartbreaks began arriving in quick succession, little assaults accumulating faster than I could digest. A hope carried, dissolving. A trust breached somewhere unexpected. A casual cruelty landing on the internet. Another door closing somewhere I had briefly imagined entering. The pile-on became almost absurd in its thoroughness. By then disappointment was following me home and tucking me at night in with her sad bedtime story.

Disappointment alters the texture of time itself because inside disappointment the future retracts abruptly and deposits us into the raw immediacy of now where fantasies can no longer survive intact. The body knows before the mind catches up. The body always knows. It knows when something shifts beneath the warmth. It knows when hope has drifted too far from reality and become something unsustainable. Disappointment is my body reclaiming itself from illusion, sediment and stones becoming visible as the water clears, the nervous system finally admitting what it sensed all along beneath the beautiful story. I recognize this terrain because my body, my very sense of identity, has walked it before.

There is something strangely clarifying about reaching this kind of groundlessness—me oh my I’m getting good at thriving on fluid foundations—because eventually the collapse exhausts itself and another awareness begins moving in underneath it, slower and wider and less concerned with my tiny empire of personal ambition. Blood continues its dark invisible river through my veins with astonishing devotion. Fungal threads pass nutrients hand to hand beneath the forest floor. Tides keep rearranging the shoreline grain by grain. Feeling disappointment is a little bell reminding me that life itself is movement, circulation, exchange, nothing fixed long enough to possess completely. Existence remains extravagantly, abundantly, in motion despite my heartbreak, and somehow this does not diminish the heartbreak itself but places it inside a larger field where grief and beauty keep making room for one another. Beneath the storyline, something older, more fractal, more relational continues moving. The body remembers it belongs to rivers and seasons and kisses and stars. Almost every atom in my heart was forged long before my name existed, which means disappointment, too, belongs to something ancient. The fruit falls. The season turns. The beloved thing changes shape. The illusion breaks. The being adapts. Disappointment returns my own little stories to the larger compost heap of Life, all this heaviness slowly warming into hot fertile dreaming.

Trust and risk emerge from the same reaching source. The moment we open toward another person, another possibility, we place something pink and fragile into uncertain hands. We keep doing it anyway, offering each other our unfinished hearts despite the overwhelming evidence that human beings will inevitably fail one another from time to time, because somewhere deep down we understand that isolation and giving up deforms us far more reliably than disappointment ever could. And while my knee-jerk reaction to the shame of disappointment is to hide, I’ve already been there done that, collapsing under the weight of a narrative no longer true. I reached the end of my own self-sufficiency in that story and now find myself believing in those standing beside me, the integrity of a caring coven, Dave sitting quietly with the part of me that feels foolish and tender and scraped raw by wanting too much from this world. The older I get, the more interested I become in remaining soft even when participation guarantees heartbreak from time to time. I do not want to become someone who only trusts what cannot wound me.

I defend disappointment because it belongs here among the rest of it, among winter and decay and failed crops and tides pulling away from shore and apples collapsing into the earth after an entire season spent reaching toward sweetness and light. I defend it because disappointment reveals how deeply we have loved, how sincerely we have hoped, how willing we were to step forward despite having no guarantees about the outcome. Every dis-appointment carries within it the possibility of a re-appointment, a strange holy opportunity to return our trust to a deeper source. Somewhere tonight another human being is sitting at the edge of their bed realizing the story they told themselves can no longer hold, and somewhere beneath that collapse, fresh water is still moving underground.