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Jonathan Foster's avatar
Jonathan Foster
7hEdited

Oh my god that was fantastic. Of course you've written bravely and brilliantly about the pact we all suffer with the devil of pain and fear, how much to risk, how far to go, how deeply to feel. And of course you've beautifully revealed the only choice is to wither away or face those fears and take those chances of plummeting into the agonies because even when your drowning in the stagnation of it all "fresh water is still moving underground."

Thanks Kimberly, I really needed this right now and you've honestly given me a way of thinking about how to confront a bunch of fears I'm failing to overcome to get past my current situation. And thanks because, simply, whenever someone you respect so much reveals their own humanity everything feels a little easier. Cheers pal.

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David E. Perry's avatar
David E. Perry
8hEdited

I believe in you and in your big work dear Kimberly. And I trust disappointment as a wise old friend with whom I have had many heartfelt conversations. But shame, well shame can just go fuck all the way off.

Sit with disappointment and listen, even when it says nothing. And tell shame where to get off. It has no right to say anything to those of us that have to do this sort of work.

Job knew. Job’s supposed friends did not.

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